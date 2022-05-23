Bitcoin: Place Your Bets On BITO

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • After the Terra (LUNA) saga, Bitcoin hangs at critical near-term support.
  • A re-test of the May lows could be in the cards, which has bearish implication for BITO shares.
  • Long-term a quick flush lower could be a great buying opportunity for crypto bulls.
Bitcoin cryptocurrency background. A bunch of golden bitcoin, Digital currency

Tevarak/iStock via Getty Images

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO), a fund that tracks the performance of near-dated Bitcoin futures contracts, was the talk of the investing town in late 2021. BITO launched to much fanfare last October, but it very closely marked the top of the cryptocurrency craze. The ETF, based on Bitcoin futures prices, featured a double-top pattern near $44. Shares then went on to plummet more than 60% to a recent low under $18.

BITO: Straight Down From the October 2021 Launch

BITO Chart

Stockcharts.com

No Bounce

There hasn’t been much of a bounce in the last week despite the crypto market weathering the Terra (LUNA) and TerraUSD (UST-USD) stablecoin saga fine. I would’ve expected more volatility and downside price action among the major tokens such as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) this month considering LUNA – once a top-10 by market cap coin – fell from more than a $40 billion valuation to essentially zero within a month and a half.

Terra Was Once a $40 Billion Market Cap Coin: In the Top 10 Biggest Before Its Fall

Bitcoin market cap LUNA

Bank of America Global Research

BITO's Next Move

So where do we stand today with respect to shares of BITO? We must dig into the outlook on Bitcoin itself. You know how I roll with technical analysis. I like to take the long view first, then home in on the short-term charts. I see long-term support near $20k in BTCUSD – that is the old high from late 2017. In technical analysis, the polarity principle says that what was once resistance becomes future support once a price breakout happens.

Long-Term Bitcoin Technical Analysis: Support at $20k

Bitcoin chart

Stockcharts.com

Eyeing Support Points

Zooming in, Bitcoin had a spike down to below $26k around the LUNA crash. Current price action suggests we might re-test that point on the chart considering BTCUSD is just hanging around this $29-$30k spot – the market rarely give you this long to buy the low. We could ultimately see a flush back to the $20k area (long-term support) which was also the key breakout level from December 2020.

Near-Term Bitcoin Technical Analysis: At Support, But Vulnerable. Overhead Supply Apparent.

Bitcoin chart

Stockcharts.com

On the upside, there’s resistance near $37,500 and at $47,500. With more than 40% of current Bitcoin hodlers seeing an unrealized loss right now, according to Glassnode, many investors are left wondering what to do. Consider that crypto remains a small asset class. According to Ally, crypto is just a $1.3 trillion arena vs $100 trillion+ for both the global equity and global bond markets.

Traders should also recognize that Bitcoin and BITO trade in close step with the stock market right now. The correlation of Bitcoin to the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) recently hit an all-time high, according to Bloomberg.

Bitcoin Trades Like A Tech Stock These Days

Bitcoin correlation QQQ

Bloomberg

Moreover, massive drawdowns on Bitcoin are nothing new. 70%+ drops from all-time highs are actually quite common for the world’s biggest crypto asset.

Crypto Crashes Are Normal: Bitcoin Historical Drawdowns

Bitcoin drawdowns

Koyfin Charts

Bitcoin vs. BITO

I’d rather own Bitcoin itself versus pay the steep management fee of BITO. BITO shares also feature roll yield risk since the product is based on Bitcoin futures, not the spot Bitcoin price.

The Bottom Line

I think it’s encouraging long-term that Bitcoin and BITO held in there ok during the LUNA crash, but I see near-term downside to $26,000 on Bitcoin. That move would correspond to about $16.50 on BITO. We could see more downside to $20,000 on the coin which would be about $12.75 on BITO. Long-term crypto bulls should consider adding to positions at those levels.

CFA & CMT Charterholder | Freelance Financial Writer at SoFi & Ally | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. My CFA and CMT backgrounds demonstrate prowess in investment management and my professional experience includes extensive public speaking and communication. Moreover, my extensive university teaching and professional trading experience provide useful skills. Past roles also include heavy use of Excel modeling and chart creation as well as PowerPoint.I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe. I am a contributor to Topdown Charts.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

