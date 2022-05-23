RiverRockPhotos/E+ via Getty Images

Canadian copper miner Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) continues to benefit from an upswing in commodity prices, driving significant cash flow generation and more than offsetting any inflationary cost pressures hitting the industry. Lundin also has plenty of cash on hand to support its growth pipeline, including a potential underground expansion at Candelaria and a mill expansion at Chapada. The purchase of the Chapada copper/gold mine in Brazil, another source of low-cost copper production, is especially crucial as it will underpin the longer-term outlook and allow the company to fortify its already robust balance sheet. Finally, Lundin's strong cash flow generation and recently expanded credit facility ensures limited funding risk ahead. With shares trading at a below-par EV/EBITDA multiple, the Lundin story remains compelling.

All Signs Point Higher Despite Unchanged Guidance

On a positive note, Lundin's overall copper, zinc, and nickel production levels are all tracking well above the midpoint of its full-year guidance. Similarly, the asset base (excluding Chapada) is also on track despite ore availability issues from the abnormally heavy rains in Brazil. Thus far, metal production, most notably gold, has been impacted, but as we move past the wet season, production should normalize higher, presenting upside to the guided run rate. Adding to the potential for an upside surprise are the opportunities to increase waste stripping and production (actively being assessed by management). Cash costs across the asset base will be the key metric to watch, as excluding Chapada, headwinds from lower production volumes, consumables, and local currency fluctuations have weighed on earnings. Nonetheless, these headwinds have had less of an impact than feared, and cost trends appear to be tracking well again.

Lundin Mining

Source: Lundin Mining Q1 ’22 Results Presentation Slides

From a cash flow perspective, the most concerning issue to investors will be how capex shapes up in the upcoming quarters. At present, capex is tracking ahead of plan, led by inflationary pressures at Candelaria and Chapada on higher fuel prices, consumables, and capitalized stripping. It is notable that Lundin's only open pit operations have been the worst hit, with the company's underground operations likely to be slightly more insulated from inflationary pressures. Offsetting the capex pressure is Lundin's strengthened balance sheet. As of Q1 '22, Lundin had c. $734 million in cash, c. $705 million in net cash, and an expanded revolving credit line at c. $1.75 billion. The current level of liquidity, helped by the operating cash flow guidance, should more than sufficiently fund its brownfield projects at the operating mines. As such, I see limited funding risk in the upcoming year.

Josemaria – Expensive but Worth It

The Josemaria transaction has closed, but the closing announcement came with a negative surprise – an updated capex estimate for the project of over $4 billion. While the current inflationary backdrop somewhat explains the higher capex, $4+ billion is significant and certainly larger than I had expected in my prior article on the acquisition. Should inflationary pressures persist, however, I am concerned capex could increase further. As things stand, Lundin has guided to $300 million of advance spending ahead of a construction decision in the second half of the year, which effectively implies an additional $650-700 million of capex for the year and record overall capex levels (well above its prior capex record of c. $750 million in 2018).

Lundin Mining

Source: Lundin Mining Q1 ’22 Results Presentation Slides

Admittedly, Josemaria is an expensive project, and the fact that the final funding package has yet to be confirmed means costs could escalate higher. Nonetheless, I would point to the significant reward potential – Lundin's estimates suggest the project can add c.50% to its copper portfolio once it is fully up and running. Furthermore, the company has financing options available, and I would not be surprised to see a minority partner brought in to ease the balance sheet burden. As such, my base case for the project remains for a 65/35 split between project financing and funding from Lundin. Any negative surprises on the execution front could affect these estimates, but the strong management team at the helm of the Josemaria project (per Lundin, the team has a track record constructing similar large-scale projects) should give investors additional comfort. Longer-term, the favorable project economics mean Josemaria has the potential to transform Lundin into a growth story. Therefore, even though Lundin will likely forego an additional 'performance' dividend this year, its ramp-up in spending should pay off in the form of significant earnings growth over the long run.

Lundin Mining

Source: Lundin Mining Corporate Presentation Slides

Ongoing Regulatory Updates Mixed

On the regulatory front, Lundin is making good progress in negotiations with the Argentine government on the terms of an investment agreement that will govern the project. Specifically, the issues on the table include a tax stability agreement and the share of profits that can potentially be moved out of the country, allowing the company to circumvent stringent capital controls. Meanwhile, negotiations on the new Chilean constitution and the tax regime for the mining industry remain ongoing, but the continued delays indicate discussions might stretch into the upcoming year as well. As such, the proposed Candelaria underground expansion could face delays pending finalized tax and royalty rates from the Chilean government - even though the expansion study is already complete. Regulatory clarity in Candelaria could be a significant catalyst for shares heading into the upcoming months, considering the current guidance for an incremental 21kt/d of copper production at impressive double-digit % IRRs.

Final Take

Encouragingly, Lundin Mining has successfully navigated 2022, outpacing analyst estimates despite the headwinds. The company has also completed the Josemaria acquisition, adding another growth project to its portfolio and driving a step-change in its overall copper production profile. Considering commodity tailwinds remain intact, earnings are likely far from peak levels as well, and thus, I see plenty of upside to earnings alongside rising commodity prices throughout the year. Coupled with a stronger balance sheet and a well-managed growth profile backed by long-life assets, I remain bullish on Lundin, especially in light of the currently discounted c. 3x EBITDA valuation.