Food can be cooked in a variety of ways. But for some food, especially meat, one of the best options is to grill it. Luckily for investors, there are some players in this market worth looking at. One prospect to consider is Traeger (NYSE:COOK). With 75 million households in the US, representing about 60% of all US households, owning a grill, the market opportunity for a business like Traeger is rather significant. In fact, from 2017 through 2021, the business sold about 2.5 million of its grills to consumers. That leaves a significant amount of potential in the years to come. In addition to this, revenue for the company has been impressive. However, not everything is going great. Although the firm is still slated to grow this year relative to last year, it is stuck in a multi-year cycle of declining profits and cash flows. If the current bear market truly does devolve into a recession, an enterprise like Traeger could be hit rather hard. Unless financial performance turns back to what it was in 2021 or earlier, upside is probably limited for the business right now.

Hot or not?

As I mentioned already, Traeger produces and sells grills for their customers. But the company doesn't sell just any grill. It specializes in what it calls a wood pellet grill, which operates as an outdoor cooking system that ignites all-natural hardwoods in order to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and barbecue food. In fact, not only does the company produce these types of grills; It actually created the first of them. Prior to this invention, the grills that customers bought were gas, charcoal, or electric. The company has gone a step further by integrating new technologies into its devices. For instance, using the Traeger app, which is currently used on 1.8 million mobile devices per month, customers are able to control their grill remotely. The company also offers a digital library of original recipes and it provides Traeger Kitchen Live cooking classes on its platform. The company also has an educational platform called Traeger Shop Class, which provides a series of shop classes taught online by community ambassadors and the company's pro team members to help users learn how to cook. Other products sold by the company include wood pellets, rubs, and sauces.

During the company's 2021 fiscal year, the sale of grills represented 69.3% of the company's overall revenue. These grills include multiple different series of products. One example is the Timberline Series, which the company has described as its premier outdoor cooking solution in its grill lineup. There are two different models in this series, with the smallest providing 850 square inches of cooking space, while the largest offers 1,300 square inches. Meanwhile, the Ironwood Series is a smaller type of grill, with the smallest version of it coming in at just 650 square inches of cooking space. Unlike the Timberline Series, which holds an impressive 24 pounds of pellets in a topper, the Ironwood Series holds 20 pounds. The company also has various other models like the Pro Series with WiFIRE, the Pro Series without WiFIRE, its Town and Travel Series, the Ranger, the Tailgater, the Scout, and a special lineup of grills through targeted channels.

Over the past three years, the management team at Traeger did a fantastic job growing the company's top line. Revenue expanded from $363.3 million in 2019 to $785.5 million last year. Although the company experienced attractive growth across the board between 2020 and 2021, the revenue growth of the accessories it sells was particularly strong, rising by 204.9% from $34.5 million to $105.1 million last year. By comparison, revenue growth associated with consumables was 13.3%, while revenue growth for its grills was 39.2%. Management attributed a significant portion of the increase and accessories revenue during this time frame to the MEATER smart thermometers the company now sells following its acquisition of Apption Labs. Unfortunately, revenue growth in the current fiscal year is looking to be a bit weaker. Sales should come in at between $800 million and $850 million. At the midpoint, this would imply a year-over-year increase of 5%. however, it will be interesting to see if the company can capture even this much upside. I say this because, in the first quarter of 2022, revenue came in at $223.7 million. That's actually down from the $235.6 million generated one year earlier.

When it comes to profitability, the picture for the company has been less predictable. The firm went from generating a net loss of $29.6 million in 2019 to generating a profit of $31.6 million in 2020. Then, in 2021, net income was negative to the tune of $88.8 million. Other profitability metrics have also been volatile. Operating cash flow went from $18.5 million in 2019 to $46.6 million in 2020 before dropping to negative $28.4 million last year. Even if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have fallen from $110.6 million in 2020 to $56.9 million in 2021. A similar trend can be seen when looking at EBITDA. It ultimately rose from $54.4 million in 2019 to $116.1 million in 2020. By 2021, it had fallen to $56.9 million.

When it comes to the current fiscal year, things are actually looking rather tough. In the first quarter of the year, the company generated a net loss of $8.4 million. That compares to the $38.9 million profit experienced one year earlier. Operating cash flow went from a negative $26.5 million to a negative $46.9 million. Even if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have fallen, dropping from $54.8 million to $23.2 million. During the same time frame, EBITDA declined from $64.1 million to $30.9 million. Management doesn't seem to be all that optimistic about the firm's bottom line this year either. They currently forecast EBITDA at between $70 million and $80 million. If we assume that operating cash flow will follow a similar path, then the reading for it for 2022 should be around $39.2 million in all.

Using this data, we can value the company. Using 2021 results, the firm is trading at a price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 11. This increases to 15.9 if we rely on my 2022 estimate. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, the 2021 results would give a multiple of 9.9. This should increase to 14.4 if management's own forecast for 2022 ends up being accurate. To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I decided to compare it to five similar firms. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 9.1 to a high of 84.9. Even using our 2022 results, only one of the five firms was cheaper than Traeger. Instead, using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 5.9 to 183.8. In this scenario, our 2022 estimates would result in two of the five companies being cheaper than our prospect.

Company Price/Operating Cash Flow EV/EBITDA Traeger 15.9 14.4 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) 9.1 5.9 Weber (WEBR) 30.0 182.6 iRobot (IRBT) 43.4 183.8 Helen Of Troy (HELE) 31.4 16.3 Cricut (CRCT) 84.9 9.3

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, Traeger has done well to grow its top line in recent years. However, the bottom line could be better and the situation there is looking worse. having said that, I don't get the feeling that the future for the company is terrible. We could see weakness for several months or even a year or so, depending on market conditions. But in the long run, the company seems to be carving a nice niche out for itself. In the near term, just because of market conditions, I would consider this a 'sell' candidate. But for long-term investors, particularly those who believe that fundamental performance will revert back to what it was in 2021 or even better, I believe a more appropriate designation would be 'hold' at this time.