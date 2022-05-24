DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) has lost more than $800B (~42%) of its market capitalization in the last six months, with a catastrophic drop accelerating shareholder losses since the stock broke down from the technical box we talked about in mid-April:

YCharts

In this note, we shall discuss the major drivers causing the decline in Amazon's stock and use a mix of fundamental, quantitative, and technical data to gauge the next move in this counter. Let's start by identifying the factors that triggered this sell-off in Amazon.

Why Did Amazon's Stock Collapse?

Just one month back, I said that Amazon's stock split (in June) could trigger the next leg up in its stock; however, that call went wrong in no time at all (even before the split could happen). While I am astounded by the velocity of the downward move in Amazon's stock, I am not entirely surprised because I saw this risk right after Q3 2021. Here's what I said back in early November of 2021:

For the next quarter or two, Amazon's stock is likely to remain in the penalty box as the company grapples with macroeconomic adversity. As we discussed today, Amazon is facing higher operating costs during a heavy investment cycle (damaging FCF generation). With sales growth subsiding, and profitability vanishing, Amazon's stock could come under pressure for the foreseeable future. The $3,000 to $3,300 demand zone could be tested over coming months (a failure to hold could trigger an even greater sell-off); however, such dips would be fantastic buying opportunities for the long haul. Source: Amazon Q3 Earnings: The Perennial Growth Machine Hits A Snag

In Q1 2022, Amazon's revenue growth slowed down to just 7% y/y, which points towards a busted growth story. As you may know, macroeconomic headwinds and supply chain issues are creating an adverse impact on Amazon's retail business. Furthermore, Amazon finds itself in a heavy investment cycle that is suppressing its cash flow generation.

Amazon Q1 2022 Earnings Release

Seeking Alpha

Amazon Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation

According to Wall Street analysts, Amazon's stock is being re-rated lower due to little revenue growth and negative free cash flow margins seen in Q1 2022. While the drop in Amazon certainly accelerated after Q1 results were released, this fundamental data has been public information for months now. So, what's changed?

Well, in my view, surging interest rates are the primary driver behind the re-rating in Amazon's stock (as they have been for the re-rating in other mega-cap tech stocks too). Amazon's drop has just been more profound due to its higher starting valuations (relative to earnings).

YCharts

YCharts

After a ~40% drop in the stock, it is natural to ask this question -

Has Amazon's Stock Hit A Bottom?

Factually, the maximum downside for any stock is 100%, and the idea of a bottom is really just a concept. However, let's try to locate this "hypothetical bottom" by using some fundamental, quantitative, and technical data points.

As you can see below, Amazon is currently the most expensive mega-cap tech stock based on (forward) price-to-earnings ratio. Despite the massive decline in Amazon's stock, there may be more downside here based on fundamentals. I do not think a company growing at 10-15% per year could sustain a PE multiple of ~130x. Now, we know that Amazon's earnings are being suppressed by re-investments, but this market is high on emotions, and it could continue to re-rate Amazon lower based on these relative metrics.

YCharts

According to SA Quant Ratings, Amazon's stock is currently a "Hold," with factor grades for valuation being an "F-". As sales growth, profitability, and stock price sink in tandem, I expect this rating to turn from "Hold" to "Sell" in the coming weeks. Hence, quantitative data looks ominous for Amazon.

Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings

In the short term, these quant ratings indicate more downside for Amazon's stock. The technical chart is also broken, and the next demand zone lies in the $1,750-$2,000 range. While the RSI is getting close to oversold territory, I do not think Amazon's stock will bottom right here at $2,150. In my view, Amazon could lose another 400 points before finding some support (potential bottom).

YCharts

With all of this being said, I don't know where Amazon's stock will be tomorrow, next week, next month, next quarter, or even next year. I don't have a crystal ball. Luckily, we don't need to play this short-term market-timing game, and the only thing that we need to determine (as long-term investors) is if Amazon is a good buy here for the next 3, 5, or 10 years.

Will Amazon Stock Go Back Up?

While the fundamental, quantitative, and technical data suggest more near-term downside, these data points are masking the (rapidly-growing) intrinsic value of Amazon's AWS (cloud) and Digital Ads businesses. My entire investment thesis for Amazon is based on these businesses, and if you look under the hood, you will find two rapidly-growing profit centers within Amazon's gargantuan conglomerate:

Amazon Q1 2022 Earnings Release

Let's do some rough math to estimate the value of Amazon's cloud business [AWS]:

NTM revenue: ~$100B

Operating margin: 35-40%

FCF margin: 30-35%

NTM FCF: $30-$35B

Terminal P/FCF multiple: 30-35x

Intrinsic value of AWS: $900-1,225B

Even if we apply a terminal multiple to AWS, its valuation would be ~$1T, which is the entirety of Amazon's market capitalization. FYI, AWS is currently growing at 35%+, and the cloud market still has a long runway for growth, with enterprise adoption estimated at ~15%. While critics claim that AWS is a commodity, I view it as critical infrastructure for businesses. In its current form, AWS could easily command a P/FCF multiple of ~50x, which would mean this business is probably worth $1.5T by itself. In the past, I have shared that Amazon's digital ads business could be worth even more than its cloud business. With Amazon's market cap at ~$1.08T, Amazon's retail, prime subscriptions, and digital ads businesses are being given away for free. Clearly, the market is applying a massive conglomerate discount on Amazon; however, this is an opportunity for long-term investors to lock in the hidden alpha here. While there are no guarantees in investing, I am willing to bet my house on this claim - "Five years from now, Amazon's market cap will be much higher than where it is today."

Is AMZN Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

So far, we have seen that Amazon's stock could have a near-term downside of another 400 points or so, but what about the upside? Let us now determine Amazon's absolute fair value using the LASV model to gauge its upside potential:

In 2022, Amazon is projected to register sales of $540B at a y/y growth rate of 15%. According to consensus analyst estimates, Amazon is set to reach the $1T annual revenue milestone by 2027; my bet is that it will get there by 2026.

Seeking Alpha Estimates Seeking Alpha Estimates

Over the medium term, Amazon may no longer be a revenue growth story as the company grows in the mid-teens every year. However, Amazon is set to be an operating leverage story, with earnings growth expected to outpace revenues significantly. The expansion in operating margins will come from greater revenue contributions from AWS, Ads, and Prime subscriptions.

YCharts

In the next three years, Amazon's EBITDA is projected to grow from $72B to $134B (nearly ~2x in 3 years). With potential margin expansion and healthy revenue growth, Amazon looks like an easy ~2-4x bet (in 3 years) from here.

Source: Amazon: Stock-Split, Buyback, Unions, And More

Assumptions:

2022 Estimated Revenue [A] $540 billion Potential Free Cash Flow Margin [B] 20% Average diluted shares outstanding [C] 530 million Free cash flow per share [ D = (A * B) / C ] $203.77 Free cash flow per share growth rate 10% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Results:

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

According to my analysis, Amazon's intrinsic value is ~$6,000 per share, i.e., it is undervalued by ~65%. Over the next decade, Amazon's stock price could increase at a CAGR rate of 26.27%, which handily beats my investment hurdle rate of 15%. Hence, Amazon is a fantastic long-term buy at current levels.

Concluding Thoughts

Let's conclude today's discussion by answering this question: "Is Amazon's Stock Price Near The Bottom, Or Will It Continue To Drop?"

According to my analysis, Amazon's stock could have more near-term downside (about 400 points) in current market conditions that seem to be heavily influenced by a rapidly-changing macroeconomic environment. However, Amazon's fair value (based on future free cash flow stream) stands at $6,000 per share. While consensus investor sentiment remains bearish as rising interest rates continue to drive valuation contraction in mega-cap tech, I love the asymmetric risk/reward (4000 points upside / 400 points downside) offered by Amazon. Hence, I am very bullish on Amazon at current levels.

Key Takeaway: I rate Amazon a strong buy at $2,150.

As always, thank you for reading, and happy investing. Please feel free to share any questions, concerns, or thoughts in the comments section below.