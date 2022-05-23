Darren415/iStock via Getty Images

This article evaluates Schwazze (OTCQX:SHWZ), aka Medicine Man Technologies, in light of the Q1 2022 quarterly report issued on May 16. An update to the company's prospects is needed in light of the large decline in the share price since the report. In this article we will look at the quarterly report in detail and see what it means for the company going forward.

The Company

Schwazze is a relatively new company engaged in the growth, manufacture, distribution and sale of cannabis. Although it first went public in 2016, it is much newer in its present form. In late 2019 it began to receive a series of large capital infusions and change in direction led by Dye Capital. By early 2020 it refocused its entire business on Colorado. In early 2022 it added operations in New Mexico, where recreational cannabis was legalized on April 1, 2022. It has no current plans to expand beyond those two states. For more details, see my Seeking Alpha article on Schwazze from April here.

Price action

I first brought the attention of Seeking Alpha readers to Schwazze in April 2022, when the share price was $1.88. The price is now $1.42, a decline of 24%. The cause of the decline was a quarterly report that revealed a surprisingly large loss compared to analyst estimates. It's a good example of the ready, shoot, aim attitude of a market which reacts to headlines above all. Looking at the details of the report it's clear that the market reaction was completely unjustified, and that the share price decline is an unexpected gift for astute investors.

The Quarterly report

Schwazze reported a large loss of $26.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, a loss of .38 per share against analyst expectations of a .03 profit. The surprising nature of this loss can be seen in this table of company financials since the time they refocused the business in early 2021.

(million $) Dec 2020 Mar 2021 June 2021 Sep 2021 Dec 2021 Mar 2022 Revenue 7.9 19.3 30.7 31.8 26.5 31.8 Cost of Revenue 7.3 12.1 15.8 16.8 14.4 20.8 Gross Profit 0.6 7.3 14.9 15.1 12.1 10.9 Operating Income -8.8 -1.5 4.4 3.8 3.6 -4.8 Earning from Cont. Ops. -8.5 -3.6 4.4 1.0 12.8 -26.8

The detailed Q&A by CFO Nancy Huber about the loss in the earnings call transcript is very informative. First, $13.4 million was due to a derivative liability from their convertible debt. This is a non-cash charge based on the mark-to-market value of that debt. It causes a negative P&L effect when the stock price goes up and a positive effect when the stock goes down. It's irrelevant to the underlying performance.

There was also a $6.3 million expense for increased inventory. This was mostly in preparation for the start of recreational business in New Mexico. Since New Mexico didn't open until April 1, none of the $6.3 million was offset by sales. Undoubtedly a good part of that inventory has already left the stores, based on initial reports about N.M. sales. In addition, some of that inventory was related to Colorado acquisitions that finalized during the quarter.

Other costs included non-cash of $2.5 million for depreciation and amortization and $1 million for stock based compensation. There were cash costs of $2.8 million for acquisitions and $7.3 million of interest.

Summing up, there was a large impact from a number of cash and non-cash one time costs packed into one quarter. The $26.8 million loss included $16.9 million of non-cash accounting related costs, $9.1 million of acquisition costs that will generate increasing revenue streams going forward, and higher interest cost of $7.3 million that will be put to work producing future revenue. Such is the nature of emerging growth companies in a new industry.

It was a tough quarter for many cannabis companies. One year comparisons have been difficult because of stimulus-fueled 2021 sales, and the whole industry seemed to be in a lull where growth investment was just beginning to result in revenue. In addition, the Boulder wildfire disrupted business in one of the major cannabis consuming areas in Schwazze's territory. Consequently, there were small decreases in both customer visits and basket size. Industry-wide wholesale pricing pressures reduced wholesale revenue by $2.2 million.

Schwazze's underlying business is as strong as ever. Revenues were up 20% sequentially and 64% year on year. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $7.9 million, and the gross margin net of purchase accounting increased from 48.7% to 54.1%. More importantly, the company's projected Q4 2022 annual run rate is still $220-230 million, unchanged from Q4 2021.

A Story

Business and weather lessons in the Scottish Highlands (photo from Author)

Is the water used to create single malt Scotch a sacred ingredient? Some years ago my daughter and I embarked on the 96 mile trek known as the West Highland Way. It was a breathtakingly beautiful week, even if weather-challenged, in the incomparable Scottish Highlands from Milngavie to Fort William. On the first day we noticed the Glengoyne Distillery just off the trail and felt compelled to investigate. Glengoyne has been making single malt whiskey since 1833 and looked like what you might expect – the old distillery building on the left, tasting house on the right, and between them the rushing stream that supplied the water for whiskey-making. Across the road were several large, modern, industrial-type buildings with the Glengoyne logo that looked very out of place. It turns out that Glengoyne was now owned by Ian MacLeod Distillers, a much larger, very acquisitive entity. They had taken over sleepy, old-fashioned Glengoyne and increased production and sales several times over in a new facility. They no longer even used the original stream water, it being no longer sufficient for production needs. MacLeod has done this repeatedly, turning a group of small, independent distillers into a large, successful company of over 30 brands.

Schwazze is committed to a similar strategy. They are entering existing markets, acquiring businesses they can apply their production, distribution, and marketing expertise to and turn into parts of the company producing at their highest potential. It's a time-tested strategy that has been behind the growth of many admired companies – Diageo, VF Corporation, Coca Cola, and Proctor and Gamble to name a few. It's also a contrast to much of the cannabis sector, where there's a rush to expand as fast as possible in as many states as possible. One sign Schwazze is succeeding is that in Colorado they are outperforming the rest of the state by over 10%.

There are risks with Schwazze, as with any high-growth company in an emerging industry. The sector has moved down in concert with other high-growth sectors this year, with most cannabis stocks down 50% or more. There's no telling if or when high-growth will return to investor favor, and at what prices. Companies are left to fundamentals to support prices. In this regard, Schwazze should do well because of its history of profitable operation, but only if as expected it returns to profitability in coming quarters as expected.

Stock price and recommendation

Since the May 16 quarterly report Schwazze's stock price has decreased 24%, from $1.77 to $1.42. In my view, this is a gift to investors, and I reiterate my BUY recommendation on the company. The quarterly loss was mostly due to the “lumpiness” of small, emerging growth company financial results and obscures the continuing, uninterrupted development of the business. Following investing best practices, positions in the company should be developed in tranches, adding a third or a fourth of a full position at intervals. In this way investors can avoid irrational enthusiasm and take a measured approach with a stock currently experiencing price weakness. Based on positive past performance that is likely to resume as soon as the next quarter, Schwazze is primed to reward the astute investor.