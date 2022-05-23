freemixer/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

I like packaging companies, and I have been bullish on the producers of glass containers for a while now. Unfortunately, the furnaces use natural gas so the higher production costs are providing a (temporary) headwind, but fortunately, most producers have actually been able to pass on this higher cost to their customers as the Q1 results came in better than expected for most companies, including O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) which reported a strong result in the first quarter and was subsequently able to hike its full-year guidance as a result.

Data by YCharts

The Q1 results exceeded all expectations

I was looking forward to seeing O-I's first quarter as I wasn't entirely sure how the company's margins would have been hit by the higher energy expenses. In hindsight, there was nothing to worry about as the revenue increased by about 13% while the COGS increased by just over 10% causing the gross profit to jump by almost 25% to $304M.

OI Investor Relations

There were some other cost increases as, for instance, the selling and administrative expenses increased to $119M while the net interest expenses also increased. On the other hand, there were no non-recurring hits to the bottom line, and O-I Glass reported a pre-tax income of $170M and a net income of $122M. Of the $122M, about $34M was attributable to non-controlling interests which means the net income attributable to the shareholders of O-I Glass was $88M or $0.56 per share. And that's not too shabby for a company trading at less than $15/share.

In my previous articles, I always focused on the company's ability to generate a positive free cash flow. That's needed to keep the net debt under control as the balance sheet is my only 'concern' when it comes to an investment in O-I Glass. The situation is totally under control as the net debt is slowly decreasing while the strong EBITDA results also keep the debt ratio in check. But in order to further reduce the net debt, the company has to generate a positive free cash flow.

In Q1 2022, the reported operating cash flow was a negative $73M and this was caused by a $259M investment in the working capital position. On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was $186M, and after deducting the $96M in capex, the underlying free cash flow was approximately $90M, of which a decent chunk was attributable to non-controlling interests.

OI Investor Relations

The attributable free cash flow result was lower than the attributable net income because the income statement contained a $55M gain on the divestment of a business. That gain is obviously not an incoming positive cash flow, but O-I Glass did sell the division for cash proceeds of $96M and this is booked as an investment cash inflow. Also, keep in mind the positive adjusted free cash flow also includes a $10M cash outflow related to pension payments and restructuring-related payments.

Due to the investment in the working capital elements, the net debt did not decrease but this will happen later this year once the working capital gets converted into cash. In the first quarter of this year, we for instance see O-I has reduced its payables by over $40M while we see a $208M buildup in accounts receivable. The inventory level increased just slightly, so the working capital requirement was predominantly related to the timing of getting paid for glass containers delivered in Q1, and we should see an improvement in the cash flow generation in the current quarter as Q1 invoices will be paid in this quarter.

As of the end of Q1, O-I Glass had $519M in cash and a gross debt of just under $4.7B for a net debt of just under $4.2B. With an EBITDA of just over $300M in Q1 and on track to generate a full-year EBITDA of $1.2B, the debt ratio of 3.5 is relatively high but not extreme, and as the company is not paying a dividend, the incoming free cash flow will help to rapidly reduce the net debt and improve the debt ratio.

The glass container market is on fire, and O-I Glass should benefit

Most producers of glass containers reported strong Q1 results on the back of a strong demand for the products. Furnaces are currently producing at close to 100% of their capacity, and now it's up to the companies to make sure their price-setting strategy is protecting the margins.

O-I Glass is now guiding for Q2 earnings of approximately $0.55-0.60 which would be slightly higher than the $0.54 EPS achieved in the second quarter of last year. According to O-I, it is assuming that higher selling prices will 'more than offset cost inflation' which is very encouraging to see in writing as it means the company expects to be rather immune for the higher energy costs.

OI Investor Relations

The upper end of the FY 2022 EPS guidance has now also been hiked from $2.00 to $2.10 which means the new full-year EPS guidance calls for an EPS of $1.85-2.10. It is perhaps slightly surprising to see O-I Glass has not increased the lower end of the guidance, but I think this may happen once the Q2 results are in and confirm the trend. If O-I's Q2 projections come true, the company would be on track to achieve the higher end or even exceed the increased upper boundary of $2.10.

Investment thesis

As mentioned in a previous article, this will be the last tough year for the net debt position as O-I Glass will have to deposit just over $610M in cash in the trust fund to settle asbestos claims. That will happen this quarter, so don't be alarmed when you see the net debt position increase in Q2. The worst should be behind us now.

Almost the entire capex incurred by O-I is related to maintenance capex and by foregoing additional growth investments (except further investments in the MAGMA technology, a new smelting procedure), and the focus on generating positive cash flows will be a tremendous help to the balance sheet.

Trading at just 7 times earnings, O-I Glass doesn't appear to be expensive. The net debt is high but should be coming down relatively fast after funding the asbestos trust. But even after including that funding and assuming a net debt of $4.8B, the current EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.7 appears to be very reasonable especially when you know the company doesn't expect to be hit by (energy) cost inflation. I am still a buyer at these levels.