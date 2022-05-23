We're more than three-quarters of the way through the Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the most recent names to report its results was Fortuna Silver (NYSE:FSM). Overall, the company had a decent quarter from a production standpoint, and costs at its gold operations improved on a sequential basis. However, while costs could beat the guidance mid-points in FY2022, I would expect meaningful cost increases across the business (existing operations) starting in H2 2023. Fortuna has some upside to fair value at a current share price of $3.50, but I continue to see much more attractive bets elsewhere in the sector.

eyegelb/iStock via Getty Images

Lindero Mine Operations (Company Presentation)

Just over two months ago, I wrote on Fortuna Silver, noting that the disappointing reserve update made it very difficult to justify paying up for FSM at $4.30. Since then, the stock has seen a 38% drawdown, making it one of the worst performers sector-wide. After a decent Q1 report, some investors might be anxious to rush into the stock at $3.40, but I remain Neutral, given that while production is rising, costs are also rising. Besides, there's no reason that the company should trade at the premium multiple that it previously commanded, having transitioned from a primary silver producer to a gold producer. Let's take a closer look at the recent report below.

Production

Fortuna Silver ("Fortuna") released its Q1 results earlier this month, reporting quarterly production of ~66,800 ounces of gold and ~1.67 million ounces of silver, translating to a 93% increase and 13% decline, respectively. The increase in gold production was related to a successful ramp-up at Lindero and the addition of the Yaramoko Gold Mine in Burkina Faso (Roxgold acquisition). Unfortunately, this was partially offset by a much weaker outlook for its silver business, with grades continuing to decline at San Jose, a relatively small reserve base underpinning the asset, and costs well above the industry average at Caylloma.

Fortuna - Quarterly Metals Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

The good news is that while the silver business has seen a downgrade and annual production is likely capped at 7.0 million ounces per annum (~93,300-ounce gold equivalent ounces), construction is moving steadily in Cote d'Ivoire. Assuming the company can meet its planned production start of mid-2023, which would be an impressive feat after the over-budget and well behind schedule start-up at Lindero, Fortuna will see the production of more than 100,000 ounces of gold in 2024 from its new Seguela Mine.

Lindero Project Timeline (Company Filings, Company News Releases)

The company noted in its prepared remarks that construction is 48% complete and on budget, and its budget remains in line with estimates, with an estimated capex figure of ~$174 million. This is good news given the capex blowouts we've seen sector-wide, and given the relatively small scale of this project, I see low risk in any major capex blowout. However, even if costs were to come in slightly above estimates, Fortuna has ~$150 million in liquidity, giving it ample room to finance the remaining $100 million in capex and cover any single-digit to low double-digit cost overruns.

Seguela Project Construction (Company Video)

Based on projected annual production of 130,000+ ounces per annum at Seguela, Fortuna will see a meaningful increase in production beginning in H2 2023, and at costs well below the industry average. This is because even after factoring in inflationary pressures, Seguela's all-in sustaining costs [AISC] should come in below $900/oz over its mine life. However, while Seguela will pull down the consolidated cost average and is a great addition to the portfolio as a high-grade open-pit project, its existing portfolio is seeing some pressure from inflation and will be becoming less robust as Seguela comes online.

Costs & Margins

Beginning with the most recent quarter, Fortuna reported all-in sustaining costs of $1,038/oz at Lindero, and it looks to be tracking towards the mid-point of its FY2022 guidance range ($900/oz to $1,100/oz). At Yaramoko, costs improved considerably in Q1 2022 ($1,147/oz vs. $1,436/oz). However, this was partially due to sales coming in well above the annualized production rate and lower sustaining capital due to the timing of spend. On a full-year basis, I would expect AISC to come in above $1,360/oz for this asset, translating to all-in sustaining costs of ~$1,180/oz across the gold business, which are slightly above the industry average.

Operating Costs - Lindero & Yaramoko (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

However, it's important to note that while Lindero has industry-leading costs currently, and Yaramoko's costs could stay below $1,400/oz due to the better than expected Q1 performance, these assets will look very different in 2024-2027 when Seguela comes online. This is because Yaramoko's costs are expected to soar to an average of $1,420/oz from 2024 to 2027, more than $250/oz above the industry average.

Yaramoko Mine Plan (Company Report)

Meanwhile, Lindero's costs are currently low due to benefiting from peak production currently (120,000+ ounces per annum). However, as grades slide below 0.75 grams per tonne of gold and production averages ~96,000 GEOs (2024-2028), I would expect costs to increase materially. So, even with the benefit of a low-cost operation like Seguela, I would be surprised to see Fortuna's consolidated all-in sustaining costs come in below $1,140/oz in FY2024.

Moving to the silver business, the margin outlook isn't as forgiving, given that the company is not benefiting from bringing a high-margin operation online in the next couple of years. In fact, San Jose's costs soared to $15.32/oz in Q1, up sharply from $13.40/oz in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, although Caylloma's dipped in the period, they came in well above the industry average at $17.83/oz. Besides, while costs dropped year-over-year at Caylloma, the main reason for the improvement was due to being up against very easy year-over-year comps from a cost standpoint (Q1 2021 costs: $18.50/oz).

San Jose & Caylloma - AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking at each operation's AISC margins, we can see that San Jose's AISC margins fell from $12.79/oz to $8.86/oz in Q1 2022, while Caylloma's margins fell to $6.35/oz. This was partially related to a lower silver price, but also due to lower grades and inflationary pressures. Looking ahead to Q1 2022, the outlook is not great, given that a high silver price will not be bailing the company out this quarter. In fact, the average realized silver price is looking like it could come in below $23.00/oz in Q2 2022, which will translate to significant margin compression at San Jose, assuming similar unit costs ($7.90/oz AISC estimates in Q2 2022 vs. $13.24/oz in Q2 2021 and $8.86/oz in Q1 2022).

At Caylloma, AISC margins could dip below $5.00/oz, with costs likely to come in near $18.00/oz and the average realized silver price likely to come in just below $23.00/oz. So, unless the silver price can put together a massive rally in June, I would expect to see meaningful margin compression on a sequential and year-over-year basis in Fortuna's silver business, and with inflationary pressures and declining grades, I don't see how the cost profile improves in 2023 through 2026 at San Jose.

Silver Futures Price (TC2000.com)

Previously (pre-Roxgold acquisition), Fortuna traded at a premium to gold producers, but I don't see why this would continue to be the case. This is because silver as a percentage of total revenue now makes up a fraction of its previous contribution, and this figure will decline even further once Seguela comes online. Meanwhile, the margins on its silver business have not improved over the past year. Hence, while Fortuna did accomplish growing production, it simultaneously may have placed a much lower multiple on its business, given that silver producers typically command a premium valuation to gold producers, and Fortuna is now essentially a gold producer.

For this reason, and after factoring in the significant share dilution in the Roxgold deal, I don't see any reason to believe FSM would trade back to its old highs above $9.00 per share, let alone $6.00 per share. In fact, I think the old $9.00 is the new $5.00. So, although there are some instances where investors can make the argument that a miner's share price should return to its Q3/Q4 2020 highs if gold can head back above $2,050/oz, I don't see how this applies to Fortuna in the slightest. This is especially true when it's now working with two mines of five that have sub-5-year mine lives based on reserves (Yaramoko, San Jose).

Financial Results

Moving over to Fortuna's financial results, the company reported a 55% increase in revenue to $182.3 million, benefiting from a higher average realized gold price and higher gold sales. Unfortunately, with the silver price diving in Q2, we could see a decline in revenue on a sequential basis, with what should be lower sales at Yaramoko and a lower average silver price for the company's silver sales. From a profitability standpoint, free cash flow came in at $9.6 million, down from $11.8 million in the year-ago period.

Fortuna Silver - Quarterly Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

The good news is that while Q2 revenue may come in softer than Q1 levels with a flat gold price and a much lower silver price, the company has ample liquidity to fund its remaining capex at Seguela. Meanwhile, the company should see a meaningful increase in revenue in H2 2023 vs. H2 2022, with Seguela likely to contribute at least 40,000 ounces of gold production at a gold price above $1,800/oz. This would translate to an additional ~$72 million in revenue and should more than offset the decline in production expected at Yaramoko and Lindero.

Valuation

Based on ~298 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$3.49, Fortuna Silver has a market cap of ~$1.04 billion and an enterprise value of $1.13 billion. This may appear very cheap for a mid-tier producer with four operations (soon to be five) and an estimated FY2024 production profile of ~390,000 GEOs. However, if we compare this to an estimated net asset value of $1.37 billion, the stock is valued at ~0.75x P/NAV. I don't see this as all that cheap for a Tier-2/Tier-3 jurisdiction producer with above-average costs. This is especially true given that the two reasons for a premium (a top-10 growth rate sector-wide and meaningful silver exposure as a percentage of revenue) are no longer present.

In the case of the growth rate, I previously saw the potential for annual production of up to 495,000 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] per annum with Seguela in 2025, but I no longer see this as likely. This is based on ~50,000 ounces per annum shaved off the Yaramoko mine plan based on the recent Technical Report and lower gold/silver grades from San Jose. My new outlook is for growth from ~352,000 GEOs in FY2022 to ~421,000 GEOs in FY2025.

Some investors will argue that this is a very impressive growth rate, and there's no disputing that this is solid growth. Still, several producers have better growth rates out there currently, with Fortuna no longer making the top-10 list from a growth standpoint. Besides, while this is a decent growth rate, it translates to a 6.2% compound annual growth rate, 550 basis points lower than the 11.7% compound annual growth rate under previous assumptions. The above GEO estimates are based on gold and silver production, with a 75/1 gold/silver ratio.

Technical Picture

Moving to the technical picture, we can see that Fortuna has strong resistance at $4.45 and a new support level at $2.90 after the stock made a new 2-year low this month. When it comes to small-cap names, I prefer only to enter new positions when there's a 5 to 1 reward/risk ratio, and with FSM at $3.50, the stock's reward/risk ratio comes in at just 1.63 to 1.0. This is nowhere near what I would consider being a low-risk buy point. Hence I don't see any reason to chase the stock here above $3.50.

FSM 4-Hour Chart (TC2000.com)

For FSM to become more attractive from a technical standpoint and have a meaningful margin of safety baked in from a valuation standpoint, FSM would need to decline to $3.05 or lower. Obviously, this may not occur if the silver price can finally find a floor at $21.50/oz after its brutal beating. Still, I've never found any value in paying up for sector laggards. I've also never found value in trading emotionally and paying up for a stock because I 'had' to be invested due to potentially missing out on a potential move higher. So, for investors looking for a low-risk buy point in the stock where the odds would be stacked in one's favor, that area now comes in at $3.04.

Fortuna Silver - Gold Pour (TC2000.com)

Fortuna Silver had a decent start to the year, and on the surface, margins are in decent shape as the company heads into the back half of the year. However, it's important to note that while the company's two primary operations (Yaramoko and Lindero) will have lower costs this year, I would expect a significant increase in costs beginning in H2 2023 as production declines at these two assets. This will partially be offset by the start of production at Seguela, but overall, Fortuna will remain a slightly above-average cost producer.

When it comes to above-average cost producers in less favorable jurisdictions, some investors might be able to justify paying above 1.0x P/NAV, but I can't, and I would argue that a fair multiple for FSM is closer to 0.90x P/NAV. At this multiple, I see a fair value for FSM closer to $4.20, which doesn't offer nearly enough upside to justify paying above $3.50 for the stock. Hence, although this rally could continue, I think there are far more attractive bets elsewhere in the sector. To summarize, while Fortuna's valuation has improved since I noted to avoid the stock at $4.30, I still don't see a low-risk buy point just yet.