At the beginning of 2022 I tried to extend my watchlist of companies with a wide economic moat, that could be a great long-term investment. And after covering companies like Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) or Sea Limited (SE) for the first time, I will continue this path and take a closer look at Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the following article.

I will follow my usual pattern when analyzing a business for the first time and provide a business description, look at the growth potential and describe the economic moat of the business. And – as always – I will also offer an intrinsic value calculation to determine if the stock is also a good investment right now.

Business Description

Nordson Corporation was founded in 1954 in the State of Ohio and has about 6,800 employees worldwide today. It is selling its products in more than 35 countries and has manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Ireland, Israel, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company "engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids". Nordson Corporation also manufactures equipment used in the testing and inspection of electronic components or medical devices. The company is reporting in two different segments:

Industrial Precision Solutions : This segment delivers proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets. The technologies are used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, paint, finishes, sealants, and other materials. In fiscal 2021, the segment generated $1,247 million in sales and an operating profit of $414 million (resulting in an operating margin of 33%).

: This segment delivers proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets. The technologies are used for dispensing adhesives, coatings, paint, finishes, sealants, and other materials. In fiscal 2021, the segment generated $1,247 million in sales and an operating profit of $414 million (resulting in an operating margin of 33%). Advanced Technology Solutions: This segment integrates product technologies like surface treatment, precisely controlled dispensing of material and post-dispense test and inspection to ensure quality. In fiscal 2021, the segment generated $1,115 million in sales and $272 million in operating profit (resulting in an operating margin of 24%).

In fiscal 2021, Nordson Corporation generated $2,362 million in sales (11.4% increase compared to fiscal 2020). Operating profit almost doubled from $350 million in fiscal 2020 to $615 million and diluted earnings per share increased 81% from $4.27 to $7.74.

Nordson Q1/22 Presentation

While Nordson Corporation is still generating the biggest part of revenue in America (41% of total revenue) it is also generating 33% of revenue in Asia Pacific and 26% of revenue in Europe. And Nordson is also producing for diversified end markets like electronics (i.e. semiconductor and wafer-level packaging), consumer non-durables (i.e. box sealing, baby diapers, container and bottle labeling) or medical (i.e. single use specialty cannula, balloons, extrusions, delivery catheters).

Nordson Q1/22 Presentation

Quarterly Results

When looking at the first quarter of fiscal 2022, we see strong growth rates for Nordson Corporation once again with revenue increasing from $526.6 million in the same quarter last year to $609.2 million this quarter – resulting in 15.7% year-over-year growth. Operating profit increased from $109.0 million in Q1/21 to $155.9 million in Q1/22 – a 43.0% YoY increase. And diluted earnings per share increased from $1.32 last year to $2.05 this quarter – an increase of 55.3% YoY.

Nordson Q1/22 Investor Presentation

And when looking at the full-year guidance for fiscal 2022, Nordson Corporation is expecting high growth rates to continue. While sales are expected to increase between 7% and 10%, adjusted earnings are expected to grow 14% to 18%.

Nordson Q1/22 Presentation

Growth

And Nordson Corporation is not just expecting to grow in fiscal 2022, but management is assuming growth to continue with a solid pace. During its last Investor Day, Nordson issued financial targets until 2025 and while it is expecting revenue to increase about 7%, EBITDA is expected to increase 10% in the next few years.

Nordson Investor Day 2021 Presentation

And these growth expectations also seem to be in line with past growth rates. When looking at earnings per share since 1990, Nordson Corporation could grow its earnings per share with a CAGR of 10.21%. However, we must point out that Nordson Corporation had also phases of low growth rates and is often hit hard by a recession with earnings per share declining quite steep (in 2009 EPS was even negative).

Author's work

When looking at sales growth, Nordson is expecting about 4% growth from organic growth and about 3% growth from acquisitions. The company will also spend more than half (about 50% to 60%) of its free cash flow on acquisitions in the next few years. And like many other high-quality businesses, the company must spend only a small part of its free cash flow on organic investments (about 10%).

Nordson Investor Day 2021 Presentation

Wide Economic Moat

Solid growth rates are good for a business, but we also need an economic moat around the business to protect it from potential competitors. In case of Nordson Corporation, all metrics are clearly hinting towards a wide economic moat.

We can start by looking at the stock performance. While a stock might certainly outperform the market for several years due to extreme overvaluation or hype, an outperformance over several decades is usually a strong hint for a wide economic moat. Since 1980, the S&P 500 (SPY) gained 3,590% in value, but Nordson Corporation showed a gain of 15,920% in value (in both cases not including dividends).

Data by YCharts

Another strong hint for a wide economic moat are stable margins. And in case of Nordson we see a very stable gross margin during the last ten years (fluctuating between 54.1% and 58.4%) and a rather stable operating margin that could improve from 19.5% in 2015 to 26.0% in 2021.

Author's work

Aside from fiscal 2020, Nordson Corporation also reported a return on invested capital above 10% every year during the last decade and RoIC was 14.84% on average in the last ten years. This is another clear hint for a wide economic moat around the business.

Finally, Nordson Corporation also has rather low capital expenditures, which is also a good sign for a great and profitable business. In the last five years, the company had to spend about 14% of its operating cash flow as capital expenditures.

When trying to identify the source of the economic moat for Nordson Corporation, we probably can find some similarities to Graco Corporation (GGG), which is also a competitor (at least in parts). I describe the economic moat of Graco in greater detail here and here. Nordson Corporation is operating in a fragmented and decentralized market with few competitors. Additionally, Nordson Corporation is one of the industry leaders and can profit from cost advantages and scale advantages – which is generating more cash flow, that can be reinvested in growth, research, and development.

The core of the economic moat is stemming from switching costs. As the products are usually deeply embedded in the production process of Nordson’s customers it is difficult to switch to the product of another competitor (even if a competitor is offering cheaper prices). Replacing the component would make a production stop necessary, which is costly for any business and as we are also talking about components that are often important for the production process, but have little effect on the overall costs, management is not really focused on saving money by switching to a cheaper competitor.

Balance Sheet

One important part of analyzing a business is looking at the balance sheet and focusing on the solvency and liquidity of the business. On January 31, 2022, the company had $34 million in short-term debt as well as $773 million in long-term debt. When comparing the total debt of $807 million to the shareholder’s equity of $2,219 million we get a debt-equity ratio of 0.36. We can also compare the total debt to the operating income of the last four quarters (which was $662 million) and it would take a little more than one year to repay the outstanding debt. Simply put, we should not worry about the company’s debt levels and the company’s solvency. And considering $171 million in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet, we should also not worry about liquidity.

The only problem about the balance sheet is $1,836 million in goodwill on the balance sheet. When considering total assets of $3,835 million, 48% of the company’s assets is goodwill, which is not good.

Dividend and Share Buybacks

The company is also buying back shares with a moderate pace. Over the last four decades, Nordson Corporation constantly decreased the number of outstanding shares from above 90 million in the 1980s to 59 million right now. But Nordson was never buying back with a similar aggressive pace as many other businesses and during the last ten years, the number of outstanding shares decreased only 9%.

Data by YCharts

Nordson Corporation is also one of the dividend kings as it has increased its dividend for 57 consecutive years. In the last five years, Nordson increased the dividend with a CAGR of 12.83% and right now, it is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.51 resulting a dividend yield slightly below 1% at the time of writing. When taking the earnings per share of the last four quarters we get a payout ratio of 24% for Nordson and the dividend is more than covered.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Like most other companies I analyze here on Seeking Alpha, Nordson Corporation also seems to have a wide economic moat around its business and the company therefore qualifies to be a great long-term investment. However, there is always one last and final step involved – the stock price must match the fundamentals of the business and to determine if that is the case, we can start by looking at simple valuation metrics like the price-earnings ratio or the price-free-cash-flow ratio.

Data by YCharts

At the time of writing, Nordson is trading for about 24.5 times earnings and therefore in line with the average P/E ratio of the last ten years, which was 24.85. Nordson is also trading for 25.67 times free cash flow and therefore above the average P/FCF ratio of 22.79 during the last ten years. When looking at these two simple valuation metrics we can neither make the argument that Nordson Corporation is extremely overvalued, nor can we make the argument that the stock is a bargain.

Aside from simple valuation metrics, we can also use a discount cash flow calculation to determine an intrinsic value for the stock. As basis for our calculation, we can take the free cash flow of the last four quarters, which was $478 million. And we can rather be conservative and assume only 6% growth for Nordson in the years to come as well as till perpetuity. When calculating with a 10% discount rate and 58.8 million outstanding shares, we get an intrinsic value of $203.23 and Nordson would be fairly valued right now.

But we can also be a little more optimistic (a bull case scenario). According to Nordson Corporation’s own mid-term targets, we can assume 10% growth at least for the next few years. Let’s assume 10% growth for the next five years followed by 6% growth till perpetuity in our bull case scenario. With all other assumptions being similar, this would lead to an intrinsic value of $240.18 for Nordson Corporation.

And while we can make a bull case for Nordson Corporation, we can also argue for the necessity of a bear case scenario. I already mentioned above that Nordson Corporation was struggling during recessions in the past decades and it seems likely that the United States (and many other countries around the world) will see another recession in the coming quarters (maybe in 2023). Especially during the Great Financial Crisis revenue declined 27% and earnings per share were even negative. But we also see declining numbers during the other recessions.

Data by YCharts

In our bear case scenario, let’s assume free cash flow declining 50% in fiscal 2023 followed by a solid recovery (50% growth in fiscal 2024, 20% growth in fiscal 2025, and 10% growth in fiscal 2026). From 2027 till perpetuity, we assume 6% growth till perpetuity again and this will lead to an intrinsic value of $157.75 for Nordson Corporation.

Conclusion

Although Nordson Corporation declined about 25% from its previous all-time high it is not cheap enough for me to initiate a position. The stock might be fairly valued at this point, but I usually try to invest in stocks I consider being bargains (meaning: a stock that is undervalued with a reasonable margin of safety).

On Monday, Nordson Corporation will report quarterly results for the second quarter and every quarterly result will give us another hint about the business. But as long-term investors we are not so focused on quarterly results as one single quarter should neither make us bullish nor bearish about a stock.