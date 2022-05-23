tanukiphoto/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In 2021, Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) made big steps developing renewables. The development costs were lowered significantly and the built capacity was ramped up spectacularly. This did come at a cost however and the net debt increased by 14.4% while EBITDA guidance was lowered. The forecasted dividend growth was not sufficient to put a floor under the stock price and it has trended downward since the start of 2021. Nevertheless, the current earnings multiple combined with the high dividend yield makes this a proper investment in times of high inflation.

Financial performance

At the Capital Markets Day in November 2021, Enel presented a lengthy and upbeat story about decarbonized electricity supply and electrification of customer energy demand. In line with the strategy the company is investing massively in the business lines Green Power and Infrastructure and Networks, see figure 1. Simultaneously the importance of Thermal Generation is reduced by phasing out coal-fired power plants.

Figure 1 - Organizational structure Enel (enel.com)

The business lines Green Power and Networks are the earnings drivers. The businesses combined accounted for 65% of ordinary gross operating profit (EBITDA) in 2021. When the profits are compared to revenue per business line, the performance of these divisions looks even better.

On a holding level, the company increased revenue and operating profit, although cash flow from operating activities decreased by more than 12%, see figure 2. In line with the strategy, the capex was increased by 27% with the downside that net debt increased to nearly €52Bn (2020: €45.4Bn).

Figure 2 - Group performance (enel.com)

Supercharging the earnings drivers

Figure 3 shows the allocation of €210Bn of investments, a 6% increase compared to the plan the company presented last year. The company divides the investments into 'Ownership' and 'Stewardship'. Under the 'Ownership' model the company will invest €160Bn mainly in Green Power and Networks. The 'Stewardship' model is supposed to mobilize investments from third parties. In line with last year Enel will invest €10Bn in this model but now expects to mobilize €40Bn of third party investments (2021: €30Bn).

Bottom line, in the new plan Enel ramps up capex by €10Bn, or approximately €1Bn per year, to a forecasted level of nearly €19Bn per annum. In this respect it should be mentioned total capex in 2021 amounted to €13Bn (2020: €10Bn). Even though the company increased capex by 27% during the last year, an additional increase of 46% is needed to get to the desired level of €19Bn.

Figure 3 - Investment plan (enel.com)

In times of high inflation, the risk is that more capex does not necessarily lead to more property or plant. On the upside, in the new plan, the company increased the expected installed capacity in gigawatts (GW) for the Green Power business line to 129 (previously 120GW). On the downside, however, the Regulatory Asset Base (RAB) has been revised downward to €65Bn (previously €70Bn). As the Green Power business line is the more profitable of the two one needn't be too worried.

In my previous coverage of this company, an effort was made to understand if the presented capex plan was sufficient to build the forecasted capacities. To this end, the asset development capex was referenced against the amount of gigawatts built. It followed the plan was not feasible unless the development costs would be reduced significantly.

Evolution of renewable development costs

The following table presents the asset development capex for the Green Power business line in relation to the amount of GW built. Clearly, the company did a remarkable job in 2021 by reducing development costs. The costs remained relatively level throughout 2019 and 2020, but were reduced by more than 20% in 2021 to a level of approximately €1Bn/GW.

Year Green Power asset development capex (million) GW €Bn/GW 2019 3946 2.9 1.36 2020 4280 3.1 1.38 2021 5351 5.1 1.05

Figure 4 shows the new plan foresees the addition of 84GW compared to 2020. Reducing this number by the amount of GW installed in 2021, the total to be built becomes 79GW. Given current development costs of €1.05Bn/GW, this results in a total investment of €83Bn. This number is not too far off the allocated development costs in the plan of €70Bn, or 43% of the budget.

Figure 4 - Capacities relating to the investment plan (enel.com)

Although Enel is managing the development costs well, it is anything but certain the forecasted capacity will be built. The downward revision for the goal of the Infrastructure and Network business line can also happen for the Green Power division. For example, during the H1 2021 presentation, the company planned to build 5.8GW capacity, but this number was revised downward to 5.1GW when the Capital Markets Day was held in November of the same year.

On the upside, even though the company did not manage to build the forecasted capacity in 2021, the growth relative to 2020 was significant, see figure 5. To achieve the expected annual addition of 15GW by 2030, the built capacity needs to be increased by approximately 1GW per year. As the project pipeline is properly filled, it would be too stringent to turn bearish merely because the company didn't meet the 5.8GW target in 2021.

Figure 5 - Evolution of built capacity (enel.com)

Financing growth

Ultimately the goal of increasing capex is to grow earnings, albeit not at any cost. As growth requires capital, these types of companies generally do not distribute lofty dividends, but Enel does. As the dividend payments have been larger than the free cash flow generated over the last years, it becomes especially important to keep track of the potential earnings growth to finance future shareholder distributions.

The debt evolution for 2021 is given in figure 6. Whereas net debt hardly grew in 2020 as FCF and FX both showed positive numbers, in 2021, both these items turned negative ultimately resulting in a €6.6Bn increase of net debt.

Figure 6 - Debt evolution in 2021 (enel.com)

As a result, the company raised the outlook for the expected net-debt-to-ordinary-EBITDA ratio. Currently, Enel expects this ratio to be 2.9 by 2024, whereas previously the company hinted at a level of 2.7 in 2023. In other words, the company expects to grow debt faster than earnings.

On top of this, the company reduced the range of growth for ordinary EBITDA in the financial targets. For example, the upper-bound for 2023 was reduced from €21.3 to €20.6Bn.

The current forecasted profit growth is given in figure 7. Before concluding investors are now left with a double whammy of lower earnings and increased debt levels, it must be mentioned that EBITDA is negatively affected by an amount of €1.8Bn due to the (partial) sale of Open Fiber.

Figure 7 - Financial targets until 2024 (enel.com)

The cost of gross debt has been reduced to a level of 3.5% and a further reduction to an estimated level of 2.9% is forecasted for 2024. However, if the capex is increased to the aforementioned €19Bn per year, the company will have to take on additional debt thereby substantially increasing interest costs in spite of the overall interests being lower.

Moreover, the optimization in cost of debt "will be achieved primarily by way of increases in sustainable sources of financing, which are expected to account for about 65% of total gross debt by 2024" according to the 2021 annual report. With the FED currently ramping up interest rates and the ECB making an impressive effort to position themselves behind the curve, it is debatable which interest rate discount will be accepted for sustainable financing. In other words, the forecast of 2.9% may turn out to be optimistic.

Shareholder returns

The performance of the company in terms of stock price development has been poor since I covered the stock in September. The stock dropped from a level of US$8.19 to the current price of US$6.30. As a result, the P/E ratio dropped from about 30 to a current value of 17.3. Note the ratios mentioned are the P/E GAAP TTM as provided by Seeking Alpha.

As Enel is often compared to Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF) (IBDSY), it's interesting to see the P/E ratios are aligned as the latter is currently trading at a ratio of 17.5. Although this ratio is now similar, the 6.8% dividend yield of Enel is superior. Do be aware this yield does not take into account the 26% Italian withholding tax.

Concerning dividends, it turned out management expects to freeze the dividend in 2024, see figure 7. This is a logical step as capex spending is revised upward, net debt increased substantially last year and the EBITDA growth was revised downward. Either way, management has committed itself to the dividend until at least 2024. Given the stock price at the time of writing (US$6.13), the forward yield becomes 7.3% if an investor is patient enough to wait until 2023 and the USD/EUR exchange rate is considered fixed.

For the total return the stock price obviously also plays a role. If the stock price is assessed over the longer term it's clear the gains made since 2019 have been reversed, see figure 8. My take is that Enel was praised as being one of the early movers embracing the energy transition, but as time progressed the appeal of this strategy faded, especially as green power became more commonplace now oil majors such as Shell (SHEL) and Total (TTE) (OTCPK:TTFNF) are also embracing the transition.

Figure 8 - Enel share price since 2012 (Yahoo Finance, chart by author)

In that respect, Enel can be considered a high dividend company, but chances of significant price appreciation are slim. This is enforced by management guidance which states the following in the 2021 annual report:

We estimate that the expected growth in profits, added to the underlying dividend yield, will translate into a total yield of around 13%.

Based on the outlook until 2024 the stock offers a forward dividend yield of 7.5% at a price below US$6 (€5.75). Given the inflationary environment and the evaporation of the 'green premium', the current stock price can be considered a proper entry point.

Risks

Enel is a utility luring investors with a high dividend yield and an appealing strategy. Nevertheless, several risks exist of which a few materialized over the last months. In October last year, Spain and Italy prepared to reclaim power company profits when gas prices spiked for example. In spite of this setback, Enel recently confirmed the 2022 outlook as management remains confident.

Another issue that emerges with the move from conventional power generation to renewables is the dependence Mother Nature. For example, Enel reported the drought in Chile is a drag on the performance of the hydroelectric plants. Similarly, fluctuating wind speeds and sun hours can have the same effect on earnings. For example, last year, profits at Orsted were affected by lower than normal wind speeds. The intermittent nature of renewable power generation will result in increased volatility of the earnings as Enel progresses with the transformation of its portfolio.

Conclusion

In 2021 Enel demonstrated the ability to significantly reduce renewable development costs. In spite of this performance, the company increased capex to meet the Herculean task of building 15GW per annum by 2030. On the downside net debt increased substantially, forecasted EBITDA growth was reduced and the stock price trended downward since the beginning of 2021.

In spite of this, the 7.5% forward dividend yield is attractive, especially as management intends to maintain the dividend pay-out until at least 2024. Given the inflationary environment and the evaporation of the 'green premium' from the stock price, this company presents an opportunity at a price below US$6 (€5.75).