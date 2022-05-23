Antonio Bordunovi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) announces F4Q 2023 earnings on May 25, 2022 after market close. In this article, I attempt to present to subscribers important metrics to consider prior to the announcement.

The company last announced its earnings results on February 16th, 2022. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had revenues of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a YoY change of +41.3%. Revenues are expected to be $8.12 billion, up 43.4% from the year-ago quarter.

NVIDIA's computing platforms address four large markets: Gaming, Data Center, Professional Visualization, and Automotive. In the last fiscal quarter (4Q 2022) ending January 2022:

Gaming comprised 44.7% of total revenues of $7.6 billion,

Data Center comprised 42.7%,

Professional Visualization was 8.45%, and

Automotive was 1.6%.

Chart 1 shows that the differential between Gaming and the Data Center varies, but the trendlines (dotted lines) shows the Data Center growth has a greater trajectory.

Gaming

NVIDIA's products for the gaming market include GeForce RTX and GeForce GTX GPUs (graphic processor units) for gaming desktop and laptop PCs. In the PC Gaming market, GeForce competes against AMD's (AMD) Radeon. Each has its advantages in price, performance, and features, and this debate about which is best have been going on for 20 years.

One defining metric on the best gaming product is sales and hence market share. We see that NVIDIA's share has been consistently above 85% over the past two years, dropping to a low of 85% in C4Q 2019, as shown in Chart 2.

Table 1 shows Gaming GPU roadmaps. The flat market share of NVIDIA in the past three quarters shown in Chart 2 above, should change with the introduction of the Ada Loveless later in 2022.

Data Center

At its GPU Technology Conference (GTC), NVIDIA revealed details of its Hopper architecture and the NVIDIA H100 GPU. The Hopper architecture and H100 GPU will supersede the Ampere A100, which itself replaced the Volta V100.

AMD's Instinct MI250 line of GPU accelerators for enterprise computing, although faster than the previous MI100 series, is slower than the Hopper 60TFLOPS.

Intel (INTC) enters the data-center GPU field in 2022 with a processor code-named Ponte Vecchio that reportedly delivers 45TFLOPS at FP64-almost the same as AMD's MI250 and 25% behind NVIDIA's Hopper.

Table 2 shows data center roadmaps for NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel.

Artificial Intelligence

Advances in artificial intelligence, increasingly complex workloads, and an explosion of unstructured data are forcing rapid evolution of the data center. GPU (and other) platforms are powering this revolution through adaptable acceleration of compute, storage, and networking.

NVIDIA's GPU have dominated the datacenter ever since the architecture (originally designed as a graphics accelerator for 3D games) moved into a more general-purpose parallel processing engine in 2010.

The market forecast for AI Processors is shown in Table 3 in each of these categories, according to The Information Network's report entitled "Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), 5G, Automotive, and Memory Chips." I estimate that NVIDIA is the market leader with revenues of $3.2 billion on GPU shipments representing a share of 80%.

The Information Network

NVIDIA was at the top of the AI processor market with an 80.6% share in 2020, well ahead of its competitors.

Investor Takeaway

Table 4 shows actual revenues for F4Q2022 in NVIDIA's Gaming and Data Center along with consensus growth. While Gaming is relatively flat for the upcoming quarter ending April 22, 2022. NVIDIA is introducing its Ada Lovelace made at the 5nm node at TSMC has a planned release in 2022. That should improve revenue as NVIDIA has reported that it expects its gaming GPU supply to improve in 2H C2022.

Chart 3 shows that NVIDIA's stock trend is inversely proportional to the 10-year treasury rate. The 10-year has been increasing as inflation in the U.S. has increased. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield has spiked from roughly 1.5% at the end of last year to over 3.0% currently.

In Chart 4, I show share price for NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel over the past year. We see that share price change for NVIDIA and AMD have been nearly identical except for the past month.

In the semiconductor industry, NVIDIA is ranked 30 out of 64 companies compared to #4 for AMD and #28 for Intel, according to Seeking Alpha's Quant Ranking. Chart 5 shows that Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating gives NVIDIA a hold along with Intel, and a Strong Buy for AMD.

Although I estimate that NVIDIA will beat earnings at the top and bottom, I am giving this stock a Hold rating, which is the same I gave AMD in my recent article on the company referenced above.

NVIDIA stock performance since the beginning of the year has shown an inverse correlation with the 10-year treasury. The increase in the 10-year began in March as fear of inflation made investors move out of bonds.

Until the stock market detaches from the 10-year, or until the 10-year treasury drops, either by the Fed tightening and/or inflation dropping I recommend a hold on NVIDIA, as well as other technology stocks.