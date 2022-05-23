subjug/E+ via Getty Images

If not now, then when? That's the question that seems to be getting asked a lot currently regarding ARK Invest's stance regarding Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). The EV maker has seen its shares drop considerably lately, despite one of its biggest supporters releasing its new sky-high price target. Last week, Tesla lost the top spot in the firm's flagship fund, leading me to wonder how much of Cathie Wood's conviction has actually vanished.

It was in the middle of April where ARK Invest released its new Tesla model on GitHub, in which it detailed a new expected price of $4,600 by 2026. The firm's model for the company has seen some pushback over the years as some of its assumptions or inputs have been rather questionable. For instance, one year stated that Tesla's auto business would be worth tens of billions of dollars even if the company didn't sell a single vehicle. This year's biggest question mark might be that the average of its 5,000 simulations has Tesla selling about 20 times as many vehicles in 2026 as it did last year. That seems a bit unlikely given the company's production capacity currently along with what we expect for new factories in the next couple of years.

With Tesla shares finishing last week well under $700, you would think ARK Invest would be buying hand over fist currently given an expected price of $4,600 in 2026. However, that's not the case, as the last allocation buy (which shows up in the daily e-mails) of Tesla from the firm came in late February. The three active ETFs that own shares - the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ), and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) - have actually sold more than a quarter of a million Tesla shares on an allocation basis since the new price target was revealed. As the chart below shows, this means that ARK Invest has allocation sold just under 3.3 million Tesla shares since last July 30.

ARK Invest Cumulative Tesla Allocation Sales (ARK Invest Daily Trades E-mail)

At the peak, ARK Invest in these three ETFs owned a little more than 5.5 million shares. Additionally, there has been a reduction in Tesla of more than 800,000 shares since that peak due to fund redemptions. That means that total holdings were under 1.28 million shares as of last Friday. In dollar terms, I don't know if we've seen a bigger sale from ARK of a single stock, especially not one that the firm continues to hold in any meaningful way.

In the past, ARK supporters would talk about a 10% rule as to why Tesla shares were being sold. This was a self-imposed restriction by Cathie Wood to not allocate buy a stock when it had a more than 10% weight in an ETF. However, it was not a firm limit (which for most stocks was 30% in an ETF until the 30% limit was removed in Spring 2021), and a stock could run to a much higher weight through inflows.

In fact, after the pandemic started, Tesla rose to a daily closing high of a 16.23% weight in ARKQ before sales took place. The prevailing notion from this group of supporters has been that once Tesla got a bit under 10%, ARK would start buying again. However, that hasn't happened, and the weights are a lot lower than you might think. In fact, in ARKW the number continues to drop, finishing last week below 6.60% as seen in the chart below.

TSLA Weight In ARKW (ARK Invest)

(Note: Last data point on chart is for weight as of 5/20)

Tesla finished last week at 7.79% in ARKK, 8.04% in ARKQ, and 6.59% in ARKW. I've been tracking data for these ETFs for more than 525 trading days, going back to March 2020, and those would be the lowest weights in this time period for Tesla in ARKQ and ARKW, with the ARKK weight being toward the lower end of its range. For those curious, the highest weight that I saw during this time for ARKK was 12.98%, with ARKW at 13.26%, and ARKQ above 16% as mentioned above.

While those weights might seem surprising, the real shocker may be where that puts Tesla. Last week, Tesla lost the top spot in ARKK to Roku (ROKU), but it also lost the No. 2 spot to Zoom (ZM). In ARKW, Tesla has actually fallen all the way down to spot number five, and shortly after the opening on Monday morning, Tesla lost its top spot in ARKQ as well.

Tesla shares have fallen to their lowest point in months recently due to a variety of factors. First, the COVID lockdowns in China have caused production in Shanghai to drop this quarter, which will certainly impact Q2 results. Investors have also been concerned with Elon Musk's bid for Twitter, which resulted in him selling another block of Tesla shares. As the chart below shows, the technical picture is also weakening a bit, as the 50-day moving average (purple line) is about to drop below the 200-day (green line), which is the dreaded death cross.

Tesla Chart With Moving Averages (Yahoo! Finance)

In the end, it certainly appears that Cathie Wood's conviction in Tesla is fading quite a bit. After putting out a new $4,600 price target on the stock last month, ARK Invest has actually been selling Tesla shares in recent weeks. This certainly wasn't the first time the firm was very vocal about the stock in a positive way only to be selling a good chunk of shares either that day or shortly thereafter. Tesla's weight in two of the three ARK ETFs is now at multi-year lows, with no buying in sight despite a sub $700 close on Friday. The stock recently fell out of the first and second-largest holding spots in ARKK and is down to fifth in ARKW, while it lost its top spot in ARKQ in early Monday trading. Right now, it doesn't seem like Cathie Wood and her team is very interested in Tesla, despite so much potential upside to their target.