Gladiathor/E+ via Getty Images

Today, I would like to take a closer look at the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ), a concentrated growth-heavy portfolio of mostly consumer discretionary and communication services U.S. stocks trading at a substantial premium to their respective sectors' medians. As of May 20, the fund had an AUM of $1.3 billion, with a dividend yield of 53 bps.

Though looking alluring at first glance, with the pent-up demand and post-pandemic travel revival thesis in mind, this niche ETF is exposed to the risk of prolonged softness given its elevated valuation.

I appreciate the portfolio's strong quality implied by almost all holdings having no less than a B- Quant Profitability grade, which, in turn, should somewhat immunize it from the repercussions unprofitable, cash-strapped companies will face due to credit conditions becoming much tighter and capital accessibility dwindling, though I still see no reason to pay a large premium for this mix.

That is to say, the tempestuous 2022 so far has vividly illustrated the importance of taking the value factor seriously, thus it would be more reasonable to opt for a better-balanced mix of profitability & valuation for those investors who are on the lookout for quality-heavy portfolios. So, I believe that despite an over 19% price decline since the beginning of the year that might misleadingly provoke buy-the-dip thoughts, the fund deserves a Hold rating at best.

The investment strategy and the portfolio

According to the prospectus, PEJ tracks the proprietary Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment Intellidex Index, which represents a carefully calibrated, concentrated portfolio of U.S. large- and mid-cap high-quality companies from the segment. PEJ's principal purpose is to deliver capital appreciation, and, ideally, achieve stronger returns compared to its benchmark, the S&P Composite 1500 Hotels Restaurants & Leisure Index.

To qualify for inclusion in the index, a stock faces a complex evaluation process, with "price momentum, earnings momentum, quality, management action, and value" assessed. After all, just 30 that have an adequate mix of the factors mentioned can proceed to the PEJ portfolio.

The index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly, so the fund's fairly high for a passively-managed investment vehicle turnover of 126% barely comes as a surprise.

PEJ targets a vast segment that was supposedly about to benefit from long-term consumer spending trends bolstered by the growing middle class across the globe. However, two years ago the pandemic sent the leisure & entertainment businesses into a deep crisis amid the lockdowns and travel barriers introduced, with some most afflicted names teetering on the brink of insolvency due to cash flows being deeply negative. Now, with this health crisis seemingly over and the recovery thesis looking plausible, another threat is clouding the outlook for the discretionary spending flowing towards leisure & entertainment: inflation being the consequence of both stimulus largesse and supply imbalances and monetary policy changes which are designed to suppress it. The issue is that the duo not only puts pressure on revenues and margins of names from the segment but also on how the market perceives a fair price worth paying for their shares, namely how large a growth premium should be factored in. We will return to this issue a bit later.

As of May 20, PEJ featured McDonald's (MCD), the mega-cap bellwether name that clearly does not need a detailed and wordy introduction, as the primary investment with a weight approaching 5.5%. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is another mega-cap in the mix, occupying seventh place with ~4% weight. Overall, we see that the portfolio is relatively equally divided between large-cap and mid- & small-cap cohorts, with the latter accounting for ~47.8%.

In terms of sectors, consumer discretionary names have ~48.5% weight followed by communication services which have approximately 42%. The only consumer staples stock is Sysco (SYY), a large-cap food distributor valued at a steep premium to peers.

Risks abound: beware of overvaluation stemming from growth premia

As I have flagged above, PEJ appeals to a growth investor since it is grossly overweight in stocks that are forecast to expand at a pace well above the respective sectors' median rates. More specifically, assessing holdings using the Seeking Alpha Quant data, I identified 20 stocks that have growth characteristics (a Growth rating of B- or better). For instance, Arcos Dorados (ARCO) earned its A rating partly for the ~50% YoY revenue and ~18.4% forward revenue growth rate. Combined, these names account for over 64% of the portfolio, which is one of the highest results among the ETFs I have discussed to date.

The downside is that above-average growth invites an above-average valuation, which makes the portfolio vulnerable to further declines should bearishness supported by the interest rates outlook persist.

The table below summarizes the Quant data for the top 20 holdings. As you can notice, most are priced for perfection, though their quality and growth imply they do deserve higher multiples.

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund

Overall, close to 73% of the holdings have a D+ Valuation grade or worse.

As of my calculations, the weighted-average EV/Sales of the portfolio is ~4.4x, which is rather expensive. The WA P/S ratio comes at ~3.5x; again, not a bargain level.

The scatter plot below illustrates EV/EBITDA and EV/Sales for 28 holdings; EBITDA-negative AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Eventbrite (EB) were removed.

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund

Marriott International (MAR) is an outlier, with a gargantuan EV/Sales of 15.3x more typical for a speculative tech or even a meme stock, to be frank. The issue is that as pundits' forecasts illustrate, a normalization of the multiple is likely underway as the firm's top line battered by the pandemic is anticipated to recover this year, going from the trailing twelve months figure of $3.9 billion to ~$19.5 billion for the whole year, thus sending the ratio straight to ~3x. Anyway, though looking more realistic, the ratio is still well above a desirable or acceptable level given the sector median is around 3x lower.

To bring a bit more color, just 15 companies (~52.7%) in the PEJ cohort pay a dividend, and 7 of them have sub-1% yields. This is yet another good indication of the portfolio being overexposed to overpriced companies.

A brief view on returns

Looking at the previous decade, the fund outperformed the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), only in 2012, 2013, and 2015, consistently failing to at least match the return of the bellwether index since then.

Amid the market carnage of March 2020, its price dropped much deeper compared to IVV which is heavy in mega-cap tech, a segment for which the pandemic was more of a tailwind.

Data by YCharts

After this precipitous decline, PEJ totally failed to keep pace with the S&P 500 which was rushing from one all-time high to another supported by ultra-loose monetary policy and phenomenal investor optimism.

This year PEJ has been mirroring the decline of IVV.

Data by YCharts

However, IVV is still well ahead in terms of 3-year total returns, for example.

Seeking Alpha

I am of the opinion that the principal reason for PEJ price dropping consistently this year is inflation, which stokes fears of swift and heavy interest rate increases which, in turn, push stock valuations lower. Another way of saying, this reopening play has been battered by inflation and its repercussions.

Final thoughts

PEJ oversees a concentrated portfolio of meticulously selected U.S. high-quality leisure & entertainment names. In the current version, it is overweight in solidly profitable companies with growth characteristics. Alas, I would not say that the combination of factors is ideal for the present moment, as investors should focus on valuation first, so the share of overappreciated companies PEJ has is the key factor supporting my skepticism. That is to say, it is not worth considering the ETF right now.