Investment Thesis

As global supply chains start to hit baby formula, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has had to limit its sales. It is apparent that on top of increased material prices and shipping expenses, the hike in labor wages also leads to higher healthcare costs in the US, which may consequently increase insurance premiums.

Given that CVS operates an insurance segment through Aetna, on top of its onsite/ virtual medical services through its MinuteClinic, HealthHUB, and collaboration with Teladoc (TDOC), we may expect temporary headwinds to its bottom line. These may also be further worsened with top-line misses, due to the waning COVID-19 vaccinations reducing onsite foot traffic, impending recession impacting retail consumer spending, and the proliferation of telehealth services, along with Amazon's (AMZN) entry into the space.

As a result, we expect CVS to suffer a moderation in valuation and stock prices in the next few quarters, which will provide better entry points for interested investors.

CVS Had An Excellent FQ1'22, Though Things May Be Stagnant Moving Forward

CVS Revenue, Net Income, and Net Income Margin

S&P Capital IQ

In the past five years, CVS grew its revenues and net income at a CAGR of 10.38% and 8.33%, respectively. The company had somewhat benefited from the additional foot traffic caused by the testing and vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years. As a result, CVS reported sustained gross and net income margins in the past two years, at an average of 17.7% and 2.7%, respectively. In FQ1'22, CVS also reported excellent revenues of $76.66B and a net income of $2.31B, representing YoY growth of 11.4% and 4%, respectively.

CVS Revenue By Segment

S&P Capital IQ

It is evident that CVS has been growing its revenues excellently over the years. Despite the reopening cadence in the past few months, it is apparent that the company's offerings are still highly relevant. In FQ1'22, CVS reported tremendous demand across the board, with its Health Care Benefits reporting the highest YoY growth of 12.8%, while the Retail LTC segment also reported a favorable increase of 9.22% and Pharmacy Services 8.6%, before any other adjustments of revenue.

In FQ1'22, CVS also reported 1.5M in-person and virtual healthcare visits, representing a nearly 35% YoY increase for its all-payer primary health care. Furthermore, with its expanded digital dashboard experience, CVS reported a 25% growth in active users QoQ to 5M in FQ1'22. Finally, the company serves nearly 44M unique digital consumers through its platform in FQ1'22, representing an increase of 18.9% in the past four months. As a result, we expect CVS' digital offerings to perform well in the future, since its digital consumers also frequent its offline stores twice more often.

CVS Cash/ Equivalents, FCF, and FCF Margins

S&P Capital IQ

CVS also reported improved Free Cash Flow margins in the past two years, at an average of 5.2% compared to 4.1% in FY2019. The company also had an excellent FCF of $2.51B with 3.3% FCF margins in FQ1'22. As a result, it is no wonder that the stock recovered by 5% post-earnings call on 4 May 2022, though those gains have also been digested by now.

CVS Projected Revenue and Net Income

S&P Capital IQ

CVS is projected to grow its revenue at a CAGR of 5.21% over the next three years, though its net income is expected to grow faster at a CAGR of 18.1%. Consensus also estimates that the company will report revenues of $308.57B and net incomes of $11.16B in FY2022, representing an excellent increase of 6% and 41% YoY, respectively. Moreover, given that CVS had raised its adj FY2022 EPS guidance by 1.2% to a range of $8.20 to $8.40 against consensus estimates of $8.27, it is evident that the company expects to stay above the game, despite the temporary headwinds stated above.

So, Is CVS Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

CVS 5Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

CVS is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 0.61x and NTM P/E of 11.29x, slightly higher than its 5Y mean of 0.59x and 10.37x, respectively. It is also evident that its P/E valuations have also grown by almost 1.5 fold in the past two years. The stock is also trading at $94.93 on 20 May 2022, at a premium of 19.6% from its 52 weeks low of $79.34, though down 17.1% from its 52 weeks high of $111.25.

TFT and COST 6M Stock Price

S&P Capital IQ

Even though CVS may appear to be fair value now, we believe there is the possibility of a short-term decline, given the market correction surrounding Target (TGT)/ Costco (COST) and the impending recession. In recent days, both TGT and COST had fallen hard by 27.8% and 15%, respectively, following the former's unsatisfactory performance in FQ1'22. Though CVS may be insulated from the market correction for the moment, given its multiple exposures to the insurance, pharmacy, and telehealth segments, we do not expect it to last long, given the factors discussed above. Even WBA's, TDOC's, and AMZN's stock prices have been battered, with them losing 24%, 72%, and 41.4% of their value in the past six months, respectively.

Given the mixed market signals, we encourage investors to adopt a wait-and-see approach before adding more exposure to this stock, given the current bearish market sentiments. Furthermore, there is a possibility that the stock may retrace in the next few quarters, once CVS' top/ bottom lines are hit, with the recession reducing consumer spending and, potentially, insurance premiums moving forward.

CVS 5Y Stock Price

Seeking Alpha

In addition, given CVS' Stock Price Appreciation of 22.85% and stock price return of 41.6% in the past five years, we think there are better stocks out there that can give better returns on your investment.

Therefore, we rate CVS stock as a Hold for now.