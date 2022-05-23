halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

One of the most interesting engineering and manufacturing companies on the market today is Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX). This provider of powertrain solutions and other related technologies has done well to grow its revenue over the past couple of years. This followed a bit of a rough patch driven in large part by the COVID-19 pandemic. But between organic growth in a favorable market and a couple of transactions aimed at growing the company, the business today looks impressive from an operational perspective and shares are trading at levels that many investors should consider appealing.

A company on a mission

As I mentioned already, Regal Rexnord is an engineering and manufacturing company that focuses on industrial powertrain solutions. But the firm provides more than just that. To be more specific, we should dive into the four different segments the company operates. The first of these is called Commercial Systems. According to the management team at the enterprise, this segment is responsible for producing and selling AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, fans and blowers for commercial applications, and more. Typical end uses for its products include the construction of commercial building ventilation and HVAC units, compressor motors, etc. During the latest quarter for which data was available, this segment was responsible for 22.6% of the company's revenue and for 31.1% of its profits.

Next, we have the Industrial Systems segment. Through this, the company sells integral and large AC motors ranging from 1 to 12,000 horsepower that are used for various industrial applications. The company also sells aftermarket parts and kits to support these products. On top of this, the segment also sells electric alternators for prime and standby power applications, low and medium voltage paralleling switchgear, switchboards, and control systems for power generation systems, and a variety of transfer switches and aftermarket services related to them. According to the most recent data available, this segment accounted for 11.1% of the company's revenue but for just 4.6% of its profits.

The Climate Solutions segment sells fractional horsepower motors, electronic variable speed controls and blowers that are used in residential and light commercial air moving applications like HVAC systems and commercial refrigeration. It also sells fractional horsepower motors and blowers that have a wide range of applications like white goods, water heating equipment, small pumps, compressors, fans, and other related devices. This unit accounted for 21.6% of the company's revenue and for 30.3% of its profits last year.

Finally, we have the largest segment. This is called the Motion Control Solutions segment. This unit is responsible for selling mounted and UN mounted industrial bearings, and high-quality conveyor products like engineered steel chains, tabletop conveying chains, belts, sprockets, and more. It also sells conveying automation systems, high-performance disc, gear, grid, and other related couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes and gear motors, aerospace components, and more. This particular unit is responsible for 45.2% of the company's revenue and for 33.9% of its profits.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past few years, the fundamental picture of the company has changed rather significantly. After seeing revenue rise from $3.36 billion in 2017 to $3.65 billion in 2018, it began a two-year decline, eventually hitting $2.91 billion in 2020. Then, as the global economy reopened, revenue surged, climbing to $3.81 billion. The good news for investors is that growth for the company is just beginning. In addition to benefiting from organic growth, the company is also expanding as a result of a couple of transactions that it conducted. In October of 2021, for instance, the company participated in a rather complex merger that resulted in the allocation of 39.9% ownership in the combined enterprise (comprised of Regal and Rexnord PMC) being transferred to shareholders of Zurn Water Solutions Corporation in a transaction worth approximately $4 billion. And in November of last year, the company acquired Arrowhead Systems in exchange for $315.6 million in cash. Due to these factors, the company now expects revenue for the 2022 fiscal year to be around $5.2 billion. Already, the business is well on its way to that. In the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, Regal Rexnord generated revenue of $1.30 billion. That works out to a year-over-year increase of 59.6%.

On the bottom line, the picture for the business has been a bit less clear. With the exception of 2020, when the firm generated a net profit of $189.3 million, net profits for the firm ranged in the past five years from a low point of $209.9 million to a high point of $238.9 million. Operating cash flow followed a better trajectory, rising from $291.9 million in 2017 to $435.4 million in 2020. But then, in 2021, cash flow dropped to $357.7 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the general trend for the company has been positive but also lumpy. Though in 2021, this metric would have hit a multi-year high of $494.3 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA has been all over the map. But it hit a multi-year high of $699.9 million last year. So far this year, the fundamental condition of the company is looking up. Net income went from $68.9 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $125.6 million last year. Operating cash flow did drop, declining from $49.5 million to negative $5.9 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have risen from $116.9 million to $221.8 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA also increased, rising from $153.8 million to $277.7 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to the 2022 fiscal year, management expects the company to generate earnings per share of between $6.90 and $7.50. Adjusted earnings per share are forecasted even higher at between $10.10 and $10.70. I prefer to go with the official results as opposed to the adjusted ones when it comes to net income. Following this path, the firm should generate net profits of $482.4 million. If we assume that other profitability metrics will grow at the same rate that earnings will, then adjusted operating cash flow should be $1.14 billion while EBITDA should be around $1.61 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to valuing a company, I generally like to price it based on the most recent fiscal year completed and on a forward basis. But because of the significant transactions completed at the end of last year, I do not believe that past financial results are comparable to what the business looks like today. Because of that, I am limited to valuing the firm based on projected figures for 2022. Following this path, the firm is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 16.8. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple should be 7.1, while the EV to EBITDA multiple should be 6. To put this in perspective, I looked at four other similar firms. These companies, on a price-to-earnings basis, ranged from a low of 16.9 to a high of 21.6. On a price to operating cash flow basis, the range was from 14.4 to 22.7. And on an EV to EBITDA basis, the range was from 10.3 to 16.3. In each of these scenarios, Regal Rexnord was the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Regal Rexnord Corporation 16.8 7.1 6.0 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) 21.6 14.4 11.0 Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) 20.3 22.7 16.3 Acuity Brands (AYI) 16.9 18.1 10.3 nVent Electric (NVT) 20.9 17.4 14.1

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, Regal Rexnord is an interesting prospect that is going through some transformative changes. Operationally, management has done a fairly good job. Of course, the company could not help whether or not it went through a pandemic. So if you exclude the tough 2020 and, from an earnings and cash flow perspective, 2021, fiscal years, the overall track record for the business has been appealing. Add in the fact that shares are cheap on a relative basis and look cheap on an absolute basis as well, and I cannot help but to rate the enterprise a soft ‘buy’ at this time.