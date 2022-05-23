bluecinema/E+ via Getty Images

Among the biotech carnage we have seen in recent months there is no shortage of cheap biotech stocks to pick from. In this article I will make the case for TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) as one of the most attractive ones, if not the most attractive. The platform characteristic of the thin film freezing technology not only makes TFFP less risky as the clinical risk is drastically reduced. It also gives us the opportunity to invest in a basket of options instead of an option on a basket, the former being far more valuable.

Technology and Advantages

TFFP is in possession of the Thin Film Freezing Platform, a technology licensed by the University of Texas at Austin. Essentially, it is a superior way to develop dry powder drugs. It excels far beyond other methods for a variety of reasons, such as higher yields, a simpler process, preservation of the molecule structure (and thus effectiveness) and avoidance of precipitates.

TFF Platform Advantages (Company slide deck)

What is more, according to the CEO TFFP has never failed to turn a drug into a powder that way. Now it may not always be an effective drug, but not because the TFF process has failed. Per the 10-K 40% of newly discovered drugs have little or no water solubility, and in some therapeutic areas this number can reach 90%, an issue, which the TFF process can address. Further, nasal administration by inhaling a powder is much more powerful and effective than oral or intravenous administration or via a spray. For example in a recent release the company revealed that

A single administration of 6 mg of Niclosamide Inhalation Powder to the lungs provided equal mean maximum drug concentration (CMAX) in the blood as 100 mg delivered as a nebulized spray to the lungs and nasal cavity

Another example from the internal pipeline is tacrolimus or TAC, an immunosuppressive drug used in solid organ transplants. The issue tends to be that when administered in usual ways, it has to be dosed so high to reach the necessary concentration in the lung that in the process the kidneys are destroyed from the resulting toxicity. If administered as a TFF dry powder directly into the lungs, the dose can be drastically reduced while achieved the same lung concentration for a vastly improved safety profile.

It seems quite straightforward that a drug directly administered at the location where it is needed is more effective. And of course, a nasal spray is much more convenient for the patient and doctor, leading to more compliance as well for certain applications.

Business Model

I would describe the business model as twofold. For one, the company has an internal pipeline. The core consists of VORI and TAC, where TFF is solely responsible for all costs but also rewards. These are already approved drugs and known to be effective, what remains to show for TFFP is better safety and effectiveness with the TFF process. Then there is NICLO and AUG-3387, both in collaboration with partners.

Internal pipeline (Company slide deck)

The second leg of the model is the external pipeline with business development opportunities, whereby TFFP licenses the technology to partners for example.

External pipeline (Company slide deck)

Beyond what is shown on those slides, the company is in dozens of relationships with other partners via material transfer agreements in various stages, from very early stability testing to licensing negotiations. The recent partnership with Aptar ATR for example is a new and promising initiative. Aptar has a proprietary intranasal device and will do initial studies for delivery of vaccines and therapeutics via the uniquely advantageous TFF method.

I won’t spend more time on the multiple opportunities in the external pipeline of the company beside saying that the potential is massive and none of it remotely priced in.

Internal Pipeline

It is important to highlight that most analysts base their price targets in the $20s only on the internal pipeline, suggesting shareholders get the external pipeline “for free”.

For NICLO, after the recent outstanding results, partner UNION now has the option to obtain a worldwide exclusive license for potential development, regulatory and sales-related milestone payments of up to $210 million plus single-digit royalties. I estimate the upfront cash payment to be $10M, which would help alleviate funding risk, more on this later. NICLO is also well known to have many other use cases, so there may be further upside to the terms of the option. But unfortunately it has to be said that Covid is not over and NICLO may be urgently needed.

The company’s aim is to partner on both VORI and TAC (both with accelerated 505-B-(2)regulatory pathway) in late Q3 after results of the ongoing phase 2 studies are available. The data rooms are already open for potential partners. This will be a significant catalyst for the stock.

VORI (Company slide deck)

VORI is the best antifungal drug used to treat and prevent invasive pulmonary aspergillosis, or IPA. Phase 1 data were promising with excellent safety and 3 times better survival compared to amphotericin in IPA. The company estimates $300MM in potential peak sales worldwide for IPA alone with upside from the potential to also treat Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis (ABPA), which impacts up to 2.5% of asthma patients.

TAC (Company slide deck)

As mentioned before, TAC is an immunosuppressant applied for solid organ transplants. While initially only the lung was targeted, TFFP recently updated the TAM to other organs as well. So while the lung indication would be lead to $400M in revenue per the company forecast, when other organs are included that number becomes more than $1B. I want to emphasize this: All signs point towards TFF TAC to be significantly safer than traditional administration and if that is proven with the coming data there is absolutely no justification to risk a patient’s other organs and life by ignoring this method.

On the recent call the company acknowledged that AUG-3387 is facing issues with the omicron variant and while there is still potential, personally I assign no value to this part of the internal pipeline.

Why does the opportunity exist?

Clearly we are in difficult market conditions overall and specifically biotech stocks have stood under relentless pressure. On a company specific level there seems to have been some excitement about the potential of TFFP working on one of the major Covid vaccines in 2020/2021, which did not turn out to be true. Shareholders are also disappointed with CEO Glenn Mattes overpromising and under delivering when it comes to business development. He kept promising 2 material deals with major pharmaceutical partners all of 2021 on practically every call and public appearance. It hasn’t happened and in 2022 he stopped talking about this altogether. But, does this mean no deals will ever show up or that the technology is doomed? Of course not, judging from all the partnerships the company has disclosed.

TFFP Partnerships (Company slide deck)

While no material deals have been entered into, the company steadily added logos with significant partners to its external pipeline, such as Pfizer PFE, Catalent CTLT, Astellas ALPMY and Aptar ATR. This comes on top of collaborations with USAMRID, Felix Bio, DARPA, Plus Products and many others. TFFP discloses the details in varying degrees but it is clear that things are progressing and more and more major pharma partners are getting interested in the platform. If any significant deals were to materialize, shareholders would find themselves pleasantly surprised at this point and in light of the numerous shots on goal this seems quite likely.

But even if we ignore the external pipeline and only focus on NICLO, VORI and TAC, the company is drastically undervalued at this price.

Financials and Potential

While I am no expert in biotech or how to value these companies, the opportunity that TFFP provides is impossible to overlook.

The market cap is around $140M. If we just lazily use a 1 times peak sales multiple (clearly too low in my opinion) for VORI and TAC we get to a potential of $1.4B. Even if each has just a 50% chance of approval (way too low again in my opinion), that becomes $700M. Since TFFP will partner on those drugs, we can further assume only 50% of the economics to accrue to TFFP and we arrive at $350M. That is 2.5 times more than the current market cap with draconian assumptions. But there is more.

The NICLO option alone comes with payments of up to $210M if exercised by UNION. Other potential deals could look similar in their economics and size. This is why I want to emphasize that TFFP is a basket of options instead of an option on a basket, which is far more valuable. Only one of those independent options has to play out for shareholders to benefit significantly and the dozens of relationships and collaborations the company has make this very likely.

TFFP has no debt and about $26M of cash, which seems too low compared to a burn of $7.2M in the most recent quarter. However, investors should consider that expenses will be materially reduced in the coming quarters as the phase 2 studies are ending, or at least the upfront costs are, and partnerships are entered for TAC and VORI. Besides, when explicitly asked on the recent call the CEO was adamant that they are in a good liquidity position and funded until August 2023. Now I am well aware that executive will often state on conference calls how well funded they are and then go on to raise money the next day. My bet though is that the company can avoid dilution. They have shown in the past to be able to attract non dilutive funding such as grants. Further, the UNION option, if exercised, which I consider likely, will bring in another $10M of cash immediately. Third, any other deal with upfront cash could happen any time and fourth even at the end of Q3 when the data for VORI and TAC will be available they will still be in a solid cash position (with almost a year of runway left) and enter partnership negotiations from a position of strength. Any one of those two partnerships should eliminate the need for dilutive equity raises for good.

Insider purchases at TFFP (openinsider)

We have also seen multiple insider purchases recently from management and the board. Would they buy knowing the company is going to do a dilutive raise in the near term? I say not. Especially noteworthy are the sizable purchases by the chairman Aaron Fletcher ($3.5 million two months ago at higher prices and again a sizable amount after the recent call). He is running a biotech fund and surely has a lot of beaten down biotech names to pick from right now. Yet he is putting client money where he presumably knows best what is happening, what the risks and opportunities are: in TFFP.

Risks

With any biotech, there is the clinical risk of failing trials and missing endpoints or generating adverse safety profiles. Considering the fantastic data revealed to this point, this seems like an extremely low risk in case of TFFP. Not only is the whole idea of using TFF powder to make the drugs safer and more efficacious, any time direct comparisons were made in the studies so far, this has proven to be the case.

Another biotech specific risk is the FDA. It is challenging for the best experts to judge accurately what the FDA will accept and approve. However, considering the drugs TFFP works with tend to be already approved and in use, the bar seems much lower than in novel drug development. After all, it is about the method in the case of TFFP and not the drug itself. Besides, the numerous pipeline candidates TFFP has make FDA decision making less of a binary risk.

Funding is another issue for any pre revenue company. Clearly raising money at these prices and in this market would be no good. However, as I have articulated above, I view the likelihood of an equity raise in the medium term as very low. And even if it were to happen, buying another year worth of runway would amount to maybe a 25% dilution, hardly the end of the world considering the substantial upside.

The risk of the TFF process to be failure can clearly be dismissed at this point. The company has proven on multiple occasions that the TFF method is a success with excellent track record.

For the internal pipeline, it is possible that the partnerships will be much less lucrative than shareholder would hope. While possible, I have a hard time imagining the terms being so bad that it isn’t already priced in.

The final risk to be discussed is a failure of the company to arrive at any deals from the external pipeline. While the CEO has a history of being too optimistic on this, chances are at least one or two will be revealed in the future based on the dozens of relationships and work the company has been doing for two years now, such as stability. Even if none of that comes to fruition though, the internal pipeline alone provides significant upside to the current share price.

Summary

In summary, I think TFFP is a strong buy here. Not only are the risks fairly limited due to the platform characteristic of the company, but also the upside of only a fraction of the total pipeline is substantial. I believe VORI and TAC partnerships will turn out to generate tremendous amounts of shareholder value in Q3 and I believe that the CEO will make good on his old promise to deliver meaningful deals from the external pipeline. None of this is priced in. If further dilution can be avoided on top, investors will have to chase to the stock to the upside in order to get in before those catalysts materialize.

Finally, I believe TFFP is also a prime candidate to be bought out by a major pharma company. The technology is highly attractive and a partner might deem it more lucrative to buy the company outright instead of paying licencing fees. While a buy out in the near term would be disappointing, it does provide another layer of cushion to the downside.