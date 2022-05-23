Chainarong Prasertthai/iStock via Getty Images

Alj Regional Holdings (NASDAQ:ALJJ) is a small conglomerate that has sold off part of its call center business as well as the whole publishing business with total cash proceeds of $278.7m. The company plans to cover all of the outstanding debt with part of the proceeds and use the rest for a capital return. Capital return is expected to be up to $110m almost equal to the entire market cap ($113m) of the company today (Proxy p.66). Given the current significant net cash position, the call center business is valued at cash. The current situation exists for essentially two reasons: small-cap nature of the business and the negative perception of the CEO, Jess Ravich.

Capitalization Table

The cash will likely be returned to shareholders given how the company handled a similar situation in the past. In 2012, the company sold its majority-owned steel subsidiary (KES) for around $112.5m cash resulting in a substantial capital gain of around 140%. After paying off debt, Ravich and AJLL announced a large tender offer for around 50% of the outstanding shares for about 100% premium to the then-existing price. As a result of the tender company purchased 30m shares at a total cost of $25m.

Moreover, even then counting in the risk of dilution company would still be trading at cash. Plus, CEO has the largest stake in the company, it is not unlikely that he will focus on maximizing shareholder value. I doubt that there are more shareholder accretive transactions in the market than a capital return. Though, one concerning fact is that company still has not explicitly confirmed a desire to return capital to shareholders as they did in the proxy. The most recent Q2 press release stated that they will focus on operating business and explore certain strategic alternatives.

Jess Ravich, CEO of ALJ, said, "We are focusing on the next steps for ALJ, which includes managing the remaining verticals of Faneuil, deploying cash balances, and possible strategic alternatives."

If an acquisition path is taken the downside can be substantial.

Why does the market not trust Ravich?

The most important reason why the stock is undervalued is its contagious CEO Jess Ravich. Before and during his years as an ALJJ CEO Ravich was working as a financier for a long time. He started as a bond trader at Drexel Burnham back in the 1980s. Later on, he established Libra Securities a small boutique investment bank in the 1990s, later acquired by Houlihan Lokey. After a few years at HL, he moved to TCW group as a managing partner up until recently in 2019.

Several reasons contribute to his negative image and mistrust by investors. For example, during covid, he participated in a financing round of ALJJ in which he got a convertible debt with the $0.54/share conversion price. Later that debt was refinanced in June 2021, maintaining the same conversion price (stock was trading for $1.8/share). On top of that, he has about 1.23m warrants, convertible at $0.54/share. Currently, if converted it will dilute shareholders by 11m shares increasing Ravich's stake to 56%. Moreover, in combination with Ravich's 47% interest, the board owns 10% more of the shares, which potentially leaves out a lot of minority shareholders from the company's governance structure.

Business under Ravich's reign

Jess Ravich has been with the company since the mid-2000s first as director and later in 2006 as chairmen of the board. ALJ was a failed internet company with significant NOLs when it was taken over by Ravich. Around the same time, ALJ Holdings acquired a small, bankrupted steel mill in Kentucky. ALJ steadily acquired large ownership of the mill by 2005 after which they have started a turnaround. The turnaround was completed by 2012 with the sale of the business for a substantial profit. Proceeds from the transaction were used for a large tender already discussed above.

After the tender, the company was a blank check without any assets, but significant NOLs accumulated over the years. For the NOLs not to go to waste, the ALJJ had to acquire a company with predictable cash flows so that NOLs could have been charged against the operating profits for years to come.

Therefore, Ravich decides to acquire a call center business (Faneuil) in October of 2013. ALJJ had raised significant debt to make these acquisitions work. Faneuil was acquired for around $53m at sub 4x EBITDA. The next acquisition was Carpets a flooring business in Las Vegas bought for around $5.5 million in 2014. The third company acquired was Phoenix Color a leading book publishing company back in 2015. Ravich again bought the business at quite a lucrative 4.5x EBITDA for the total acquisition price of $90m.

Usually, Ravich does not operate these businesses himself but rather leaves former managers in charge. The compensation package of each of the CEOs is tied to segment-level EBITDA with a relatively low base salary and high compensation if the EBITDA is growing, up to 10% in any given year.

Excluding the flooring business, Faneuil and Phoenix have been doing quite well growing through the combination of several bolt-on acquisitions and organic growth up until 2018. In 2018 the company was impacted by litigation with one of the contractors as well as the change in the administration of NOLs due to the tax reform back in 2017 plus the hurdles related to the integration of the newly acquired companies. All of these developments significantly impacted the company's stock which has dropped from around $5/share to below 1 at some point in 2020 with delisting threats by Nasdaq.

Covid has impacted the publishing business more than Faneuil which has benefited from temporary government contracts at the time. Going forward, headwinds did not wane but only continued in both of the businesses with either contract issues at Faneuil or general declining sales in the Phoenix. Recently in 2021, the company has been a victim of a ransomware attack, the impacts of which are not clear to a full extent, yet. All we know is that company incurred penalties equaling $2.8m which are largely covered by corporate insurance. All this resulted in the divestment of both businesses, Carpets was sold off earlier for 500 000 thousand dollars.

RemainCo

Faneuil sold its tolling and transportation and health benefits exchange verticals to a large call center player, TTEC holdings. The remaining business is guided to generate around $80 to $90 million annually.

Currently, it is difficult to say how exactly this business would be progressing going forward. Though, in the recent Q2 earnings release company reported an adj.EBITDA from continued operations at negative $3.3m for Q1 and adj.EBITDA of $1.4m in Q2. If this trend continues, the company should operate at least around breakeven levels. On top of that, Faneuil's segment revenue guidance for the upcoming quarter is in the range of $21.0 to $24.0 million. At a run rate that puts us exactly in the ballpark with the full-year guidance provided by the management couple of months ago. If the cash is returned, we will likely be getting a profitable business for free.

Conclusion

I think this is potentially a lucrative special situation play, albeit with clear risks. If the cash is returned, we are looking at a substantial upside whether that is through a tender offer or some sort of special dividend. On the other hand, if Ravich decides there are more lucrative opportunities in the M&A area, we are likely looking at a significant downside. Overall, given the dynamics of the setup, a small portfolio exposure in this situation seems to be a worthwhile play given the high likelihood of cash return.