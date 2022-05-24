Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical and skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products since 1993. Products are sold globally mostly to health-conscious consumers with 60% of sales going to Asia/Pacific, 30% to Americas and 10% to EMEA. The Company also operates a non-direct selling business in mainland China that is separate from its network marketing model. Products (excluding aforementioned China business) are sold through direct network marketing distribution channels via associates.

Majority of product sales come through Ambrotose Life, TruHealth, Manapol Powder, Advanced Ambrotose, GI-Pro supplements.

Products (Financial Reports)

Company’s outstanding (diluted) shares have decreased by about 20% since 2015. One of the ways the company is buying back shares is through tender offers, which happen very regularly in May (post-Q1 earnings and pre-annual shareholder’s meeting). A quick summary of previous tender offers is provided below.

May 18, 2018 - offered to buy up to $16m shares for $18.5-$21/share (28%-31.8% shares outstanding). Shares jumped 20% from pre-announcement prices. Tender expired on the 15th of June. A total of 317k shares (41% of intended shares) were tendered at $21/share for a total cost of $6.6m. The offer was clearly undersubscribed. Management did not participate and provided reasoning for the tender offer:

“On December 22, 2017, the U.S. enacted major tax reform legislation, commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the “2017 Tax Act”), which made significant changes to the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (the “Code”). One of the changes made by the 2017 Tax Act is a placement of a repatriation tax on accumulated earnings of foreign subsidiaries. We previously deferred these earnings from U.S. income taxes. As a result, we now have the ability to access our cash balance and cash equivalents held by our foreign subsidiaries. Based on our confidence in the long-term outlook for our business, the benefit to us under the 2017 Tax Act, and our desire to return capital to our shareholders, we plan to use up to $16 million of cash to repurchase Shares in this Offer. Additionally, we are evaluating other ways to utilize our balance of cash and cash equivalents to invest in our business.”

May 29, 2020 - offered to buy up to $5m shares for $15-$17/share (12-14% shares outstanding). Shares jumped around 10% from pre-announcement prices. Tender expired on the 25th of June. A total of 295k shares (100% of intended shares) were tendered at $17/share for a total cost of just over $5m. The tender was oversubscribed with a proration of 86%. Management did not participate in the tender.

May 27, 2021 - offered to buy $5.5m shares for $26/share (10% shares outstanding). Odd-lot provision was included this time. Shares jumped over 20% from pre-announcement prices. Tender expired on the 25th of June. A total of 171k shares (80% of intended shares) were tendered at $26/share for a total cost of $4.5m, clearly undersubscribed. Management did not participate in the tender.

Also, as a side note, the company regularly repurchases shares on the open market. I believe the last share repurchase announcement was in September of 2021, when the company announced a $1m share repurchase (around 2% of shares outst.).

The 3 tender offers were all announced at nearly exactly the same time in late May, except for 2019. I believe this absence was due to soft 2018 earnings. Full year operating income was negative mostly due to one-off increased operating costs of moving into new corporate headquarters. 2018 free cash flow was also negative.

Financial Summary (Financial Reports)

In contrast, end of 2021 results were solid with gross profitability returning to pre-COVID levels and operating and net profitability at recent historical highs. Company also delivered recent-year record EBITDA and FCF numbers (while reducing the share count), suggesting there is a decent likelihood of a new tender offer getting announced soon.

MTEX currently trades at 3.5x TTM EBITDA and 6.5x TTM earnings. Peers (GNC Holdings, Herbalife Nutrition, Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR), Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS), Reliv International (OTCPK:RELV), USANA Health Sciences (USNA), Vitamin Shoppe Industries) seem more expensive.

Peer Comparison (Financial Reports)

The most obvious risk is that a tender offer will not be announced just like in 2019. If we dismiss good 2021 earnings, MTEX’s most recent Q1 results were a bit weak, mostly due to supply chain issues, though the company was still technically profitable ($0.06 EPS in Q1 2022 vs $1.04 in Q1 2021). Free cash flow was positive at $0.4m in Q1 2022 vs 2.5m in Q1 2021. Also, most MLM companies' shares are down 30-60% YTD, and MTEX is no exception. It is thus hard to estimate the real downside if no tender is announced as the relative cheapness may not protect this investment.

Conclusion:

MTEX is cheap vs. peers, has a good track record of announcing tender offers at the end of May, and it is likely management will do so again. Assuming the tender is announced, I expect a 10-20% share price jump. However, if the tender doesn’t happen, it is hard to estimate the real downside as the whole MLM industry is in a substantial stock price decline YTD.