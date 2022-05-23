Growling Grizzly Bear jhorrocks/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

In a prior article, I posted the following table.

Potential QT Impact (Author Calculations)

I have updated in bold italics the range where we currently are. One interpretation could be that the market appears to have priced in the impact of the first couple of trillion of QT at this point (though the beta on ARKK has shifted lower). It is also possible to interpret what has happened so far to be primarily a discounting effect due to higher 10-year yields alone, with many institutional holders shifting highly inflated equity holdings over into fixed income as yields rose. For completeness, if you want to catch up on the whole narrative, my prior articles in this thread of market strategy are:

The Fed is poised to begin QT next month, with the first 3 months being half speed, and then jumping up to the full pace of $95 billion per month. Through the end of 2023 it would look like this:

QT Through 2023 (Author Calculations Based on Fed Statements)

In the rest of this article, I'd like to take a slightly different tack, look at bear markets in general, this one in particular and think through dollar cost averaging strategy gospel.

Bear Markets and Recessions

There are two distinct flavors of bear markets in the historical data with fairly different drawdowns - those with recessions and those without. Since we are still in a high inflation, maybe high growth (or maybe headed towards stagflation?) scenario, let's take a look at prior bear markets that weren't accompanied by a recession.

Bears Without Recessions (FactSet)

The average decline was around 24% on the S&P, a bit over what we have seen so far. On the other hand, for bear markets accompanied by recessions, the average decline is over 37%. There is more to say on this topic because until you look at starting valuations, what led to the decline and how long those factors lasted, this historical data isn't particularly useful for analyzing our current situation.

The Valuation Angle

On the other hand, looking at starting and ending valuations for secular bears and bulls for the last 120 years, we can see that the current bull run is a little odd. First, the great bull running through 2000 never resulted in multiples going quite as low in prior cycles when it eventually ended in 2009 - the Fed's interventions post-GFC clearly had a role in stabilizing the market.

Cycles (Crestmont Research)

An interesting twist having to do with our current decline is shown by the following chart.

Dividends Are Important (Bloomberg)

With the Nasdaq-100 down around 30% from its peak, its one-year return is solidly double-digit negative. However, if we split up the 100 stocks in this index by whether they pay dividends, perform buy-backs with their cash, both or neither, we see an interesting differentiation. The key point here is that so far, 1-year returns are still positive for QQQ members that only pay dividends and do not buy back shares.

When Will The Fed Cry Uncle?

Liquidity Conditions (Bloomberg)

I have seen several writers in this forum and elsewhere assume that as soon as the market drops by X (where X is 20%, 25%, etc.) the Fed will stop QT and slow down its rate hikes, rushing back to support the market once again. Inevitably, it turns out these writers are largely long the market or have recently decided to increase their equity allocation. I believe it is a common mistake to conflate market function with market levels. What I believe the Fed actually looks at is something like the above chart.

On the X-axis is the SPX liquidity index - which measures how much selling a large block of shares moves prices. On the Y-axis we have a similar measure for high yield fixed income trading. The units are how many points HY bond spreads moved per $1 Billion block trade as reported on Trace (where all public fixed income trades are reported). The red dot is current conditions.

Historically, the Fed has intervened in fixed income market when the point we are at on the Y-axis is well above 3. The second point from the chart is that SPX liquidity conditions aren't great but fixed income conditions are very normal. It is highly unlikely in my view that the Fed would act solely on the basis of SPX liquidity conditions. Follow the HY (and investment-grade equivalent) indices to see when credit market functioning is becoming stressed - because the pace of QT will be tamped down from then on. But QT hasn't even started yet - it will take at least 2 trillion of balance sheet runoff in my opinion before the red dot moves to the 2-3 range.

Investment Strategy & Conclusion

In my prior articles, I laid out what could plausibly happen once QT began, given the connection between money supply and equity market valuations that I had identified and written about in 3 prior articles. I left the investment strategy to the reader. In this piece, I would like to go a little further and consider the usual "best practice" advice given to long-term investors: dollar-cost average every month regardless of what the market is doing.

Shiller PE vs 7-year Price Returns (Author)

The chart above shows a negative and non-linear relationship between starting Shiller CAPE values and subsequent 7-year price returns on SPX. The black arrow is where we are today, with a range from -50% to +50% for historical 7-year price returns. Note that before this correction began, we were around 35, where the return distribution is actually skewed even worse.

Data covers 1881-2015 Shiller and Returns Annualized Shiller Quintile Mean 7-year return SD mu sigma 1 99.80% 63% 10.4% 7.2% 2 47.30% 57% 5.7% 6.7% 3 34.20% 50% 4.3% 6.0% 4 48.70% 70% 5.8% 7.9% 5 16.80% 41% 2.2% 5.0%

Source: Author Calculations

This table suggests an alternate strategy: when CAPE is in its bottom 4 quintiles, DCA as you normally would. When CAPE crosses into its highest quintile (when you can expect annualized returns of 2.2% plus dividends) do something different. Something different would involve looking for things that have a higher expected return than 2.2% plus dividends over your 7-year horizon. It could involve shifting to 50% cash and 50% DCA as before. It could involve merely buying protection using long-dated out-of-the-money index options to hedge out the -25% to -50% scenarios.

In practice, I have tended to wait a while once CAPE crossed into its highest quintile and make slow movements. Increasing exposure to higher dividend payers helps, as does increasing exposure to cash and TIPs. What one can do at any given moment is a function of what fixed income yields are available at the time, dividend yields on reasonably valued companies, what price volatility is being offered at on long-dated index options, and to what extent you can use additional information (Vix, RSI, the month to month movements of sentiment, narrative and Fed talk) to enhance the timing of your positioning.

My opinion is that blindly following the DCA "best-practice" is a bit like going to play blackjack and not bothering to learn to count cards. When there are short guides that can teach you how to do it in a couple of hours. If you don't count cards, you will get the house return. More likely, during the inevitable steep declines, you will sell out at the worst possible time, achieving the 4% below index returns that the median investor achieves due to psychology. The alternative is to do what Warren Buffett does, identify individual stocks that have high long-term expected returns regardless of what the market as a whole is doing. If you have and develop that skill, great, but it is a much harder thing to learn than how to do what I have described above.

I will not attempt to predict how far this drawdown will go - my sense is that we are approaching the middle innings and a lot depends on inflation data that comes out in the next few months, Fed reactions and whether we head for Powell's "softish" landing, a hard recession or stagflation. I don't think current market levels price in any of these three scenarios though we are closer to the destination than back in January.