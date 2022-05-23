VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

We review our Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) investment case after another month of weakness in its stock.

Verizon shares initially fell by 16% in the days following Q1 2022 results on April 21, but have rebounded partially afterwards. Since we initiated our Buy rating in September 2021, VZ stock has lost 5.5% (after dividends), though outperforming the S&P 500 by approximately 7 ppt during the same period.

Librarian Capital Rating History vs. Verizon Share Price (Last 1 Year) Source: Seeking Alpha (22-May-22).

Q1 results contained solid underlying trends, though comparisons with prior periods were distorted by one-off events. Inflation was not yet a significant feature during Q1. Full-year outlook was revised down slightly.

We believe the long-term investment case is intact, and Verizon shares are at a 9.3x P/E and a 5.2% Dividend Yield. Our forecasts indicate a total return of 82% (19.8% annualized) by 2025 year-end. Buy.

Verizon Buy Case Recap

Our investment case contains the following elements:

Verizon has a track record of disciplined and profitable growth, focused on Average Revenue Per User ("ARPU") in its Wireless businesses

With new 5G technology and its newly acquired C-band spectrum, Verizon will see a dramatic increase in data capacity in the next few years, as the spectrum is switched on in early 2022 and sites are upgraded over time

Verizon will monetize this additional capacity through various initiatives, including premium unlimited mobile packages, Mobile Virtual Network Operator ("MVNO") deals, Fixed Wireless and Mobile Edge Computing

Competition with U.S. Cable is limited, as Verizon has perpetual MVNO agreements with Charter and Comcast, and regard their wireless subscriber growth as part of its own market share gain

Management targets an acceleration in Service & Other revenue growth from 2%+ in 2021 to 3%+ in 2022-23 and 4%+ in 2024 and beyond

Verizon Service & Other Revenue Growth Targets Source: Verizon investor day infographic (Mar-21).

Verizon expects EBITDA to grow in line with service revenue in dollars in Consumer and to grow with a flat margin in Business

Verizon to gradually pay down C-band acquisition debt, reducing Net Unsecured Debt / EBITDA from to its 1.75-2.0x target range in 4-5 years

Verizon's P/E to re-rate upwards to 11.6x by 2024 year-end, helped by faster revenue growth and lower leverage

In 2021, Verizon's EBITDA was split 85/15 between its Consumer and Business segments, and Wireless Service revenues were 51% of group revenues (and, being higher-margin, even more of group EBITDA):

Verizon Revenues & EBITDA by Segment (2021) Source: Verizon 10-K filing (2021). NB: Operational figures only; not adjusted for Verizon Media & Tracfone transactions.

Q1 2022 results were difficult to compare with prior periods due to an acquisition, a disposal, elevated marketing expenses and device sales, but the underlying trends were solid and in line with our investment case.

Verizon Q1 2022 Results Headlines

Verizon's group P&L for Q1 2022 and its prior periods are shown below:

Verizon Group P&L (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Periods) Source: Verizon results supplements.

The year-on-year comparison is distorted by the acquisition of Tracfone (which closed in November 2021) and the disposal of Verizon Media (September 2021). The net effect was negative, as Tracfone added less EBITDA than what was lost in Verizon Media. Wireless Equipment revenues were up 28.2% year-on-year, as Verizon had its best Q1 phone net add since 2018 (primarily due to strength in the Business segment). Marketing expenses were elevated in Q1 with the launch of C-band, Fixed Wireless and new price plans. The share count rose to pay for part of the Tracfone consideration. Overall, Adjusted EPS was flattish (down 0.3%) year-on-year.

Excluding Verizon Media but including Tracfone, Service & Other Revenues grew 4.2% year-on-year, while Wireless Service revenues grew 9.5%.

The quarter-on-quarter comparison is similarly distorted by Tracfone (which contributed roughly one month to Q4 2021) and elevated marketing expenses, as well as by seasonality. Adjusted EPS was 3.3% higher sequentially.

Inflation was "building towards the end of the first quarter" but had not had a significant impact on the quarter overall.

Underlying trends are solid when we look at each segment in more detail.

Consumer Segment: Distorted by One-Offs

Consumer EBITDA grew just 1.0% year-on-year in Q1 2022, despite revenue growth of 10.9%, after EBITDA margin fell more than 400 bps due to a number of one-off factors:

Verizon Consumer P&L & KPIs (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Periods) Source: Verizon results supplements.

The acquisition of Tracfone, a provider of "value" prepaid offerings, added to revenue growth but reduced margins. Management stated Tracfone's margin impact would be "100 to 200 bps" initially, before lessening "in the next 12 to 24 months".

Higher low-margin Wireless Equipment revenues pushed down margin further. The year-on-year decline in EBITDA margin was approx. 90 bps less when calculated on Service & Other Revenues alone.

Elevated marketing expenses in Q1 and higher tower expenses also had an impact. Verizon "expect marketing expenses to return to more normal levels in Q2", while the ramp-up in tower expenses will be lapped later in 2022.

Underlying trends were solid in both Consumer Wireless and Wireline.

Consumer Wireless: Strength in Postpaid

Solid trends are visible in Consumer Wireless if we review the Postpaid and Prepaid businesses separately.

Verizon Consumer Wireless KPIs (Last 5 Quarters) Source: Verizon results supplement (Q1 2022).

In Wireless Retail Postpaid, net loss of 126k subscribers was typically negative like other first quarters, but significantly better than last year's net loss of 326k. Postpaid churn rates were stable year-on-year, but gross add was much higher (2.48m vs. 2.31m). However, phone-only Postpaid gross add was 2% lower year-on-year, which meant Postpaid Phone net loss worsened (from 225k to 292k). In total, Postpaid connections were up 1.4% year-on-year, and Average Revenue Per Account ("ARPA") of $123.96 was 2.6% higher year-on-year. On an underlying basis, Postpaid revenues likely grew by approx. 4% year-on-year (1.4% growth in connections plus 2.6% in ARPA).

In Wireless Retail Postpaid, net loss of 80k was much worse than last year's net add of 19k, but most of the difference (77k) was in the newly-acquired Tracfone. Prepaid churn, as a percentage, was lower year-on-year. Prepaid ARPU of $30.89 was 13.4% lower, but "in part" due to a mix shift to Tracfone's lower APRU. Prepaid products, "specifically in the Tracfone brands", were also hit by lower federal subsidies, which fell from $50 to $30 with the transition from the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program to the Affordable Connectivity Program. Management "expect prepaid ARPU to stabilize and subsequently grow" in future. Excluding all the one-offs, Prepaid revenues are likely still growing.

Among Verizon's competitors, on a group level, T-Mobile (TMUS) saw its APRU grew 2.3% in Postpaid and 3.6% in Prepaid year-on-year in Q1, while AT&T (T) saw its APRU fell 0.5% in Postpaid and fell 0.2% in Postpaid Phone.

Verizon's total C-band coverage was 113m POPs at the end of Q1, compared to 90m at 2021 year-end. This is expected to reach "at least 175m" by 2022 year-end, including an extra 40m POPs following the agreement with some satellite companies to release their spectrum one year early.

Consumer Broadband: Large Fixed Wireless Gains

Verizon's Consumer Broadband business had good overall growth, weaker in Wireline but with large gains in the new Fixed Wireless Access ("FWA") product:

Verizon Consumer Broadband Net Adds (Last 5 Quarters) Source: Verizon results supplement (Q1 2022).

Wireline Broadband net add of 37k subscribers (with net add of 55k in Fios Internet, offset by losses in non-Fios areas) was weaker year-on-year. The reason was lower gross adds; Fios Broadband churn was at a "record low level" (across the group). This is in line with our view (most recently described in our Charter (CHTR) Q1 review) that gross adds have decelerated sector-wide following the strong boost from COVID-19 in 2021

Fios added an incremental 115k "open for sale" locations in Q1, and is expected to add 550k for full-year 2022, an increase from 2021.

FWA Broadband had a net add of 112k subscribers in Q1, much stronger than prior quarters, following the deployment of C-band and related FWA offerings in January 2022.

Temporary EBITDA Pressures

The Business segment appeared weak in Q1, partly due to higher device subsidies and a tough comparable:

Verizon Business P&L & KPIs (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Periods) Source: Verizon results supplement (Q1 2022).

Business EBITDA fell 9.3% year-on-year, due to the "ongoing reduction in high-margin wireline revenue" and "elevated levels" of device subsidies associated with strong wireless sales. The prior-year quarter was also the peak in distance learning revenues.

Wireless Service revenues grew 2.1% year-on-year, led by momentum in Small & Medium Business. Management "expect Business Wireless Service revenue growth to expand over the rest of 2022".

Wireless Retail Postpaid connections grew 4.5%, with net add of 395k (including 256k for phones).

Wireline Broadband connections fell 0.4% (or 2k) sequentially, with a net add of 5k in Fios Internet being offset by a net loss of 7k in non-Fios. FWA Broadband had a net add of 82k in Q1 2022, doubling from 40k in Q4 2021.

EBITDA growth should resume in Business eventually, helped by new Mobile Edge Computing and B2B solutions, as well as by wholesale revenues including from MVNO relationships with Charter and Comcast (CMCSA).

Macro Headwinds May Be Worsening

While underlying trends were solid in Q1, macro headwinds may be worsening, albeit only temporarily in our view.

A key one is inflation. As Verizon CFO 2022 Matt Ellis stated on the call:

We saw inflationary pressures building towards the end of the first quarter and expect those to continue given the current environment. The major areas of exposure for us are energy-related costs for our network operations and transportation as well as labor-related costs … They represent a meaningful portion of our direct cost structure and have the potential to drive additional expense pressures throughout the rest of the year. We also believe that the inflation we have seen throughout the economy may alter both the consumer and business landscapes in which we compete."

Consumer Postpaid Phone gross adds also started to weaken in Q1. Again, as Ellis stated:

While churn was steady, we saw a decline in phone gross adds of 2% from the prior year. This gross add trend was more pronounced in March and is continuing into April"

This is not a market share issue. Ellis also stated "there is nothing that we see in the data that suggests any change in share" for Verizon's Wireless business.

Higher interest rates mean that Verizon's interest expense may end up $150-200m higher than previous expectations, representing a low-single-digit percentage impact on Verizon's earnings. (Interest expense was $3.48bn, on EBIT of $32.4bn, in 2021.)

FY22 Outlook Reduced Slightly

Verizon has reduced its full-year outlook slightly, with Service & Other revenues now expected to be flat (was 1.0-1.5% growth previously), due to both a reduction in the Universal Service Fund rates (worth "several hundred million" dollars) as well as "softness in wireline sales". The ranges for growth rates in Total Wireless revenues, EBITDA and EPS are unchanged, but Verizon now expects to be at the low-end of these ranges:

Verizon 2022 Guidance (Current vs. Prior) Source: Verizon results presentation (Q1 2022).

Verizon's long-term targets remain unchanged.

Verizon Dividend Yield & Valuation

At $49.53, relative to 2021 financials, VZ stock is at a P/E of 9.3x and a Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield of 9.3%:

Verizon Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (Since 2018) Source: Verizon company filings. NB. 2020 benefited from a $2.2bn cash tax benefit related to the sale of shares in a foreign subsidiary and a $764m interest rate swap settlement (among others).

Excluding $2.1bn of C-band CapEx in 2021, FCF Yield would have been 10.3%.

Relative the low end of the 2022 EPS outlook, P/E is 9.2x.

VZ stock pays a dividend of $0.64 per quarter ($2.56 annualized), which represents a Dividend Yield of 5.2%. Verizon expects to continue growing the dividend.

Net Unsecured Debt / EBITDA was 2.8x at Q4 2021, flat sequentially. (Net Debt / EBITDA was 3.1x.)

Verizon Stock Forecasts

We reduce our 2022 EPS forecasts to the low end of the outlook, but keep other assumptions unchanged:

2022 EPS to be $5.40 (was $5.475)

2023 EPS growth of 6.5%

2024 EPS growth of 9.0%

2025 EPS growth of 8.0%

Share count to increase by 2m annually

P/E of 11.6x at exit

Our new 2025 EPS forecast is 1.3% lower than before ($6.86):

Illustrative Verizon Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates. NB. EPS adjusted to exclude amortization of acquired intangibles from 2022.

With shares at $49.53, we expect an exit price of $79 and a total return of 82% (19.8% annualized) by 2025 year-end.

Is Verizon Stock A Good Buy? Conclusion

We reiterate our Buy rating on Verizon Communications Inc.