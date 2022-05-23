Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Investor Express as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Many growth stocks that tripled, quintupled, and went up 10x during the COVID-19 bull market suffered some significant drawdowns in the past weeks. However, shares of Enphase (NASDAQ:ENPH), which is up 21,815% compared to five years ago, held up pretty well - it's down only about 14.45% YTD. Is the stock's valuation and strength justified?

In this article I will try to answer the question by analyzing ENPH's financial numbers and applying a residual earnings valuation. My valuation is based on EPS analyst consensus as available on the Bloomberg terminal, a WACC of 13.4%, and a terminal growth rate equal to nominal GDP growth of 3.5%.

My valuation implies that ENPH is currently 68% overvalued. Thus, I have a sell recommendation and a base-case target price of $50.27/share. To justify the current valuation of $157.79/share, Enphase would need to maintain a terminal growth rate of above >10%. In my opinion, this is too much implied speculation - even for risk-seeking investors.

Company Description

Enphase Energy is a leading manufacturer of solar energy equipment. The company designs, develops and markets solar energy panels and energy storage solutions. Notably, Enphase developed a semiconductor-based microinverter that generates energy at the individual solar module. Enphase claims its microinverter innovation is more efficient than competing solutions that have all the panels connected to one big inverter. In addition, Enphase also offers networking and software technologies that provide sophisticated solutions for energy monitoring and control. As of early 2022, Enphase sold more than 45 million microinverters, installed more than 2 million solar panel systems globally, shipped more than 427 MWh of energy storage and employs 2.440 people. Enphase generates approximately 85% of its sales in the U.S., with smaller operations mostly in Canada, but also Mexico, the UK, China, New Zealand, and Australia.

Enphase Investor Presentation

Financial Performance

Enphase has enjoyed significant growth in the past few years, with revenues totaling $1.521 billion in 2021, an increase of approximately 5x from five years ago. With a net income margin of 14%, based on an adjusted basis, the company generated net income of $194 million, or $1.36 on a per-share basis. EPS increased 24.5% year over year. Cash from operations were $352 million, against capital expenditures of $52 million. Enphase's financial position appears healthy. The company ended the financial year with $1.063 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $1.603 billion in total debt.

Going forward, analysts expect Enphase to grow revenues to $2.08 billion in 2022 and achieve an adjusted net income of $488 million and an EPS of $3.46. Notably, analyst have a 2025 and 2026 EPS target of $5.15 and $6.22, respectively. If the 2026 target is met, this would imply a CAGR of 22%.

Enphase Investor Presentation

Valuation

In my opinion, the primary risk in investing is the risk of paying too much. Therefore, I will use a residual earnings framework to challenge ENPH's stock price. Specifically, I will challenge the growth rate and speculation, which is currently built into ENPH's market valuation by highlighting the difference of the value that can be accounted for (book value + NPV from residual earnings) and the current share price. Unless otherwise noted, all data is taken as of May 12, 2022, and my analysis is based on the following assumptions:

Revenues: I use the consensus analyst forecast as available on the Bloomberg Terminal.

COGS: I used the consensus analyst forecast as available on the Bloomberg Terminal.

Beta for CAPM calculation: I modeled a three-year regression against the S&P. Risk free rate: I used the U.S. 10-year treasury yield as of May 1, 2022.

Cost of Equity is based on the CAPM framework, calculating 13.9%; Cost of Debt is taken from the latest trading data after tax equal to 3.6%.

Cost of Capital is based on the WACC model, calculating 13.4%.

Tax Rate: I extrapolate the FY 2021 implied effective tax rate into the future

I do not model any share-buyback and/or dividends.

Zero-Growth Scenario

Let's use a thought experiment: What would Enphase be worth if the company were to stop growing? The answer can be found by valuing ENPH according to a zero-growth scenario. Based on a residual earnings framework, I extrapolate ENPH's 2021 EPS to infinity and apply a WACC of 13.4%. My calculation returns a fair share price of $27.88 - implying that the market values ENPH growth potential at $129.91/share.

Bloomberg Analyst Consensus, Author's Calculations

However, the zero-growth scenario is obviously not reasonable for such a high-growth asset as Enphase. Thus, let us anchor our valuation to analyst consensus.

Analyst Consensus Scenario

For this scenario, investors are advised to base their estimates on the EPS analyst consensus forecast until 2026 and apply nominal GDP growth as ENPH terminal value growth rate (I use this as my base-case valuation). With these assumptions, the calculation returns a fair value of $50.27/share -- thus still implying considerable speculation for ENPH's current share price.

Bloomberg Analyst Consensus, Author's Calculations

Keeping everything as is, what growth rate would justify the current speculative value of -$129.91/share? We can reverse engineer the equation to solve for growth rate, calculating 10.8%. Here's the key question: Is it reasonable to expect a company to achieve a cyclically adjusted terminal growth rate growth of 10.8%? Perhaps - but I doubt it. Or, at least, this isn't a speculation that I would pay for.

Multiples

Investors might also want to consider a valuation based on multiples. If we apply a 30% discount to the five-year historical average to ENPH P/E (x41) for the company's 2023 estimated EPS of $4.43, and apply a 13.4% discount rate, we can derive a share price of $112.58. A word of caution: I am not a fan of multiples. Please take this calculation only as a reference price.

Risks and Headwinds

As I noted in the introduction, my article is primary a financial analysis based on accounting numbers and financial models. Thus, my analysis accounts only indirectly - through EPS estimates - for Enphase's business growth, challenges, and risks. While researching Enphase, I identified the following risks that could cause Enphase's stock valuation to materially differ from my base-case target price:

1) The renewable energy trend and solar adoption could slow, which would have not only negative implications for ENPH's fundamental business results, but also for the stock's valuation as the implied growth rate decreases.

2) Government policies have been very supportive in the recent past. This tailwind, of course, is not guaranteed and could change based on political sentiment.

3) As competition in the solar industry intensifies, Enphase could fail to maintain and/or further increase any competitive and technological advantage, which would hurt Enphase's market share, growth, and margins.

4) Rising real yields pose a significant headwind to the share price of growth assets, such as ENPH. If interest rates increase materially, Enphase's future EPS would be discounted at a higher rate and thereby significantly reduce the company's net present value.

Conclusion

My compliments to you if you bought ENPH five years ago and made 200x your money. At this point, however, I feel that the market is betting on unsustainable business growth. While I do appreciate that ENPH should benefit from growing demand for solar power and energy storage solutions for years to come, I feel as if buying into this growth is way too expensive for an investor to get a reasonable risk/reward scenario. That said, ENPH is a clear sell for me, unfortunately. My target price is $50.37/share.