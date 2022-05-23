Pgiam/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction:

Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (CVX) are two of the largest oil companies in the world ranking second and third in market value ($384 billion and $328 billion respectively) behind only the Saudi behemoth, Saudi Aramco.

In fact, Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL: 2222) with a recent $2.3 trillion market value, became the most valuable company in the world in May bypassing Apple's (AAPL) $2.2 billion.

Both Exxon and Chevron have had an enormous increase in MV (Market Value) since March of 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 scare. As the chart below shows, both are up nearly 3-fold since those fateful days.

Seeking Alpha

In this article, I will look at the performance of both companies as reflected in the Q1 2022 quarterly reports to determine which is best suited for investment at this point in the oil cycle.

The last time I compared these two companies was in May of 2020, shortly after the big oil price drop in April of 2020. In that article, "Exxon Vs. Chevron: Exxon Wins By A Nose", I picked Exxon but by the smallest of margins. In reality, I could have picked either one and done very well.

Here are four points to consider before investing in either Exxon or Chevron.

1. Analysts and Quants like Chevron better.

Looking at how Wall Street analysts have rated Exxon and Chevron over the last 90 days they are almost identical. The major difference is with the number of Hold recommendations a combined 29 between the two companies. Both only have one sell recommendation.

Seeking Alpha and author

It's as if analysts cannot make up their minds between Buy and Hold but in either case, you would have to give the edge to Chevron.

But when it comes to the quant ratings which use predictive metrics, the slight edge goes to Exxon although barely with a Very Strong rating for both 4.99 to 4.98.

Seeking Alpha and author

So combining both the Analysts and Quant ratings I would give a very slight edge to Chevron.

2. Financial metrics give Exxon the edge.

As anyone who follows the market knows, oil companies have been on a tear this year. In fact, energy is ranked as the best performing sector in the market YTD. As the following chart shows, only energy and utilities are up while the former NASDAQ darlings have taken a real beating.

CSIMarket

And looking at XOM and CVX individually they have been extraordinary as shown by the first chart in this article rising by over 300% since the early days of COVID-19.

So how do they compare after first quarter results?

Seeking Alpha and author

The first thing you notice is the Gross Margin {GM} in Line 4 shows CVX with a much higher number than XOM 41% to 32%. However, as a percent of Market Value (Line 7) and Enterprise Value (Line 8), Exxon is higher implying that perhaps CVX is overvalued in comparison to XOM.

Two other key metrics are PE Ratio (line 10) and Dividend Rate (Line 16) which are very close in value. But on a Price to FCF (Free Cash Flow) basis, as shown in Line 15, Chevron is 36% higher again indicating that perhaps XOM is undervalued compared to CVX.

Note that both companies show considerable financial strength because both of them have a Debt/EBITDA ratio (Line 13) well under 1x.

Overall, the financial metrics show both companies very close in value overall except for the Price to FCF measure which shows Exxon considerably undervalued relative to Chevron.

Advantage: Exxon

3. Share buybacks are a priority for both companies.

With their enormous financial capabilities, both companies have announced policies to return excess cash flow back to the shareholders.

Exxon CEO Darren Woods:

We returned $5.8 billion to shareholders, of which about 2/3 was in the form of dividends and the remainder, share repurchases, consistent with our previous program. We said during our Corporate Plan Update in December that we expect to repurchase $10 billion of our shares. This morning, we announced an increase to the program, up to $30 billion in total through 2023. Source: Earnings Call Transcript

I don't know about you, but where I come from $30 billion is a lot of money. Note the $30 billion in buybacks will be over the next 19 months a very short period of time for that amount of cash.

Future share repurchases from Chevron are a bit less well-defined and currently are at much lower numbers than Exxon's $30 billion.

Chevron

Assuming that the repurchase number is continued through 2023 CVX buybacks would total $17.5 billion versus XOM's $30 billion. However, in Q1 2022 CVX only repurchased $1.3 billion in shares.

Advantage: Exxon

4. Dividend increases are coming but historically CVX has done more.

Looking at dividend policy both companies talk about them a lot but on paper, Chevron has increased its dividend more consistently than Exxon has over the last five years.

Neither company has made any specific dividend commitment except to say increasing dividends is part of the policy.

Seeking Alpha and author

Advantage: Chevron

Conclusion:

When I wrote my article in 2020 comparing Exxon to Chevron (see Introduction above) I came to the conclusion that Exxon won by a nose. And in hindsight, an investment in either would have turned out spectacularly.

Comparing Exxon to Chevron in 2022 is about the same as the comparison from 2020. Either company is a good bet going forward because both companies are bigger, better, and more financially stable than they were in 2020. And they both have committed to returning ever more cash to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends.

With the oil price continuing to increase on the back of war, shortages, ESG restrictions, and inflation, it is difficult for me to see a near-term solution to high oil prices.

Will Exxon and Chevron be volatile? Absolutely, but the short-term and mid-term price should go up barring a worldwide recession/depression.

My current recommendation is Exxon due to its considerably lower share price to FCF ratio and its huge $30 billion share repurchase commitment by the end of 2023.

Exxon is a strong buy.