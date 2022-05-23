anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

The man who seeks to educate himself must first read and then travel in order to correct what he has learned.”― Casanova

Today, we take our first in-depth look at Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). As you can see below, the stock was absolutely crushed by the Covid-19 lockdowns and is still selling for about one third its levels before the pandemic. Will improving travel demand buoy the shares? We attempt to answer that question via the analysis below.

Company Overview

Sabre Corporation is headquartered just outside of Dallas. The company provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. Sabre has two main business lines, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions.

Travel Solutions

This part of the company operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment delivers SAAS solutions including reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions.

Hospitality Solutions

The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. The stock currently trades just over seven bucks a shares and sports an approximate $2.2 billion market capitalization.

First Quarter Results

On May 3rd, Sabre posted first quarter numbers. The company lost 29 cents a share on a non-GAAP basis. This was a nickel a share above expectations. Revenues soared nearly 80% from the same period a year ago to $585 million, nearly $50 million above the consensus.

Management was upbeat about the quarter, as travel demand was popping back faster than at any time since Covid-19 first washed onto our shores early in 2020.

This was led by leisure travel, but the company was also seeing accelerated demand in corporate travel.

This is important, as management is banking on the continued acceleration in travel demand to drive business performance.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

The analyst community currently is not sanguine about Sabre's near term prospects. Only two analyst ratings have came out in 2022, both reiterated after first quarter results. Both Mizuho Securities ($11 price target) and Morgan Stanley ($13 price target) maintained their Hold ratings on SABR. The company ended the first quarter with nearly $1.2 billion worth of cash and marketable securities against just over $4.7 billion worth of long term debt on its balance sheet.

Insiders aren't buying the dip in the stock yet. The last insider purchased was late in 2020. So far in 2022, several insider have sold approximately $1.7 million worth of shares in aggregate. In addition, over 13% of outstanding shares are currently sold short.

Verdict

The current analyst consensus has the company losing near a buck a share in FY2022, although earnings projections (58 cent a share loss to $1.51 a share in the red) are in a wide range. Revenues are projected to grow just over 50% to nearly $2.6 billion.

Sabre is delivering impressive revenue growth and trades just below one times forward sales based on market cap. If the improvements the company is banking on into 2025 materialize, SABR could be a very attractive investment on a free cash flow basis. Unfortunately, I see three problems with recommending SABR as an investment right now.

1. Sales growth is not translating into profitability. The scenario is more attractive in a bull market where investors are more focused on top line growth. Obviously, we are not in a bull market.

2. The company has quite a bit of net debt, which is made more concerning by the lack of positive cash flow at the current time. The company had negative cash flow of $156 million in the first quarter. The company had over $450 million in positive free cash flow in FY2019 prior to the pandemic.

3. While travel demand is strong right now, global travel prospects seem uncertain. Jet fuel prices are soaring, and both domestic and global economic activity are fading quickly in recent months, which could increasingly impact the demand for travel. Average U.S. wage gains have been surpassed by inflation for 13 straight months now, and consumer sentiment is now at its lowest levels in more than a decade. Given that, I would not bank for continued improvement in leisure travel demand.

All that said, it is understandable why analyst firms are not currently sanguine on Sabre's near term prospects and insiders have not bought the considerable sell-off in the shares yet.