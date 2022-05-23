Major Markets Technical Tracker: A Long Way Down Or Further

Gearstd/iStock via Getty Images

The S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) and the IShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond (TLT) are very instructive on the nature of today's markets. They also are very tradable.

Follow along as we look for turning points, i.e., pivots, tradable moves and information that will help our portfolio asset allocation.

Tracking SPY

The S&P 500 (SPY) (VOO) is currently sitting on a cliff while it flirts with bear market territory. What is unusual is that the sell-off so far has been remarkably orderly. We haven't seen panic yet.

It would be very unusual for a bear market to complete without a final bottom on widespread panic selling that extends the bottom an additional 5-10% lower.

In the following chart tracking weekly closes, we can see that the SPY hit almost exactly where I have been telling members first support was for months. I do not include all of my quant factors here, however, the volume studies at the right I think are a very helpful visualization.

SPY 1st Support (Kirk Spano)

And, it is showing a mild bounce, which would be expected. Note the oversold readings on Relative Strength Index [RSI] and Money Flow Index [MFI]. It makes sense for there to be some relief.

Also, if you look to the far left on the volume study, you can see a typical low volume area just as SPY broke above resistance. As we know, areas of resistance often become future areas of support. And, that is largely what we are seeing now.

On the longer term monthly closing chart, we see that RSI and MFI are less oversold. This means that if this is a bear market, and all signs are that it is, then both of those technical indicators would become more deeply oversold similar to other bear markets. See 2000-2002, when oversold was visited 3 times, the Great Recession hit oversold twice, and most recently the Coronavirus Crash, which was headed deep into oversold territory when the Fed intervened.

It's normal for weekly oversold conditions to be visited multiple times as the monthly finds its ultimate bottom. In long, deep bear markets, we can see the corrective action last for 2 or 3 years, such as 2000-02 and the Financial Crisis with its aftermath.

SPY Monthly Close Tracking (Kirk Spano)

A short-term rebound through around the end of May, would line the stock market up for a deeper dive in June and/or July. I believe we could be seeing that prior to liquidity actually being drained out of the market by the Fed's June Quantitative Tightening program and next half point rate increase which they have essentially committed to for June and July.

My tech analyst Scott "Shooter" Henderson's Elliott Wave chart shows that the "best case" scenario for a bottom in the SPY is about $359.

Elliott Wave Analysis (Scott Henderson)

The yellow boxes at the right represent areas of support. In the first box you see $284 as the bottom target in that range. If you go back up to my more quantitatively driven chart, I see major support around $300 on SPY.

So, using different methods, we get to pretty similar conclusions about where this bear market is mostly likely to head without anything unusual happening economically, i.e., no deep recession or black swan events.

While we both point to lower levels as possible if there are worse economic and financial conditions, we generally expect this bear market to "end" around $300 on the SPY.

That said, I think the possibility of the bear market extending lower is more possible than usual for a few fundamental reasons I'll cover in a different piece. Technically speaking, though, if the $300 area on SPY does not hold, then the elevator shafts could be open on large cap stocks.

Tracking QQQ

The Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100, is populated with S&P 500 stocks, however, is exclusive to its own tighter index. This means it is more concentrated than the S&P 500. That concentration can lead to wider short-term price moves, but has also led to very long-term outperformance.

There are many questioning whether that outperformance will continue. I think it will for one simple reason: the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 are better than the stocks in the S&P 500.

Yeah, that's it. QQQ simply has far fewer dogs than the SPY.

Technically speaking, like SPY, QQQ has quite a ways to fall yet if liquidity indeed tightens markets over the summer.

We see in the weekly chart below that QQQ is hitting my first level of support now and is putting up a bit of a fight.

QQQ Support Levels (Kirk Spano)

On the monthly RSI, we can see that QQQ is oversold.

QQQ Monthly RSI (Kirk Spano)

There is a divergence with MFI, however, which indicates a potential short-term rally.

QQQ Monthly MFI (Kirk Spano)

For those who are very nimble, these types of moves are tradable. Most folks shouldn't try it.

Shooter's Elliott Wave counts clearly point lower on QQQ.

QQQ Elliott Wave (Scott Henderson)

He sees QQQ heading to $272 and more likely into that same support range that I'm showing of $220s to $240s.

If there is a black swan scenario, then QQQ can see prices into the middle to upper $100s. That said, it would be very difficult for me not to buy that basket of great stocks in the $240s.

Tracking TLT

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TLT) is important because it gives a good indication of where the "smart money" thinks the economy is headed. Often, signals in TLT can give equity investors a head start.

I have been suggesting that TLT would head to around $100 since late last year, when I forecast a down 2022 on the U.S. stock market into the face of inflation through near year-end.

We are approaching my buy zone, but I am still on hold because we don't know how aggressive the Fed is really going to be yet. If the Fed is very aggressive, as they say, then TLT should fall considerably yet.

Here is Shooter's Elliott Wave chart on the weekly time frame.

TLT (Scott Henderson)

The "primary wave" set-up for TLT at $106 would mean that the Fed is likely going to back off early (this is my belief). The lower levels down to $80 would mean a tighter for longer Fed driving rates higher. I have a hard time believing this will happen, but we'll see.

My buy zone looks like this, and I've been tracking it for quite some time now.

TLT Quant (Kirk Spano)

What is important is that we are not predicting. We are showing a range based on unknown scenarios. If TLT turns up, it implies that long-term bond buyers believe that rates will not go much higher or will start to fall again.

As I mentioned in my recent interview with Forex Analytix, I expect interest rates to trend lower again by year-end.

Investment Quick Thought

I think we are in the middle of the bear market and downside remains substantial. Through the end of May, which is before the QT kicks in during June, we can see a rebound rally off of oversold signals.

If we rally for a week or two, I would use that as an opportunity to trim any ETF or mutual fund or 401k funds that are highly correlated to the S&P 500. Obviously, I don't believe anyone should own SPY or other S&P 500 funds, or total market funds.

As I've said a number of times, when the large caps finally correct and bottom, that is the end of the bear market. Small cap stocks are already decimated and many mid caps are as well or are well ahead of large caps on the way down.

When this bear market ends, we are going to see "the great divergence."

The "great divergence" will play out the rest of the decade as many companies' pandemic-era debt that the Fed facilitated meets with their no growth and shrinking futures.

That is, the next several years will be when zombies start to die, merge away, or be taken over for less. There are at least 200 stocks in the S&P 500 I don't think a single retail investor in the world should own.

Most of those stocks are in big trouble. We will see bankruptcies, stocks go to zero and many stocks lose 50-99% of their market cap. A few will make deals to escape these fates, but not many.

The "great divergence" really starts with this correction. With the exception of a small rebound rally for the zombies, most of them will never regain their recent highs.

That means that there is going to be massive turnover in the S&P 500 this decade. If you are going to buy individual stocks, find the companies that will be added to the S&P 500 in coming years.