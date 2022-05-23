YurolaitsAlbert/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On agilon health

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) went public in April 2021, raising around $1 billion in an IPO that priced at $23.00 per share.

The firm provides Medicare Advantage patients with health care options.

Time will tell with AGL; for now, I’m on Hold for the stock until we see more data on its growth and profitability progress.

agilon Overview

Long Beach, California-based agilon was founded to develop a capitation Total Care business model to pay physician groups across various U.S. geographies for improving senior patient care while keeping costs under control.

Management is headed by president and CEO Steven Sell, who has been with the firm since 2020 and was previously president, Chairman and CEO of Health Net.

The company pursues relationships with physician groups interested in receiving a per month per member capitation-based payment relationship for Medicare Advantage patients.

AGL has physician groups that serve patients in Medicare Advantage and through its participation in the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation Direct Contracting Model.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by LEK Consulting, the U.S. market for Medicare Advantage is advancing toward a 70% penetration rate among seniors by 2040.

This represents an expected average rise of 1.5% per year from 2010 to 2040.

The main drivers for this expected growth are predictability, more benefits, care coordination and lower annual healthcare costs.

Also, the federal government encourages the plan because it focuses on cost trend management and not fee-for-service.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

ChenMed

Oak Street Health (OSH)

Optum

VillageMD

Local provider networks

agilon’s Recent Financial Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has grown unevenly over the past 5 quarter period:

5 Quarter Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Gross profit by quarter has produced sharply divergent results recently:

5 Quarter Gross Profit (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Operating income by quarter has varied significantly but approached breakeven in the most recent quarter:

5 Quarter Operating Income (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have followed the same trajectory as that of Operating Income:

5 Quarter Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

(Source data for above GAAP financial charts)

In the past 12 months, AGL’s stock price has fallen 42.8 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ drop of 4.4 percent, as the chart below indicates:

52 Week Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation Metrics For agilon health

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $7,930,000,000 Enterprise Value $6,960,000,000 Price / Sales 3.69 Enterprise Value / Sales 3.36 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -18.74 Operating Cash Flow [TTM] -$130,560,000 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] 54.72% Earnings Per Share -$1.02

(Source)

As a reference, a relevant public comparable would be Alignment Health (ALHC); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Alignment Health agilon health Variance Price / Sales 1.42 3.69 159.9% Enterprise Value / Sales 1.26 3.36 166.7% Enterprise Value / EBITDA -10.82 -18.74 73.2% Operating Cash Flow [TTM] -$52,310,000 -$130,560,000 149.6% Revenue Growth Rate 24.4% 54.7% 124.2%

(Source)

Commentary On agilon

In its last earnings call (transcript), covering Q1 2022’s results, management highlighted the addition of "seven new partners, four new States, eight new markets, and an additional 600 plus primary care doctors and 80,000 new members."

CEO Steven Sell said that its member growth in 2021 occurred while not sacrificing margin improvement.

The firm expects to see continued growth in 2022 "reflecting an increase in MA medical margin of greater than $120 million," due to its "capital efficient partnership approach."

Management also sees "significant membership upside" due to a revamped ACO Reach program by CMS.

Looking ahead, the firm sees up to 355,000 patients on its platform by the end of 2022, from 12 states, 25 regions, 23 partners, and over 2,200 primary care doctors.

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing AGL at higher valuations than comparable Alignment Health, possibly due to a much higher topline growth rate.

A potential upside catalyst for the firm could come from the revised ACO Reach program. At least the certainty of the new rules will enable firms like AGL to make investment and staffing decisions accordingly.

Management sees the company generating adjusted EBITDA of breakeven or positive $10 million in 2022 versus negative $39 million in 2021.

Also, PMPM (Per Member Per Month) profitability is expected to grow from $83.00 in 2021 to a midpoint of $98.00 in 2022, or 12% of guided revenue.

AGL has enticing growth potential for 2022 as well as a turn to adjusted EBITDA breakeven or profit.

But, the proof is well ahead and subject to seasonal fluctuations which can be difficult to quantify.

Also, the strong growth announcement for its new partners and members was on March 4. While the stock moved up from around $22.00 on announcement day to a high of $26.00 on April 1, the stock has since dropped to its current level of below $20.00.

Time will tell with AGL; for now I’m on Hold for the stock until we see more data on its growth and profitability progress.