- It is hard to abstain from emotional biases, given the company's share price disappointing performance in recent years.
- Underneath the surface, however, Associated British Foods is strong financially and well-positioned to compete.
- Valuation gravitates around all-time lows, at a time when Primark is embarking upon an ambitious growth strategy in the U.S.
It has been a painful journey in recent years for Associated British Foods (OTCPK:ASBFY) shareholders. Whatever I say here, will be sugar-coating the hard truth that the total return over the past 5 years is close to a negative 45%, at a time when the S&P 500 returned 79%.
The company has now become the worst performer within my equity portfolio, even though I have been adding during the 2020s lows and continued to do so in 2021 and 2022.
For the most part, ASBFY has been impacted by a number of exogenous factors in recent years - from Brexit and pandemic lockdowns to current inflationary pressures and significant equity outflows from Europe due to the war in Ukraine.
Even though each of these events is significant on its own right, I see no reason to turn bearish on the company solely due to factors outside of the management's control. The reason being that Associated British Foods is executing well both operationally and on its long-term strategy. Conservative capital allocation in recent years also allows for high reinvestment rates at a time when peers are reducing costs. Last but not least, ASBFY is now priced at very attractive levels that in my view do not truly reflect the company's potential for both short-term turnaround and long-term shareholder value creation.
Where is business headed?
On a segmented basis, ASBFY return on capital employed varied significantly in recent years (see below).
More specifically, Primark's ROCE fell drastically during the pandemic lockdown but has since recovered to near pre-pandemic levels. Sugar was the other business unit that experienced a drastic change in its ROCE, rising from 0.4% as of H1 2019 to 10.3% during the last twelve months.
Sugar
Although future levels of sugar prices are hard to predict, long-term tailwinds behind commodity prices will likely remain as deglobalization trends persist.
As a result, sugar margins improved significantly since the 2019 bottom, but are nowhere near the historical highs.
More importantly, the division is also acting as a counterbalance to higher energy prices, which are impacting the rest of the business.
The value of co-products coming out of the sugar businesses, particularly energy-related co-products, ethanol, electricity, in particular, are starkly seen in the first half performance in sugar, it's a really nice edge against higher gas prices.
George Weston - Chief Executive Officer
Source: Associated British Foods H1 2022 Earnings Transcript
Grocery
Grocery ROCE has cooled off since the pandemic highs, induced by higher demand and pantry loading, but it remains at one of the highest levels over the past decade.
Topline growth, on the other hand, has been weak as the company has remained focused on repositioning its brands within the core regions.
Retail
Retail has been by far the worst-hit segment by the pandemic as Primark competes solely through its physical stores and does not rely on online sales. This strategy has made the company largely immune to the Amazon effect, however, it suffered greatly during the pandemic.
Hopefully, the lockdowns are now behind us and almost all Primark stores were now opened during the last reported half-year results.
As the division recovers from lockdowns, management has now focused on expanding the business not only across Europe but in the United States as well.
The long-awaited expansion across the U.S. has taken a long time as management remained conservative and stated that it will move forward with the expansion once the business in the country achieves the desired return on capital. This now appears to be the case as more U.S. stores are coming online.
Having said all that, we should not forget that Primark growth has been one of the major drivers of ASBFY's valuation as selling space growth (much like the company's valuation) has peaked around FY 2014 and has been declining ever since.
Trading as if there's no tomorrow
This leads us to the company's extremely conservative valuation, which has reached new lows over the past year. As of today, Associated British Foods is valued at around 1.2x times its book value of equity, which is plotted on the y-axis on the graph below against the company's adjusted Return on Equity on the x-axis.
This puts the current relative valuation of the company near the 2008/09 levels, when market sentiment was at one of its lowest levels.
This is in stark contrast with ASBFY's growth in free cash flow per share, which reached a new all-time high during the past 12-month period.
By plotting the company's market cap in the graph below, we could clearly see the gap that has opened between Associated British Foods' fundamentals and its market cap.
This results in a free cash flow yield of more than 12%, for a company that is conservatively financed and well-positioned to compete not only in retail but also in grocery, sugar, agriculture & ingredients.
However, there are a few adjustments that we need to make to the free cash flow calculation, before we deem the company as conservatively priced.
To begin with, the amount of capital expenditure has been significantly reduced following the pandemic in order to conserve cash while Primark stores remained closed. As we move forward, it will be reasonable to expect that capital expenditure relative to depreciation & amortization expense should once again move up to above 100%.
This ratio is likely to move even higher, considering the ambitious expansion strategy of Primark for the next 5-year period.
Additionally, the company's free cash flow also benefited from a temporary working capital tailwind, which has been linked to recent reduction of Primark stock levels.
* based on changes in inventories, receivables and payables
The decrease in working capital of $480 million between the two balance sheet dates, I think is striking, and it's been driven by the reduction in stock levels at Primark.
Source: Associated British Foods H1 2022 Earnings Transcript
If we assume that the Capex to D&A ratio will come back to 100% and that the impact of changes in net working capital will come down to zero, then the company's adjusted free cash flow comes at around £930m which gives us a free cash flow yield of roughly 7.4%.
If we are to be even more conservative and adjust the past 12-month period cash flow from operations for a Capex of 150% of the company's D&A expense and still assume zero impact of changes in net working capital, then free cash flow comes at £500m or a free cash flow yield of 4%.
Although these numbers are not as impressive as the 12% we saw above, they are still high on a historical basis, without assuming a further improvement of cash flow from operations.
Conclusion
Moving on from such a poor performance as ASBFY had over the recent years is hard, especially if one relies on the market prices to inform his investment decisions. However, by focusing on fundamentals, competitive positioning and long-term strategy, Associated British Foods still appears as a solid business proposition. All that at a relative valuation that is flirting with the company's all-time lows makes me a buyer of the company's shares as they continue to make their multi-year lows.
