ktsimage/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Welsbach

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA) has raised $75 million from an IPO at a price of $10.00 per unit, according to the terms of its most recent S-1/A regulatory filing.

The SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) intends to pursue a merger with a company in the sectors of technology metals and energy transition materials.

While the firm's leadership has a metals and resource background, they don't have a SPAC track record, so I'm on Hold for WTMA at this time.

Welsbach Sponsor Background

Welsbach has 2 executives leading its sponsor, Welsbach Acquisition Holdings LLC.

The SPAC is headed by:

Chairman and CEO, Daniel Mamadou, who previously founded Talaxis, a technology metals group with Noble Group and was also Head of the Corporate Solutions and Financing Group for Asia-Pacific for Nomura Securities.

Chief Operating Officer, Christopher Clower, who previously co-founded PT Manoor Bulatn Lestari, an Indonesian resource company.

The SPAC is the first vehicle by this executive group.

Welsbach seeks to focus on the technology metals or energy transition metals market to find a suitable merger partner.

It's difficult to quantify either one of these market sizes due to differing definitions of which metals comprise each market.

Welsbach's SPAC IPO Terms

Lombard, Illinois-based Welsbach sold 7.5 million units of common stock and rights at a price of $10.00 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $75 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The IPO also provided for 1/10th of one right per share, exercisable on the consummation of an initial business combination and expiring 5 years after completion of the initial business combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation.

The SPAC has 15 months to complete a merger (initial business combination). If it fails to do so, shareholders will be able to redeem their shares/units for the remaining proceeds from the IPO held in trust.

Stock trading symbols include:

Units (WTMAU)

Rights (WTMAR)

Common Stock (WTMA)

Founder shares are 20% of the total shares and consist of common stock.

The SPAC sponsor also purchased 347,500 units at $10.00 per unit in a private placement. The private placement units are similar to the public units except there are restrictions on transfer and other terms pertaining to voting and redemption issues.

Conditions to the SPAC completing an initial business combination include a requirement to purchase one or more businesses equal to 80% of the net assets of the SPAC and a majority of voting interests voting for the proposed combination.

The SPAC may issue additional stock/units to effect a contemplated merger. If it does, then the Class B shares would be increased to retain the sponsor's 20% equity ownership position.

Commentary About Welsbach

The SPAC is notable due to its unusual focus on technology metals or energy transition metals industries for a potential merger partner, with a regional focus on Asia Pacific.

The leadership team appears to have metals or resource industry expertise, which is a plus for potential deal flow enhancement and greater ability to close a deal.

The industry spaces management is seeking to focus on are large but it is difficult to determine their growth characteristics due to differing definitions of the metals that those spaces consist of.

Investing in a SPAC before a proposed business combination is announced is essentially investing in the senior executives of the SPAC, their ability to create value and their previous SPAC track record of returns to shareholders.

So, in a sense, investing in a SPAC can be likened to investing in a venture capital firm as a limited partner.

The cost of that investment is roughly the same, 20% of the upside to the SPAC sponsor, but the time frame for realizing a significant gain can be far faster, a 1- to 3-year time period for a SPAC versus 10 or more years for a typical venture capital fund.

Also, unlike a venture capital fund, a SPAC is liquid, providing public investors with an added liquidity benefit should they need to sell.

In the case of this particular management group, there is no previous successful SPAC track record, which is all-too-common with the recent SPAC boom.

My approach focuses on experienced leadership teams and a successful track record for delivering SPAC returns.

So, I'm on Hold for Welsbach due to lack of a SPAC track record.