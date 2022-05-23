Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was born when its entrepreneurial CEO, Mark Baum, spoke with doctors in the eye care market, found their pain points - they were not happy! - and set out to solve them. Ophthalmologists had a lot to complain about, feeling poorly served by the existing group of producers, distributers, pharmacy benefit managers, insurers, wholesalers, and pharmacy retailers. In short, a confusing and inefficient network of middle men feeding on an opaque system. Harrow was built in response to this, by listening to customers, as an efficient, transparent, and vertically integrated company with production, distribution, and marketing all under one roof. They are obsessively focused on understanding their customers' needs, and this is a core competence of the company. Customers love them as a result, with net promoter scores through the roof, in the 80's and 90's.

Harrow began commercial operations in 2014 with no products and no customers, and today is the largest ophthalmic pharmacy business in the U.S., a testament to both the vision and tenacity of its CEO. Harrow has built a best of breed compounded pharmaceutical products [CPPs] business called ImprimisRx, in which two or more drugs are combined to create medications tailored to the needs of physicians and their patients. CPPs are in widespread use, with more than 9 out of 10 U.S. eyecare professionals prescribing them in their daily practices. Harrow dominates this niche market, which after years of growth finally has sufficient scale to be highly profitable, even as growth continues to be robust. In addition to ImprimisRx, Harrow also owns major equity stakes in 4 additional businesses which they founded, Visionology, ETON, Melt, and Surface, which may collectively be worth more than the current market cap of Harrow.

In 2021 the company began the next major phase in its evolution by adding branded pharmaceutical products [BPPs] into their repertoire, including the especially promising AMP-100. They issued $75 million of 8.625% 2026 senior notes and have invested heavily in SG&A to help facilitate this. This expansion is an extremely promising development that makes excellent business sense, as BPPs are expected to achieve much higher revenue and higher margins than CPPs. It's a time for maximum optimism for the business, but Harrow is absorbing extra expenses today to facilitate the launch, and does not yet have meaningful revenue from the new products. This clouds the current financials and requires investors to look deeper. Investors are missing this, and the stock price is down 50% from it's 2021 high as a result, even as the earnings potential has never been better.

The legacy CPPs business in 2022

Here is Harrow's revenue and EBITDA since 2015, all numbers are in $millions.

Year 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Q1 2022 Revenue 9.7 19.9 26.8 41.4 51.2 48.9 72.5 22.1 EBITDA (10) (10) (7) 0 4.6 5.7 19.5 4.9

Source: Author

Note that the only year revenue didn't ramp way up was 2020, the result of the pandemic. Also, the Q1 2022 EBITDA number includes the impact of SG&A expenses having been ramped way up, by more than $5 million over Q1 2021, to support the launch of the BPPs business.

To get a sense of the legacy CPPs business as a stand alone - what it would look like without the launch of the BPPs - I start by noting that revenue in Q1 2022 is up 43% from Q1 2021. Using that growth for full year 2022 would result in $103 million of CPPs revenue. Harrow's gross margins are 75%, and in 2021 SG&A was $41 million. This last number is tricky to project into 2022, because on the one hand there was some BPPs expense in 2021, but on the other hand a growing company might also expect growing SG&A. I will simply use the 2021 SG&A number for 2022 in this calculation, which results in earnings before tax of $36 million, consistent with operating margins of 35%. After taxing at 25%, and using 27.2 million diluted shares, this works out to a nice round $1.00 EPS for 2022.

There's simply no way a well managed, debt free business growing 20%+ a year with ~$1 EPS should be trading at a single digit share price. Without the expansion into BPPs, and even as a microcap in a declining market, Harrow would be a $15+ stock today based solely on the legacy CPPs business. So the current share price, $5.90 as I write this, is clearly the result of the market's reaction to the company's aggressive expansion into BPPs.

Strategic rationale of Harrow's expansion into BPPs

Harrow's move into BPPs makes obvious strategic sense. There are many promising ophthalmic focused drugs in development, but the developer typically needs to not only get FDA approval, they also need a commercialization partner to educate prescribers and ramp up sales. Harrow is in a unique position, first to have enormous insight into what their customers might want, and second to then deliver it to them.

Harrow's dominates the niche ophthalmic business because CEO Baum has been able to truly understand his customer base. That's why he was able to ramp Harrow from nothing to 20% of the market in 8 years. All the costumer relationships are theirs, and they are growing fast because their customers love them.

Harrow can tell what drugs their customers might want, it's their core competence, identifying the needs of the ophthalmic community. And they have the trust of that community. So if a third party has an ophthalmic drug and needs someone to distribute and market it - because no matter how good a drug is, the sales force has to convince the doctors or it won't get used - then Harrow is the obvious choice. Harrow is uniquely able to figure out which new drugs are likely to succeed with its customers, and then to use their trusted position to ramp up sales.

Expanding into BPPs

As part of its evolution into BPPs Harrow has been acquiring the rights to a number of both FDA approved drugs and drugs still awaiting approval. These include 4 approved drugs acquired from Novartis and the potential $100 million revenue drug candidate MAQ-100, but the most promising by far is AMP-100. This drug has completed clinical trials and has an October 16 2022 PDUFA date to determine whether or not the FDA will approve it. AMP-100's commercial focus, if approved, will be ophthalmic procedures requiring the eye to be anesthetized, including 4.5 million annual U.S. cataract surgeries and 8 million intravitreal injections.

CEO Mark Baum said in his Q1 2022 letter to shareholders that:

within 24 months of FDA-approval for AMP-100, revenue from BPPs should eclipse revenues from CPPs... Further, we anticipate that our gross margins from BPPs will be larger than those from our CPP business, thereby causing our overall gross margins to begin to float higher.

The earnings implication if this were to happen is as follows. First, revenue for AMP-100 would exceed a $100 million run rate by late 2024, and revenue for Harrow as a whole would be in excess of $200 million. The company is likely to earn 40%+ operating margins in this case, up from 35% for the CPPs business, implying $80+ million of gross profit. After deducting $6 million of interest expense and taxing at 25%, that works out to EPS in excess of $2.

That's really just the tip of the iceberg. AMP-100 is a non-opioid pain medication, which means it may be eligible for Medicare pass-through status through it's patent expiration in 2037. If they get that extended pass-through status, they will have plenty of time to ramp AMP-100 up to its full potential. CEO Baum addresses this, and MAQ-100, on the February 24, 2022 Aegis call:

Without question AMP-100 is a huge opportunity for us. When you talk about 12.5 million annual procedures in a market that we have a strong foothold in... even 4.5 million cataract surgeries... we make drug currently for about one out of every 5, so a 20% market share within that cataract surgery market... and you take that unit opportunity and you multiply by... $600 dollar a unit range... you can come up with a multi billion dollar annual revenue opportunity for just AMP-100... MAQ-100 as well, you're talking about a nine figure revenue opportunity for that... and all of that would not be possible... were it not for the core ImprimisRx business, because those customers that order from us month in and month out, those are the customers that we're going to bring AMP-100 to, and MAQ-100 [to]... once AMP-100 is launched we're going to see revenue more than double, rapidly, as the result of that launch alone.

So how big can AMP-100 get for Harrow? Just using their current 20% share of cataracts at the $600 price target is $540 million, this would lead to EPS in excess of $10 a share. If things go really, really well then one might imagine a rapidly growing Harrow might have e.g. a 30% share of the full 12.5 million addressable market (including the 8 million intravitreal injections), an incredible $2.25 billion revenue opportunity.

AMP-100 may be the best single opportunity the company will ever see. There's no guarantee the FDA will approve it, and if approved there's no guarantee it will get pass-through status through its 2037 patent expiration. But it's worth noting that in about 1 year of embarking on this new direction the company has already acquired U.S. commercialization rights to two major drugs (as well as a number of smaller drugs), either of which is capable of getting them to at least $2 a share EPS.

They are on the hunt for more, and because the basic economic driver is their durable competitive advantage within the ophthalmic market, where they use their insight into what their customers will buy, and then use their trusted position to sell it to them, they are likely to have many more bites at the BPPs apple. They have $42 million of cash on the balance sheet to help facilitate this. CEO Baum addressed this when asked about it by analyst Justin Walsh at the April 27, 2022 B. Riley conference:

Justin Walsh: Are you done with M&A deals at this point? Mark Baum: I have to say the answer is we are not done with M&A opportunities. Both Andrew and I have been aggressively looking at other accretive transactions that we can bolt on to our platform. There are a lot of companies out there that are looking for commercial organizations to help them sell products that are already approved. There are products out there already approved but that aren't getting a lot of sales and marketing love that we might be able to deliver... we are very aggressively out there in the market. We've capitalized the business to go out and transact, and we're on the hunt... There are a lot of companies that could utilize our platform, that could benefit from our platform, and that have products that we see a lot of promise in. So we're definitely out there looking.

Hidden assets: ETON, Surface, Melt, & Visionology

Harrow has made a regular habit of starting businesses opportunistically that don't necessarily fit into their core mission. Harrow deconsolidates these and arranges for outside financing and independent leadership, but retains equity ownership and royalty rights. A case can be made that these hidden assets may be worth more than Harrow's current market cap. They are:

ETON pharmaceuticals. Harrow owns 2 million shares of this NASDAQ traded company, worth about $6.5 million. Surface Ophthalmics. Harrow owns 20% of the equity and retains a 4% royalty on all 3 of Surface's chronic dry eye drug candidates, currently in phase 2, which have revenue potential in the hundreds of millions of dollars. While Harrow is probably not the ideal commercialization partner for these drugs, if one of Surface's drugs is approved the equity will be monetized for tens of millions of dollars, while the royalty might be $10 million a year, with no offsetting expenses. Melt Pharmaceuticals. Melt has a pivotal phase two program underway with an exciting non-IV non-opioid sedation and analgesia medication. Its addressable market is ~100 million annual procedures in the U.S., with potential to be a $1 billion revenue drug if things go well. Harrow is not the right commercialization partner for Melt, but owns a 46% equity stake and 5% royalty rights, and a $13.5 million note. It's not hard to imagine an eventual royalty stream from Melt in the $10's of millions, plus monetization of the equity and repayment of the note. Visionology. This is a 100% owned direct-to consumer eyecare subsidiary focused on chronic vision care. It's a favorite question for sell side, but the company seems to downplay it's revenue potential, and describes it primarily as a tool to increase customer satisfaction and stickiness in facilitating refills for chronic care medication.

Given Harrow's current sub $6 share price, the opportunity to receive annual royalties the range of $0.20 to $1 a share, plus the monetization of equity stakes, speaks for itself. If Surface or Melt - or better yet both - attain FDA approval, these hidden assets may by themselves prove to be worth more than the current share price.

Risks to the thesis

Probably the biggest risk is that the foray into BPPs will prove harder than management thinks, and they will burn through a lot of borrowed money in a failed experiment. The legacy CPPs business currently earns ~$1/share, but the company would have a much larger SG&A platform built for BPPs that would have to be trimmed, always an unpleasant experience and one which the company may not be eager to embark on. If the BPPs business doesn't work out, and if the company is unwilling to cut SG&A and return its focus to the CPPs business, that would leave them saddled with $75 million in debt and trading today at perhaps 20 times forward earnings. The market might understandably respond with a low multiple.

Valuation

I think the most probable outcome is that Harrow will earn at least $2 a share by 2025. It's worth noting that there's lots of room for upside to this if things work out really well, but in a $2 base case, a rapidly growing and moderately levered microcap should get at least a mid-teens multiple. This implies a price target of $30 in 2025, and an NPV today of $20-$25.

How management earns share based compensation

Management earns a bonus if shareholders get a great return. This is made plain if we look at the compensation structure outlined in the 2021 10-K in which the latest 5 year plan is shown on page F-26:

Tranche 1: 223,988 $ 11.70

Tranche 2: 335,981 $ 15.60

Tranche 3: 447,975 $ 19.50

Tranche 4: 559,969 $ 21.45

This is ~1.5 million shares that will vest over the next 5 years if these price targets are hit. I think they will earn every share, but even the first tranche requires the share price to roughly double from the current $5.90.

Conclusion

Harrow Health is a fast growing business whose earnings potential is hidden by a promising series of new product launches. The company is run by its obsessive and entrepreneurial founder, Mark Baum, who build this best of breed business from nothing in only 8 years. Harrow possesses a deep moat in its niche ophthalmic market, because it understands its customer base and has earned their trust. For this reason the new product launches are likely to succeed, and if they do then the company is trading at only 3x forward earnings in a base case. The upside from the new products might be far more than the base case, and it's not out of the question that Harrow stock might be up tenfold or more in a few years. Harrow also possesses hidden assets that may generate equity monetization and royalty streams worth more than the entire market cap of the company today. The market is confused by the elevated expenses around the new product launches and is missing the bigger picture. The stock is absurdly cheap and should be bought.