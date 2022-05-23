yangna/E+ via Getty Images

After our comparable analysis between NextEra and Enel, today we are looking at the American company's Q1 three month accounts and its main developments. Let's start by clearing up one thing, the Gulf Power Company and Florida Power & Light Company are no longer separate entities and will report in a unique division. Here below is a comp snap between Q1 2022 versus Q1 2021.

NextEra Q1 Results 2022 (Q1 Press Release 2022)

NextEra Q1 Results 2021 (Q1 Press Release 2021)

Starting with the financials, we see that the US utility company NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) has announced that its turnover in 1Q 2022 was $2,890 million, 22.4% lower than that registered in the same period of the previous year. Looking at the details, the FPL segment delivered a group net income of $875 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the $777 million reported in Q1 of last year. This bottom line growth was due to the continued investment in the business.

On the other hand, in Q1 the net loss attributable to the NEER segment was $1,499 million. The quarter was impacted by many one-off charges namely: the Mountain Valley Pipeline additional charge with new regulatory and legal challenges, in addition, we should note higher costs due to logistic issues and incremental costs associated with inflation. NextEra also reported a write-off of $600 million due to NextEra Energy Resources' equity method investment carrying amount.

NextEra Q1 Results EPS 2022

CAPEX

Looking at the other metrics where investors focus the most to understand future income, in our last article, we emphasized the following: "to add the cherry on top: statistically speaking adding $1 Billion in CAPEX translates to a 1.5% increase in net income margins on average. This translated a solid business idea into the largest player in renewables to date".

By areas in which the CAPEX is divided, we see that FPL, which distributes electricity to around 50% of the population of Florida, has had a CAPEX of $2,200 million, projecting that for the year as a whole it will be in around $7,900-8,300 million. For its part, NextEra Energy Resources, the segment dedicated to renewable energy, has highlighted that it has added projects to its backlog, including 1,200 MW in wind projects, 440 MW in solar and 130 MW in battery storage.

Why are we more bullish on Enel? We can simply show why with one chart:

Enel Ren Portofolio in GW (Mare Evidence Lab Team)

In addition, in this quarter NextEra has updated its plan for the next ten years, which includes plans for 9.5 GW of new solar energy pending the approval of the PSC. Therefore, at the end of the plan, 20% of the energy it provides will be solar. In this way, through its renewable energy branch, the company has signed contracts for a total of 11,556 MW in the 2021-2022 period, falling within the expectations of the range of 11,525-12,700 MW. In turn, for the 2023-2024 period it has signed contracts for 10,978 MW, thus placing it close to the range of its forecasts of between 12,150-17,300 MW. Additionally, it has announced that it maintains its creation forecasts of between 23-30 GW in the four years between 2021 and 2024.

Conclusion

Finally, the company's management expects adjusted earnings per share to have an annualized growth of between 6-8% compared to 2021, which was $2.55 per share, thus reaching an expected profit of $3.35 -$3.60 per share in 2025. According to Enel management, the Italian company foresees an expected increase in ordinary net income by 6-7%. Enel's stock price discount is totally unjustified. With a tasty dividend payment, we continue to confirm our buy rating at €8.5 per share. NextEra's board of directors declared an ordinary quarterly dividend on the common stock of $0.425 per share, with a forward dividend yield of 2.38% versus Enel yielding more than 6%. If NextEra needs a premium, it needs to deliver higher growth compared to Enel (again to note: Enel's renewable portfolio is bigger than NextEra).

Previous coverage in the utility sector: