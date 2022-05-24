LeoPatrizi/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Until the breakout of the Covid-19 pandemic, I did not pay a lot of attention to the airline industry. With the pandemic wreaking havoc in the global travel industry and bringing air travel to a complete halt, I started following the industry closely to identify contrarian investment opportunities. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has always remained my number one pick in the industry for reasons I have shared with the Seeking Alpha community over the last couple of years. The merger saga involving Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE), Frontier Air Group (ULCC), and JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has caught the attention of many investors, and I looked at each of these three companies closely to determine whether there is an opportunity in the low-cost and ultra-low-cost airline space in the United States. In this article, the focus will be on JetBlue Airways which is continuing to push Spirit shareholders to agree to its hostile bid.

Why Has JetBlue Stock Dropped?

JetBlue Airways Corporation is the sixth-largest airline in the U.S., operating as a passenger air transportation company operating both domestically and internationally in 26 countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company is a low-cost carrier offering high-quality services including assigned seating and in-flight entertainment.

JetBlue stock recovered fast from the pandemic lows of around $6.80 to reach a peak of over $21 in March 2021. Since then, however, the stock has lost momentum. The rejection of JetBlue’s upgraded offer to acquire Spirit Airlines was one of the main reasons behind the decline in stock price recently. Spirit’s board of directors decided that the unsolicited offer of $33 per share by JetBlue in cash is by no means a 'Superior Proposal' to the one from Frontier Airlines. Spirit also cited regulatory concerns regarding the proposed deal due to JetBlue’s partnership with American Airlines (AAL).

JetBlue reported a sharp increase in operating costs for the first quarter of 2022 as well, including a 17.5% increase in operating expenses per available seat mile. This, coupled with the decision by the company to reduce capacity, did not bode well with investors as these developments cast doubt over JetBlue's ability to make the most of rebounding travel. These financial headwinds have played a role in the struggles faced by JetBlue stock in the recent past.

The broad market selloff has, of course, played a part in JBLU stock's disappointing performance as well.

How Is JetBlue Stock Performing Compared To Competitors?

JetBlue competes with low-cost carriers in the United States and the company is expanding its wings into new markets. This year, so far, has been a forgettable one for many investors, and the continued recovery of global travel has not been able to save airline stocks from a disappointing performance. Southwest Airlines stock is the best performer this year among airlines stocks that are on my watchlist. Legacy airlines and Southwest have performed comparatively better than low-cost carriers this year, as illustrated below.

Data by YCharts

JetBlue stock is among the worst-performing airline stocks, which does not come as a surprise given the negative developments discussed in the earlier segment.

Recent Earnings

In the first quarter of 2022, JetBlue incurred a loss of 80 cents per share, narrower than the loss of $1.48 reported in the first quarter of 2021 and better than the loss of 85 cents per share expected by analysts. The average fare increased 30.7% to $195.99 in Q1 and the company reported revenue of $1.74 billion, an improvement of 137% from the comparable quarter last year. These numbers suggest JetBlue is gaining traction along with the recovery of travel.

The Omicron variant affected January and February sales and this was the main reason behind the sequential decline in quarterly revenue. The company is yet to recover fully to the pre-pandemic levels of revenue, but the reported revenue in Q1 was around 93% of Q1 2019 revenue, so a full recovery seems just a matter of time.

Reflecting the uptick in air travel demand, air traffic measured by revenue passenger miles grew 88.1% during the quarter. To cater to this increased demand, capacity measured in available seat miles expanded 69.2% as well. The load factor improved from 63.9% in Q1 2021 to 71% in Q1 2022.

JetBlue’s performance in the first quarter was not disappointing and the company even projected profitability in the second quarter. What spooked investors was the decision to trim its summer schedule by around 10%. The company went on to state that capacity will not grow more than 5% although it had predicted 15% growth earlier. With this summer season expected to be one of the busiest in recent history, scaling back on capacity expansion is likely to keep investors on the sidelines although this decision may help the company’s short-term profitability.

Growth Strategies Centered On Expansions, Cost Savings, And Quality

On March 25, JetBlue announced enhancements to its partnership with Qatar Airways with better code sharing and loyalty benefits for both TrueBlue and Privilege Club members, while streamlining flights across both airlines. The new terms will unlock more opportunities for travelers between JetBlue’s 100+ destinations across North America and the Caribbean and Qatar Airways' international network of 82 countries. The alliance enhancement will add an airside transfer option at John F. Kennedy International Airport which is Qatar's most served destination and JetBlue’s focus city. For now, travelers can accrue loyalty points on each of these platforms while in the future, they will have the possibility to redeem points on either carrier.

JetBlue is expanding its footprint in the Midwest through its Northeast Alliance launching services from New York’s JFK airport and Boston Logan International Airport to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Kansas City International Airport. The new Midwest service employs Airbus A220 next-generation aircraft. The Justice Department has filed an antitrust lawsuit against this alliance between the two companies, and investors should ideally keep an eye on regulatory developments on this front.

In mid-2021, JetBlue commenced transatlantic operations between New York and London marking its entry into Europe, and the company expects to launch services in Canada with flights to Vancouver in the summer when demand is usually the highest.

To control the impact of rising fuel costs, JetBlue is focused on fleet modernization. Last February, JetBlue placed an order for 30 additional Airbus A220-300s. Not only will these fuel-efficient aircraft benefit the carrier in terms of saving costs but also help its environmental sustainability goals. The company expects these new aircraft to reduce costs by almost 30% in comparison to the costs associated with E190 aircraft that are being replaced.

Despite being a low-cost carrier, JetBlue offers comfortability on par with some of the legacy carriers and therefore customer satisfaction that even beats some leading carriers. JetBlue is known for offering the most legroom in coach based on the average fleet-wide seat pitch in the industry. In the J.D Power 2022 North America Airline Satisfaction Study rankings, JetBlue came in second only to Southwest Airlines in the economy/basic economy category, while scoring the number one position in both the first/business and premium economy categories.

Risks Looming On The Horizon

Being a low-cost carrier, rising fuel prices and labor costs will prove to be a major threat to JetBlue’s continued recovery in the coming quarters. The recovery of air travel might hit a wall if inflationary pressures continue, and in such a situation, low-cost carriers and ultra-low-cost carriers will be the first to see a decline in demand. This is a major risk to monitor amid inflationary pressure on all fronts including wages paid to employees.

JetBlue's hostile takeover bid for Spirit does not seem to have a high chance of success, and the fallout could temporarily hurt the company's market value further. Spirit shareholders are scheduled to vote on Frontier's bid on June 10, and JetBlue investors should keep a close eye on the outcome of this vote to gauge a measure of what the future holds for the company.

Is JBLU Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Despite a strong recovery of the demand for air travel, JetBlue is facing multiple headwinds today. As an airline carrier serving a price-sensitive market (at least to a certain degree), I believe JetBlue stock will underperform its larger peers such as legacy carriers and Southwest this year. At a time when many carriers are looking for ways to expand their capacity, JetBlue seems to be going against the grain, and I do not believe this strategy will add long-term value for shareholders either. For these reasons, I have decided to remain on the sidelines for now.