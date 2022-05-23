damircudic/E+ via Getty Images

Overview of the ETF

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) is a bond based exchange traded fund ("ETF") launched and managed by Vanguard Group, Inc. With an asset under management ("AUM") of $4.08 billion, this bond ETF is primarily invested in long term (maturity greater than 10 years) U.S. dollar-denominated investment-grade fixed income securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies.

As these companies require funds for long term infrastructure projects, these bonds are generally of investment grades, i.e., having a grade higher than BBB. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has invested almost 38 percent of the entire portfolio in A grade securities, and 51 percent in BBB grade securities. VCLT has a very low expense ratio of 0.04 percent. This ETF also recorded its 52-week low price of 80.74 just two weeks back, on 9th May 2022.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF has invested in 2622 bonds, which are selected by using representative sampling techniques from the securities listed in Bloomberg U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Bond Index. As a result of investing in so many securities, it has invested very small proportions of funds in any one security, and only 0.43 percent of total portfolio is invested in its top holding - bonds of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD).

Dividend and Yield

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF has a yield to maturity (YTM) of 4.79, and effective duration of 13.74. YTM is the estimated total return anticipated from a bond if the bond is held till the date of its maturity. That total return is then divided by the number of years left till maturity, and this annualized rate of return is treated as the internal rate of return (IRR) of that bond. On the other hand, effective duration calculates the expected price decline of a bond when interest rates rise by 1%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF was formed on November 19, 2009, and has been paying steady monthly dividends since the very beginning. This ETF has recorded an average yield in excess of 4 percent over the past 10 years. However, the dollar amount of the dividend has come down in recent years. As a result, VCLT has recorded a negative dividend growth of 2.4 percent, 5.7 percent, 3.4 percent, and 1.8 percent over the period of the past 1 year, 3 years, 5 years, and 10 years, respectively.

Price Performance

Price performance of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF has been very poor over the short term as well as long term. Over the past 1 month, 3 months, 6 months and 12 months, VCLT’s price dropped by 2.2 percent, 13 percent, 22 percent, and 18.5 percent, respectively. Over the past 3 years, 5 years, and 10 years, prices dropped by another 9 percent, 10 percent, and 5 percent, respectively. However, over the 12.5 years since its inception, VCLT has been able to register a price growth of 9.77 percent.

The performance of its benchmark index has been poor, too, more specifically in the year 2022:

“The Bloomberg U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Bond Index, the benchmark for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund, returned –11.41% for the quarter (Q1 of 2022). For the 12 months ended March 31, the fund’s benchmark returned –4.26%. That compared with the –4.20% return for the broad U.S. corporate investment-grade bond market, as measured by the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond Index.”

Valuation

As can be seen, the major price decline occurred during the past six months. The price of VCLT reached almost to the level of the covid-19 pandemic-related market crash during March 2020. These past six months have been particularly bad for this fund due to several factors, like soaring energy prices, rising consumer prices, prospect of less-accommodative monetary policy, hike in short term interest rates, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, etc.

Market sentiments have resulted in price losses of bonds issued particularly by the utilities and industrial companies. As the market is in decline due to the future uncertainty, lower rated bonds declined more than AAA or AA rated bonds. As discussed earlier, VCLT has almost 90 percent investments in A and BBB rated bonds. Also, historically in a bearish market, longer term bonds get more impacted than the short term bonds. As a result of all these, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF was hugely impacted during the past six months.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF is yet to recover from the downward price rally. The simple moving averages ((SMAs)) indicate further price drop, and that will be quite significant, too. 200 days SMA (100.27) is 6.85 percent higher than 100 days SMA (93.84), and 50 days SMA (87.82) is 6.3 percent higher than 10 days SMA (82.62). There is also a gap of 6.85 percent between 100 days SMA and 50 days SMA.

In my opinion, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF is not lucrative for investors. The yield is stable, but less than four percent at present. Investors would know better than to expect any price growth, either. As these securities generally have a maturity of more than 10 years, investors can be assured of the dividend, but that may not be good enough for many. Though a large range of call and put options are available for this ETF, it does not make sense to invest in those derivatives either.