Green Brick Partners: The Bottom Is In For The Year, Look Towards 2023

Investment Thesis

Green Brick Partners (NYSE:NYSE:GRBK) is one of my newest long positions for 2022, after I devised a hybrid strategy to invest in the U.S. housing market and position for both growth and income in my portfolio. If you have not read my previous article, I encourage you to do so and check out AGNC, as both companies just reported earnings with market-moving results.

Green Brick is one of the fastest growing public homebuilders in the U.S., and with the recent spike in mortgage rates, panic over the housing market has begun and sent investors running away from the sector. In the words of Jim Cramer just a few weeks ago, “It’s housing. ... People don’t want anything related to housing.”

Buying stocks in the current market requires patience, and a long-term view is absolutely paramount. In order to really outperform the market in the long run, one must be greedy when others are fearful and take advantage of the panic when these fears are overblown. The recent price drop in Green Brick Partners, and the subsequent Q1 earnings beat, show that the market became too pessimistic during the first quarter. While the fate of the housing market remains uncertain, supply is still constrained and prices continue to set records in the Spring season. Taking notes on David Einhorn's recent letter to shareholders, it appears that now is not the time to give up on Green Brick, but rather position effectively as the stock has great potential upside over the next couple years with the company's expansion into Austin, Texas.

Introduction

In my previous article on this topic, I outlined how investors can gain exposure to the U.S. housing market by splitting the risk between two companies, Green Brick Partners and AGNC. This article will mainly highlight GRBK as part of the growth strategy, and touch on why the stock has great upside over the next couple of years based on earnings growth and a possible multiple expansion.

I will discuss David Einhorn's recent letter to shareholders, where the superinvestor defended Green Brick and gave several reasons why the market should not be as fearful of the housing market in 2022 and 2023. In addition, I will discuss rising interest rates and why the market should not panic over the recent surge in yields, as Green Brick is positioned well into 2025 and beyond.

Q1 earnings will be another focus of this article, and finally I will wrap up by presenting future exciting developments for Green Brick; the expansion into Austin, Texas in 2023. This last topic is one that is being largely overlooked by the market, as the news has recently come out and many investors seem to be preoccupied with turbulence in the broad market, particularly the Nasdaq and S&P 500 which has just touched bear market territory for the year, dropping around 20%.

Einhorn's Letter

On April 19th 2022, news came out that David Einhorn's fund Greenlight Capital had sent a letter to shareholders recapping the first quarter, and defended GRBK as the fund's largest holding. Greenlight owns more than 30% of the company, which shows immense conviction in the housing market as a whole, despite recent short-term fears.

The letter blames Green Brick's price decline on unfounded fears of a full-blown housing market crash, as rising mortgage rates have changed the near-term sentiment. The fund starkly disagrees with this perception, and points to differences between today's housing market and the one of 2006.

Before the financial crisis, homebuilders overbuilt and were highly levered and the new construction was financed with "very loose underwriting standards," ... By contrast, there's still a housing shortage, construction is being constrained by material and labor shortages, and homebuilders "are not sitting on speculative inventory to be liquidated into a hypothetical downturn." Source: Greenlight Q1 Letter Summary

Einhorn does recognize that while higher mortgage rates will impact demand at some point, "some decrease in demand is unlikely to pose a serious risk to earnings, let alone balance sheets." The undersupply in the housing market has created a situation that will take some time to correct, and the homebuilders are trading at valuations that are quite attractive, (P/E's of around 5) especially after seeing the first quarter earnings results from companies like Green Brick.

Q1 Earnings - Truly Massive Beat

It appears as though David Einhorn's letter was prophetic, with GRBK reporting a blowout first quarter that came in way above analyst's expectations. The consensus earnings estimates were around 80 cents per share, and the company came in red-hot with $1.20 per share. This sent the stock higher by over 10% in after-hours trading, with meaningful follow-through before a brief retracement to test the $20 level. Since the report, the stock has managed to hold onto the gains while the broad market has crumbled and dipped its toes into bear market territory.

GRBK Chart (Google)

While Green Brick Partners was feared to actually miss earnings estimates for the quarter, coming in with a massive beat shows that the downside had been exaggerated and the stock is still currently undervalued. Since the recent top on December 10th, 2021, GRBK is down nearly 30% despite maintaining earnings growth.

The historical EPS growth rate for Green Brick Partners is around 34.2%, and projected future growth is actually slightly higher at 34.5%. While this is not a huge surge in the growth rate, the key is that it is not a decline which was feared by the market. In the current market environment with rising interest rates, mortgage rates, and a nasty broad market sell-off, homebuilders have been hit particularly hard. Green Brick Partners still remains one of the best growth stocks in the category, with an earnings growth rate that trounces the industry average of 8.5% EPS growth. With cash flows and earnings set to grow by double digit percentages, many analysts may take this recent quarter as a wake-up call that GRBK should be given several revisions higher.

Since the homebuilding industry experiences seasonal fluctuations, the highest new home order activity comes in the spring and summer. It typically takes around five to nine months to construct a new home, so Green Brick Partners historically has delivered more homes in the second half of the year. This is something to keep in mind for the upcoming quarters in 2022. Home starts, construction costs, and cash flows are usually the highest in the second and third quarters, with the majority of cash receipts from deliveries occurring in the third and fourth quarters.

Rising Interest Rates: Why Green Brick Stands Out

One major risk in the current market environment is rapidly rising interest rates, as well as mortgage rates, and what this means for homebuilders specifically. The companies who operate in this space all use debt to acquire land, materials, labor, and construction with this being the norm. Debt is not always a bad thing, as using it wisely can bring outsized returns and minimize risk. Using a strict operating discipline and combining this with prudent use of financial leverage, the company can provide a competitive advantage compared to peers.

Green Brick Partners targets a debt to total capitalization ratio of approximately 30 to 35%, which they expect will provide significant additional growth capital. As of December 31st, 2021, Green Brick's debt to total capitalization ratio was 27.7%, which comes in under the lowest target of 30%. In this regard, I see more room for debt levels to expand as the company aggressively invests in its growth strategy and focuses on regional and local market trends in Texas.

The main reason for the recent drop in the GRBK stock price likely coincided with rapidly rising interest rates, which started to explode higher at the start of 2022.

10 Year Treasury Yield (MarketWatch)

Rising interest rates remain a substantial risk for the market in general, but particularly for homebuilders, who utilize more debt than some other sectors. However, Green Brick Partners stands out for several reasons which can be found in the most recent 10-K filing. Many market participants do not look closely enough at these filings, and sentiment can become a driver of trends in stock prices more than actual results from the business and financial conditions.

As of December 31st, 2021, Green Brick had $2 million outstanding under their Secured Revolving Credit Facility, which was down from $7 million as of the same period in 2020. As of this date, the interest rate on outstanding borrowings under the secured revolving credit facility was 4.0% per annum, which was equal to the minimum rate as of that date.

The real standout is that on February 9th, 2022, the company entered into the Eighth Amendment to this credit agreement to extend its maturity date to May 1st, 2025, and to reduce the minimum interest rate from 4.0% to 3.15%. While the market was panicking about the rapidly rising interest rate, Green Brick's actual borrowing cost was going down, not up. In terms of the company's unsecured revolving credit facility, they had no amounts outstanding as of December 31st, 2021, down from $101 million in the same period in 2020.

Additionally, the company's senior unsecured notes in aggregate have increased from $111 million in 2020 to $335 million in 2021. However, the annual rate has also gone from 4.0% in 2019 to 3.25% as of December 2021. A required principal payment of $30 million is due on newly issued $100 million unsecured notes from last year on December 28, 2028 with the remaining unpaid principal balance due on December 28, 2029. If you are at all concerned with Green Brick Partner's debt situation, I encourage you to look deeper into the most recent 10-K filing and see how the company handles debt and maximizes returns for shareholders.

Looking Towards 2023 - Austin, Texas Expansion

I chose to invest in Green Brick Partners after a 30% pullback in the share price earlier this year, and have been adding to my position in small amounts as part of my hybrid growth/income strategy along with AGNC. When I made my initial purchases of stock, I hoped that the company would expand into new markets in Texas, and I was very encouraged to see that they are doing just that. It was my dream come true when the company announced that they would be expanding into Austin, Texas which I viewed as one of the most desirable housing markets in the entire country. It seems as though many market participants are overlooking this monumental expansion, and choosing to focus instead on fears of a hypothetical crash in the housing market in general this year.

My conviction has grown considerably in Green Brick Partners since this announcement, along with the massive Q1 earnings beat and continued expected growth in EPS for the coming years. The Austin, Texas market should add considerable revenue for Green Brick, as the competitive nature of this housing market will undoubtedly garner higher average home selling prices and contribute substantially to earnings and profits. However, there are some risks to keep in mind in regards to expansion.

Inflation can affect the homebuilding operations of Green Brick adversely, with increasing costs of land, materials, as well as labor and construction. While the company intends to pass on a lot of these increasing costs to home buyers, they may not be able to offset the cost increases with higher selling prices in a potentially weaker market in 2023. Austin, Texas is definitely an area where home buyers are willing to pay a bit extra, but in other areas of operation, this is more of a risk. However, with a cheap valuation for Green Brick Partners at this moment in time, the rewards greatly outweigh the risks when looking forward to 2023 and beyond.

Conclusion

Green Brick Partners recently showed a massive earnings beat in Q1, proving that pessimism in the first quarter was overdone and fear is driving sentiment more than actual business conditions. The stock is still down 30% from the highs, providing a margin of safety for long-term investors. David Einhorn's letter foreshadowed the recent earnings beat, and makes a case for why investors should not compare today's housing market to the one from 2006. The main focus now for Green Brick investors should not be rising interest rates or a hypothetical downturn, but rather the expansion into Austin, Texas in 2023 and the higher revenues and cash flows from this endeavor. With the market sentiment decidedly negative, the homebuilder sector has become very cheap and Green Brick Partners is a standout in terms of earnings and revenue growth. I currently see the shares of GRBK as a Strong Buy at this moment, with meaningful upside over the next several years.