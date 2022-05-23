Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) managed to tie up its fortunes inexorably with the coronavirus pandemic, after its long-discovered TLR-9 agonist CpG 1018 was shown to produce great benefit when added as an adjuvant to some of the SARS-COV2 vaccines. Revenue from CpG 1018 went from $0 to $230mn to a guided value of nearly $400mn in a few quarters, and seems like it will keep on increasing as long as the pandemic lasts.

Unfortunately for Dynavax, however, the pandemic is now a tamer version of what it was when the delta variant appeared last year. So, while CpG 1018 will still continue to be used, let us see if loss of that early sense of urgency will impact their topline.

In November last year, Dynavax ​​increased 2021 full-year CpG 1018 revenue guidance to be between $375 and $425 million. 2022 full year guidance was “at least” $550 million, or about. However, over the last two quarters, revenue has failed to keep up with street estimates. In the fourth quarter, total revenue of $195.07mn missed estimates by $13.8mn, or about 6%. In the first quarter of this year, total revenue of $114M missed by $40.29or, or nearly 40%. On another note, CpG 1018 adjuvant net product revenue for Q1 was $91.5mn, up 23% from $74.6mn for Q1 2021. However, going by the increase in guidance between 2021 and 2022, CpG 1018 has to make at least 40% more quarter over quarter from last year for the company to meet its $550mn revenue guidance, which is 40% more than 2021 figures. This has not happened in the previous two quarters.

Is this the effect of a subsiding pandemic, or were the company estimates too optimistic in the original? Another way to look at the poor Q1 results would be, like the company says, that revenue fluctuated from quarter to quarter based on customer mix and timing of product delivery. The company, however, still continues to expect 2022 full-year CpG 1018 adjuvant COVID-19 supply revenue to be at least $550 million. This is based on adjuvant orders, which are already committed, but will be paid for and accounted for in subsequent quarters, as and when delivery of the product is processed.

As the company once affirmed:

As CpG 1018 revenues are generally recorded upon shipment to a customer, there may be fluctuations in revenues between quarters as shipments often consist of large-sized batches.

One way to confirm this optimism is to see whether 2021 revenue met the guidance for that year. If you recall, Dynavax guided for $375mn to $425mn for 2021 revenue for CpG 1018, which was an increase from previous guidance, but by how much is a piece of information I am missing right now. Anyway, the updated guidance was this, and the company made $375mn from CpG 1018, which was just touching the lower bound of the guided range. This was in a “good” year, because the pandemic was at its worst in 2021. This is far from satisfactory.

If the company just barely touches the lower limit of guidance in perhaps its best year, then it increases guidance by 40% next year but the first quarter revenue misses guidance by 40%, one wouldn’t be wrong to wonder about 2022. This is perhaps the most identifiable proximate cause for DVAX stock’s poor performance.

In an earlier article, I discussed Heplisav’s evolving approval scenario. The vaccine was only approved for adults, and since most US adults were vaccinated early in their childhood, the number was not large. However, recent CDC guidelines substantially raised the market to $600mn, by making it more or less mandatory for all adults to be vaccinated. The CDC panel voted 15-0 that all adults between 19 and 59 years, regardless of risk factors, should get the vaccine. This is a significant departure from the prior risk-based recommendation.

With this development, HEPLISAV-B has slowly been picking up the pace. Here are revenue figures for the last 3 quarters and full year 2021:

HEPLISAV-B achieved another quarterly high with $22.7 million in revenue during the third quarter of 2021, compared to $11.6 million for the third quarter 2020. HEPLISAV-B product revenue, net was $17.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $11.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. HEPLISAV-B vaccine achieved net product revenue of $20.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, up 151% compared to $8.3 million for the first quarter of 2021. HEPLISAV-B achieved record annual revenue of $61.9 million for 2021, compared to $36.0 million for 2020

While this is good news, Dynavax’ valuation is mostly based on CpG 1018, and any potential for decline in its revenue figures will negatively impact the stock. In their latest earnings call, this question was asked:

I know you guys have talked about the strength of the contracts and put a lot of language in the last 10-K about that. But clearly, we're seeing headlines of either countries trying to get out of agreements or other companies talking about slowing down production or even potentially stopping production of their vaccines. So just maybe you can elaborate a little bit on if there is any flexibility or if you are having any conversations with clients on flexibility?

I am not sure I understood the first part of the response from the company. After saying that they, too, “pay attention to headlines,” the company said something about the need to look at this on a company-to-company basis. More importantly, they said they have hopes from the “ongoing recurring booster market,” and “given the fact that the adjuvant is a consistent component even to variant-based vaccine, makes us feel like there's continued opportunity depending on how the endemic market evolves.”

So it all ties down to how the endemic market evolves, and there’s no real clarity on what happens if collaborators don’t get EUAs or approvals, beyond the company saying that they “reiterate our guidance based on the contracted revenue that we have in place.” It will be interesting to see how this all pans out after an excellent year, whether 2021 will be the norm or the exception. I really doubt it will be the norm under the current pandemic scenario. CpG 1018 may have to go back to the baseline and start afresh from there in the “evolving endemic scenario.”

Financials

DVAX has a market cap of $1.4bn and a cash balance of $503mn. Cost of sales - product for the first quarter of 2022 stood at $40.0 million, R&D was $11.1 million, while G&A stood at $32mn. Given that, and given the revenue stream in place, the company is adequately funded for quite a few quarters.

In the second half of 2022, the company will present complete data from a phase I clinical trial evaluating an improved tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis or Tdap vaccine that uses the CpG 1018 adjuvant. This is something of a near-term data catalyst, an area where the company does not seem to be putting a lot of focus. I mean, look at its R&D figures, and you can see what I mean. This isn’t currently an R&D-heavy endeavor.

Bottom Line

DVAX is an interesting stock whose fate is tied into the pandemic. If there’s an opportunity for CpG 1018 in the evolving endemic scenario, I think the stock will grow from where it is now. If there isn’t, well, I doubt 2021 will become the norm for the company in the coming years. I am tempted to avoid the stock, given the risk involved.