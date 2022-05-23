Sirius XM Holdings Inc.'s (SIRI) JPMorgan's 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) JPMorgan's 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 23, 2022 11:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Sean Sullivan - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sebastiano Petti - JPMorgan

Sebastiano Petti

Good morning, everyone. I'm Sebastiano Petti. I cover the Media and Communication Services based at JPMorgan. I want to introduce Sean Sullivan, CFO of Sirius XM. As many of you know, Sean became CFO of Sirius XM in October 2020. Sean, thanks for joining us today.

Sean Sullivan

Good morning. Thanks for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Sebastiano Petti

So the new management team at Sirius has been in place since January '21. When Jennifer took over as CEO following your appointment in late 2020, what have been the team's priority since that time? And as you look out over the next 12 to 24 months, what are you most excited about?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, so it's hard to believe it's been 20 months or so. But I guess what I'm excited about today is the same thing that really attracted me to the opportunity. When Jennifer took over in 2021, just reset the vision for the company, obviously, to continue to own the car to really accelerate our digital streaming and experience for consumers in a growing and scaling advertising business. So those priorities, I think have been fairly consistent. I think we're still on that path.

I think what's great about the leadership team under Jennifer's new role is we've brought in some really new people to enhance and complement some of the long tenure experienced people at Sirius XM.

So, Joe Inzerillo joined us from Disney. So I think as we think about a more consumer-focused digital subscription experience, I think what Joe did and his capabilities from Disney+ and Hulu, and other things I think will be invaluable.

We have a new Head of Human Resources that we brought on, as you think about the labor market and the changing aspects of that, and the capabilities that I think we need to complement a great existing team. Obviously, the history of Sirius XM speaks for itself in terms of its resiliency and ability to deliver strong financial results, as well as shape the future of audio being an innovator, et cetera.

So, I think what's been great under Jennifer's leadership is to really, again, enhance the management team, really refine a vision as we shape the future of audio and really focus on those three key pillars and whether that's through organic investment, whether that's through M&A or otherwise I think we're on that path. So, again, I remain as excited today as I was when I joined back in October of 2020.

Sebastiano Petti

Great. So why don't we start off with auto sales in the trial funnel. April saw $14.3 million, improved modestly versus March. However, inventories are still very lean. Just 23 days supply giving ongoing production and supply chain challenges. But on the call you noted expectations for the substantial majority of self-pay subscriber growth occur in the second half of the year? What have you been hearing from OEMs in your dealership partners and what are the team's expectations for new auto sales?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, we stay close to the OEMs. Obviously, in the backdrop of the current macro economy, I think that most continue to see supply chain issues and obviously, inventory supply challenges. That being said, I think we all believe that at least prior to the last few weeks, there is meaningful pent-up demand for autos. We continue to believe that the majority of our ads will occur in the back half of the year.

We do think there is strong demand. We do think it will inch up over the course of the year. I think that's consistent with at least the comments that I've read from a lot of the automakers. So I guess I was encouraged to hear that their thoughts on what 2022 into 2023 look like are not dissimilar to our expectations. We can only control, we can control.

So that's effectively where we're at. We continue to monitor all third-party sources on what the full year is. So, we'll see, but where we sit today is consistent with what we talked about in the first quarter call.

Sebastiano Petti

And IHS is, I think, looking for $15.2 million in terms of SAR for the year. What does the team looking for in terms of guide?

Sean Sullivan

Yes. So, we look at -- IHS, we – I don't think we publicly state what the underlying SAR is in our guidance. But as I look across all third-party estimates, I guess I don't have anything to say differently relative to how our models have been built.

Sebastiano Petti

Okay. Any color on how things are progressing, perhaps this far in 2Q?

Sean Sullivan

I don't believe. So, I think we talked about, it's a back half year, you'll see some, hopefully some growth in the second quarter. But I don't believe you said much more than that decision.

Sebastiano Petti

Awesome. So a lot of concern about the macro environment that you touched on the health of the consumer due to inflation among other things, but churn has remained quite low at SIRI over the last few years, even before the pandemic, but SIRI is a premium product. What's contributed to those strong churn trends over the last several years and maybe into the pandemic?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, we have a premium product. We have a large user base, that's incredibly loyal. Obviously, we have to continue to enhance the value proposition for our consumers with enhanced features and content. And I think we've done that. And churn has been historically low. And we - some of that's certainly a function of the reduced auto sales. But all in all, we've been pleased by the strength of consumers, pleased by the engagement in the product, and non-pay entry rates continue to be low. But I guess that's a testament to the strength of our consumers and the strength, hopefully of the perceived value in the product that we're offering.

Sebastiano Petti

And Jennifer indicated that she would expect churn to pick up at some point through the course of the year. Are you beginning to see any signs of that, consumers tightening their belts or is that just more predicated on some normalization we would perhaps call it?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, and I think Jennifer's comments were that there were such at historic levels in terms of where churn is, where the funnel is that I think there's just a natural expectation that things will revert back to historical trends. We have not really seen that as of yet. Again given the nature of our customers, given the nature of the health of the consumer, despite the macro environment that we're operating in, we have not seen it but again, we're not immune to these factors. We'll continue to closely monitor them. But as we sit here today, again, churn continues to be really low and strong.

Sebastiano Petti

So digital net adds partially offset the self-pay net losses on satellite side in the first quarter. So while digital starts will pick up from here, likely leading to improve subscriber growth, satellite net adds I think the team talked about on the call, are expected to constitute the majority of growth going forward as the new auto sales and use auto sales for trial funnel rebounds?

Can you help us think about the strategic focus to grow the digital-only subscriber base? And you touched on the addition of Joe joining, but as he helped to accelerate efforts there or is it still kind of ramping up?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, I think it's still ramping up, and it’s early days. So, we see a great opportunity. We see a lot of folks, I think, see the Sirius XM digital app as a companion to the satellite service. I think that given the nature of our content, we think there's an incredible opportunity. I mean, just think about the pandemic and the -- how people's driving habits have changed, how connected devices. So we really think there is a strong digital-only opportunity outside of the vehicle. And we think it not only complements for existing satellite subscribers, but it's a true standalone streaming opportunity for people.

As it relates to Joe, absolutely, I touched on it, I think at the beginning about his experiences and his capability. I think that there's no question that a big attractiveness in recruiting Joe to Sirius XM is his ability to accelerate and move in a more agile fashion and enhance all of our digital experiences in touch points with consumers. So we continue to think it's a big unlock for us and a real strategic focus for the company.

Sebastiano Petti

Okay. And then as we're thinking about the digital subscriber base versus satellite sub, how should we think about the economics? What are the different kind of puts and takes of those different sub code?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, from a Sirius XM digital streaming, we obviously have a licensing regime that's very attractive. Frankly, the contribution margin of a digital sub is very attractive, especially given that we're not paying a rev share or SAC-related to those subscribers. So again, a digital sub is a very attractive one from a margin profile.

That being said, it's a funnel that obviously, you've got to balance the LTVs of these subs, you got to balance how much consumer acquisition cost you spend and really find the right channels to make sure that you're doing it on an economic basis and a very disciplined basis. So I think there's still room certainly to optimize what channels and where we find the digital subs, but from a margin and financial attribute perspective, very positive certainly in comparison to our satellite subs.

Sebastiano Petti

Can you give us any color perhaps on the consumption engagement trends across that digital-only subs?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, I guess the one thing I would say it's again, it’s early days, it's a small portion of our overall subscriber base. But I think when you look at, for example, timeshare listening. I think for those consumers that do stream using our product on a standalone basis, their consumption habits are not dissimilar to our satellite business. So the real challenge for us will be finding them, getting them engaged, and getting them to stream.

So I think from a consumption perspective, we're very pleased once we get them streaming. It's really probably -- at the front end of that requires probably some product enhancements, technology enhancements. And I think we're doing a lot on the content side in terms of adding extra channels and on-demand and other features. But - so I guess we're pleased with the share of listening for those that do stream on a standalone basis.

Sebastiano Petti

It's great. And how should we -- how should investors measure success in the digital-only initiative? How big could the base be over time?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, I think -- my hope is over the long-term, it's a more and more substantial portion of our net adds. It's, like I said, it’s early days, it's a small portion of our subscriber base today. I think as you measure the success of Sirius XM subscriptions today, I would look at our digital business similarly, how are we doing with sub growth, and how are we doing in terms of driving EBITDA and free cash flow, right?

So we're trying to do this in a disciplined fashion. And balancing those factors, I think that I would look at our digital business and evaluate success not to similarly what we've done on the satellite side, so hopefully at least in the near-term growth, but long-term profitability.

Sebastiano Petti

Okay, great. So legacy SIRI ARPU grew 8.6% in the first quarter, nice acceleration. How should we think about the level of growth from here? Should we expect it to moderate somewhat through the rest of the year? Is there any, obviously, outside of the late 2021 increase? Are there other underlying factors or trends within the ARPU that we should be thinking about?

Sean Sullivan

So, I think the comps, as you know, especially on later in the year will get more difficult, right? We put through some rate actions back in November. I think the company has had a fairly discipline and regular, if I can say it that way approach to pricing. As I think about it prospectively, our job is to continue enhance the value to the consumer. I think we have done good work on the content side doing that.

But we're not immune, like I said before, to the factors. So, as we look out over the course of the next 12 to 18 months, I think, ARPU comps will become less favorable in light of what we did in the fall, as I said. And we've got to keep an eye on the consumer, right, and enhance that and ensure, excuse me, any incremental pricing is justified given the value proposition.

We haven't talked much about the Sirius XM broadcast, but on the advertising side, that's certainly returned to a more robust level after the early days of the pandemic. So that focus on advertising and monetization of the non-music side of the Sirius XM has certainly helped as well.

Sebastiano Petti

That's a good segue to the advertising business at SIRI. A lot of questions on the visibility of advertising in the market due to the macro uncertainty. What is the tone of conversations within national advertisers? What are you seeing at a category level and obviously retail sales data and the data out from last week with the major retailers suggest some softening of consumer spending and demand? What are you seeing?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, what am I seeing, I continue to see strong growth and again, that's as much as a supply a function of increasing supply as anything. We continue to see strong demand. There's no question. There's been some caution in the CPG, retail, automotive space, in light of the macro factors, I don't know consumer spending seemingly hasn't abated, despite the backdrop of the economic environment we're in.

So I think that there's some caution upon some of our advertising clients. I think there's probably, that may result in some deferrals in terms of spend, maybe at this point, not outright cancellations. But I think that there is a cautious approach. That being said, we continue to see strong demand for at least our audio products.

We've added a lot of inventory over in terms of some of our ad rep deals, et cetera. So, we still feel good about where we guided for the year, but we're going to monitor the marketplace, because clearly there is some incremental caution from advertisers.

Sebastiano Petti

And so, on the Pandora side, obviously continue to have some -- face some headwinds of declining MAUs but RPM growth remained strong, probably touching upon a lot of the stuff you just hit on. But so what is, can you break down some of the drivers of the strong RPM growth? I mean obviously, strong demand that you just touched on. But how long can perhaps the lower volumes offset the higher? How long can rates offset the lower volume as you think about the on platform business at Pandora? And I mean, and how can you perhaps enhance that value prop?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, no it's great question. Certainly, we've been on a moderating declining trend in terms of MAUs, it's certainly on platform. The team has done a wonderful job of monetizing what appears to be a very loyal, active user base. So we're, and that's part -- again, its early days with Joe in figuring out the product and the feature set that can hopefully reverse the trajectory of the MAUs.

I guess in the near term, I'd probably bring back the aperture a bit to talk more about, SXM media, right. So we really think advertising is a great opportunity, probably saw some of the maturation of the Pandora platform and realize that there's a real opportunity from an off platform perspective, podcasts, obviously the Sirius XM broadcasts.

So, I think what's even in the context of the Pandora KPIs, we've got an audio offering, that is multi-platform that I think is very attractive to advertisers, whether you want to be on the broadcast platform, whether you want to be in a podcast, or you want to advertise in Pandora.

So I am hopeful not only with Joe in the product and tech team, enhancing the Sirius XM digital app, as we talked about, but we think that there's certainly enhancements and improvements that over the term will hopefully moderate or change the trajectory of the Pandora on-platform.

Sebastiano Petti

So you touched on podcasting and some stuff you know, some news out this morning, I want to come back to in a bit, but off-platform at Pandora grew 43%. I mean, can you unpack some of the strength there I mean, just from the podcasting, the rep deals, ad tech, you're winning some share? I mean, maybe take us through some of the levers there and what is the podcasting strategy now with Stitcher unfold? Like, how does it and maybe with [Conan] in the fold now?

Sean Sullivan

Sure, yes I don't know that -- hopefully, people understand the podcast strategy to be a leader in audio seemingly, you should be offering your consumers podcasts, right. The market size, I guess from an advertising perspective is anywhere from what $1.7 billion to $2 billion. I think people are predicting it to grow significantly over the next year or two. But it's hard to believe that, again it's not a hugely material part of the audio advertising marketplace.

But our strategy is number one, our consumers and customers want to consume podcasts. I think the purchase of Stitcher was our entree into that. At the same time, we're serving content creators who are very much focused on monetization. So we've done a number of deals like audio chuck with Crime Junkie, recent one Crooked Media that has, Pod Save America for example. So we are not doing necessarily these things exclusive to our platform. We're doing wide distribution and giving content creators the opportunity to monetize that.

So that is -- the advertising growth is certainly a big part of it. At the same time, when you talk about Team Coco, the acquisition we announced this morning, where we think we differentiate ourselves in the podcast strategy is the opportunity to make it multi-platform. So if you take Conan, for example, not only are we going to widely distribute his podcast, you can envision -- I know he's a big music consumer. You can vision there's something he could do with us on Pandora. I think we announced in the press release today that there'll be a Team Coco Sirius XM channel on the satellite and digital side of the business.

So I think our differentiation and hopefully over the long-term, competitive advantages, we provide multi-platform opportunities, we did the same thing with Megan Kelly and others. So my hope is that in success, we're not only serving content creators and consumers, but we're doing it in a financially disciplined and fruitful way for the company. So that's the podcast strategy. Certainly, we want the scale and reach for advertising growth and monetization. But at the same time, we want it to enhance the overall value of our subscription in our business.

Sebastiano Petti

Yes, so touching on that last point, I think it came up on the call, is the expectations from a profitability or gross margin perspective is that the off platform business will approximate or look something like what Pandora at a segment level looks like over time, is that's the…?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, that's certainly the hope. I mean, I think we're in this for financial return and reward over the long-term. I don't think we're just -- we're not just chasing ad growth for the sake of ad growth. But it is early days, the market and podcast is still developing. It's a fairly manual DR intensive environment. But over the long-term, I hope as I said, with what we do in terms of how we differentiate ourselves, the expectation is that we're running this to get to something that isn't dissimilar to that.

Sebastiano Petti

Can you touch on perhaps what you're seeing in terms of CPMs in podcasting, how have they perhaps trended -- are they -- the age of podcasting or the allure of podcasting has been pretty robust or invoked for, call it, the last 12 to 24 months. I mean -- so obviously, penetration among the U.S. population still going higher, engagement likely still going higher. CPMs held firm or…?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, CPMs have been strong. There's usually -- as those who consume know, there's a pre-roll, there's a mid-roll, there's some post-rolls, obviously depending on the placement will impact what the pricing is people will pay. Host-read ads are certainly at a premium and command the highest CPM. So -- but all in all, it's been positive.

Sebastiano Petti

Awesome. So the first quarter revenue growth was solid, as we touched on, but EBITDA reflected higher investments in digital growth and content and product as the team had identified, coming out -- for some time coming out of the fourth quarter as well and you gave the guidance. But does the 2022 EBITDA guide also reflect a step up in technology platform investments, particularly following the appointment of a new Head of Product and Technology?

Sean Sullivan

Talking a lot about him today, aren't we? No. Anyway, no it's -- again, I think, especially in the early days, I would expect there'll be incremental investments. At the same time, what we've been able to do under this new organization structure is to really centralize all product, tech, IT, engineering. So you won't be surprised to hear, as a CFO, my expectation is that some of these investments will be self-funded through efficiencies and other opportunities to really leverage -- get some really operating leverage out of the cost base, so.

Sebastiano Petti

Awesome. So following the special dividend in January, share repurchases have slowed as a company prioritizes de-levering to your target of low to mid threes. Why did this special dividend make sense for SIRI and its shareholders?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, I guess just to clarify your comments, I think we've -- at least under my tenure, we've talked about the low to mid threes. I think pro forma for the special dividend, we were at the 3.5x leverage at the end of 2021. So when you say prioritizing deleveraging, I guess what is so wonderful about our business, our business model, our free cash flow characteristics is we have a very flexible capital allocation policy.

So we have the ability to do significant organic investments, which we're doing. We announced the Team Coco deal today. So we'll do disciplined M&A where we think it makes sense. And then I have the benefit of either using share repurchase or a one-time special dividend to really reward and return capital to shareholders. So I think as you look back over the last few months or so, I think, the equity markets seemingly have come back to businesses that I think have some resiliency and some strong profit and free cash flow profiles. We'll continue to be a share repurchase in the context of our view of valuation. And hopefully, I believe, at least -- my articulated comments are fairly prescriptive about terms of what people should anticipate and expect our capital allocation policy to be going forward. So there's really hopefully no surprises.

Sebastiano Petti

And should we expect special dividends to remain the predominant form of capital returns going forward or is there any reason why that might make sense versus -- ?

Sean Sullivan

Again, I think they're special for a reason, right. So I don't know that we're getting into the recurring special dividend business. I think at the point in time, given the strength of the business, I would just, you know, have you go back and look at the comments I made back when we announced it, right?

It was really a one-time levering situation, rewarding all shareholders given the significant positive performance of the business over the course of the pandemic. So I guess, many of our future actions are predicated on our past behaviors. But I'll let my capital allocation comments stand on their own.

Sebastiano Petti

And so just thinking about that balance and your capital allocation priorities, if EBITDA or free cash flow trends better, is the preference to lean into perhaps some of the more organic investments, just how should we think about the levers that the team is thinking about within capital allocation if growth comes in better, if EBITDA comes in better, does that mean more investments or does that mean more delevering?

Sean Sullivan

Well, we don't think we're under investing in the business, right? We think at the center of what we do is content, right? So I think the -- again, Conan O'Brien is a good example. We thought we had an opportunity to get one of the preeminent people in comedy to be on our platform. So I don't -- we're investing significantly in content. We're investing significantly in product and technology, to obviously underpin and develop the digital opportunities that we see, as well as build out the ad tech stack and really unify it to deliver on the advertising growth.

So by no means do we view us under investing and I'm not -- maybe I'm inferring things from your comments or questions. So I think that the organic investment today seems like the highest and best use, but certainly we're not going to do special dividends or share repurchases at the extent of the long-term growth and profit generation of this business, so number one.

Number two, I think we're going to try to be disciplined. I think that during my time here, we've done you know, fairly small M&A that really enhances the strategic roadmap, accelerates the roadmap. 99 PI, we did the Conan O'Brien deal, Stitcher closed just as I was arriving, I think in back in October of 2020, because we wanted to be in the podcast business. So I think we'll do things that we think enhance our strategic roadmap, but I think they're smaller things like the Conan situation as opposed to large scale.

And then again, share repurchase, special dividends is always a tool in the toolkit. Again, we're at whatever 80 some odd percent ownership today, you know, what the special committee has announced as it relates to if and when we were to go to 90. So I think that's what our priorities are.

Sebastiano Petti

So yes, so just kind of following up on that, but I think you've been pretty clear and just audio advertising, just increasingly larger portion of the base, you've done some additional -- done some tuck in acquisitions. Was that how we should think about -- I mean, is there other assets beyond what the team has been doing that maybe makes sense for SIRI, and what else looks interesting?

Sean Sullivan

No, I think from an audio advertising, whether it's simple cast, ads with -- I think we feel very good about the offering in the portfolio that we have. I think there's certainly more work to be done to unify that and enhance how we bring it to market and how we leverage the scale -- opportunity in that. But I think we feel good about the opportunity. I think again, content is at the core of what we do. I think you probably would see us do more small things around content that are multi-platform opportunities. But I think we feel very good about the asset base, the asset base we have today.

Sebastiano Petti

Got it. And I guess, thinking about just maybe perhaps remind us about just the satellite CapEx build out, just over the next couple of years, launch timing -- what should we be thinking about from an investment?

Sean Sullivan

Yes, from an investment. I think we've announced the 9 and 10. I believe those are 2024, 2025 events. So there'll be some elevated CapEx that we've talked about, that hopefully will abate over time once we're through those build cycles. But that's the current satellite contemplation.

Sebastiano Petti

Great. And last question, in a year from now, and we'll be returning Sean, what we'll be thinking about, what we'll be talking about that that time?

Sean Sullivan

A year from now, I hope we're talking more about the enhancements to the product, the enhancements to the consumer experience, some of the digital transformation that I hope will be happening to the business. Hopefully, we're talking about the return to normalcy. And whether that's supply chain, whether that's health, it seems like every pundit thinks a year from now, we're going to be sitting here in recession, but I don't want to end on that note. I think that in many respects, my hope is that with the enhanced team and Sirius XM, we've enhanced the product. We've enhanced the digital and consumer experience and we'd just continue to deliver, hopefully, very strong financial results for our shareholders.

Sebastiano Petti

Great. Thanks, everybody. I think we'll leave it there, Sean. Thanks for coming.

Sean Sullivan

Thank you.