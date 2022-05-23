Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I am constantly on the lookout for opportunities to increase my current and future income. Sometimes I analyze companies that I already own, while on other occasions I am looking for new dividend growth opportunities. As the S&P 500 is in a bear market territory, and leading retailers have seen their share prices slashed, I am looking for decent opportunities in the area.

I own shares in several retailers in my dividend growth portfolio. These retailers include V.F. Corporation (VFC), Target (TGT), and Walmart (WMT). In this article, I am going to look at Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), which is a leading electronics retailer in North America. I don't own shares in the company, but with a dividend yield of almost 5%, I decided to take a deeper look.

I will analyze the company using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same method to make it easier for me to compare analyzed stocks. I will look into the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

According to Seeking Alpha's company overview, Best Buy "retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and mobile phones". The company offers its products through stores and websites, mostly under the Best Buy brand.

Wikipedia

Fundamentals

Best Buy is a leading retailer when it comes to electronics. Over the last five years, the company has increased its sales by almost 30%. The greatest increase was during the pandemic when demand for computers and electronics was sky-high. The company grows by increasing same-store sales and by opening more stores as it has more than 1,000 stores. Growth is also achieved by offering online channels to buy electronics. Going forward, the consensus of analysts, as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects Best Buy to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~2% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

Over the same five years period, the company's EPS (earnings per share) has increased even more significantly. In five years the company has more than doubled its EPS. EPS growth is associated in this case with an increase in margins as well as buybacks, which supported EPS growth that was much faster than the sales growth. Going forward, the consensus of analysts, as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects Best Buy to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~8.5% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

Best Buy is a consistent dividend grower. The company has increased the dividend for 18 years in a row. The current dividend yield is getting closer and closer to 5%. The company hasn't seen such a yield even during the pandemic. The attractive yield is very safe as the current payout ratio stands at around 30%. Investors should expect Bet Buy to keep increasing the dividend in line with the EPS growth.

Data by YCharts

In addition to dividends, the company is also returning capital to shareholders in the form of buybacks. When a company is growing, buybacks allow increasing the EPS faster. Over the last decade, Best Buy has bought back more than one-third of its shares. That alone accounts for significant EPS growth, and as the management continues the buyback at the current valuation they will be even more effective.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The company's P/E (price to earnings) ratio is at the lowest point over the last twelve months. Following the price drop of other retailers, Best Buy also suffered from a sell-off. Therefore, shares of Best Buy are trading for less than 8 times the forecasted earnings for 2022. Even if the company suffered from slower growth, I believe that the current valuation is attractive.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from Fastgraphs emphasizes how attractively valued the company is at the moment. The company is trading historically for less than 14 times earnings. However, at this moment the valuation is significantly lower with the P/E ratio below 9. While the average growth rate over the last 20 years is higher than the company's current medium-term forecast, I believe that the discount is too deep.

Fastgraphs

To conclude, Best Buy is a growing retailer with solid fundamentals. Growing revenues and EPS lead to generous dividend increases and aggressive buybacks. These solid fundamentals come with what I believe to be an attractive valuation, as the company trades for less than 9 times 2022 forecasted earnings.

Opportunities

Improving margins are helping the company to become leaner. The company is lowering costs and improving store efficiency to increase the margins by almost 27% in five years. The operating margin stands at almost 6% which is almost double the margin in 2013. The ability to achieve more EPS from every dollar of sales is extremely crucial in an inflationary environment where efficiency is key.

Data by YCharts

Another key growth opportunity is the company's workforce. The company enjoys extremely high customer satisfaction. This is an important metric for a retailer as many retailers offer similar products. The ability to differentiate as a retailer is limited. Giving good service when selling products that tend to be complicated to understand and sometimes to operate is a clear advantage.

Best Buy

Another growth opportunity is the online channels. The ability to offer a full-service channel in stores, where consumers can see the products and get professional advice with an online channel for consumers who know what they want is beneficial. Online sales account for 40% of the sales in the United States. Best Buy has built an efficient and user-friendly channel that allows it to sell products without the need for expensive stores and personnel.

Risks

The first risk is the competition. Best Buy unlike some of its peers like Amazon (AMZN) and even Target (TGT) is not a huge company. It is much harder to compete with peers that are much larger than you, and this is an increasing challenge for Best Buy. As the company grows and opens more stores, it attracts more attention, and when everyone sells the same products, the scale has an advantage as it can lower costs.

Another risk is the inflationary environment we are in at the moment. The inflation rate is still hovering above 8%. Inflation means that Best Buy might have more pressure from its suppliers who will sell their products for a higher price, and Best Buy in turn will have to pay more to its employees. In a highly competitive environment, it may be hard to increase the prices, and Best Buy's impressive margins might shrink.

The third risk is the possibility of a recession in 2022 or 2023. The GDP in Q1 has seen a 1.6% decline. A recession means that consumers are likely to spend less money, and it is especially critical in discretionary spending. Best Buy is a consumer discretionary company, and consumers are probably going to stop buying computers before they stop buying staples. Lower demand will lead to a lower forecast for the EPS and the P/E ratio may turn out higher than it seems right now.

Conclusions

Best Buy is a solid company. The company is now a $16B electronic retailer that has shown significant resilience. It has enjoyed growing sales and EPS and rewarded shareholders with high dividend growth and aggressive buybacks using excess cash flow. The company has several growth opportunities to leverage mainly by combining its stores with online channels.

On the other hand, there are some significant risks. The competition, the inflation, and the possible recession are all putting at risk the company's growth. However, I believe that the company's current valuation is already pricing this risk as it trades for less than 9 times earnings. Therefore, I believe that Best Buy is a buy for your dividend growth portfolio, and you should add to that position gradually as the level of uncertainty is high.