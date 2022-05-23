jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) is focused on improving customer service and organically growing its business. The company intends to invest more than $500 million in real estate, equipment, and technology in FY22, with 10 to 15 new terminals planned. The company has lowered its debt meaningfully over the last two years which should help it accelerate its investments and terminal growth. While the stock has corrected due to macro-economic concerns around interest rate hikes and cyclical slowdown, the company's secular growth story remains intact. I believe the recent correction offers long-term investors an opportunity to buy the stock at a reasonable valuation.

Recent Quarter Earnings

Saia Inc. reported record first-quarter 2022 results that were better than the consensus estimates. Revenue was $661.2 million (up 36.6% Y/Y), beating the consensus estimate of $632.12 million. EPS more than doubled year over year, from $1.40 to $2.98 (vs. the consensus estimate of $2.71). The increase in revenue was due to increased activity across the customer base, which resulted in an 11.2% Y/Y increase in tonnage and a 21.4% Y/Y increase in LTL yield (including fuel surcharge). Despite inclement weather, higher fuel costs, and wage increases, the company's operating income more than doubled due to higher revenue and, to a smaller degree, lower claims during the quarter, resulting in an improved EPS.

Revenue

The company's Q1 revenues benefitted both from tonnage growth and yield increase. The growth in tonnage was a result of a combination of shipment growth and average weight per shipment increase. During the quarter, shipment volume increased 7.4% year over year, while average shipment weight increased 3.5%. In April 2022, tonnage grew low single digits Y/Y and shipment increased slightly against tougher comps of 30% and 27.5% in April 2021. Despite only a slight increase in shipments, revenue increased by a solid 20% year over year in April as the company focused on its mix and freight selectivity. In January, the company implemented a 7.5% General Rate Increase (GRI) in a targeted way to improve the quality of mix and freight in terms of weight or length of haul. Since then, the shipment mix has shifted towards shipments weighing more than 1000 pounds.

In terms of terminal growth, SAIA had 176 terminals at the end of the fiscal year 2021, and management stated in the previous earnings call that they plan to open 10 to 15 new terminals and relocate approximately 10 existing terminals in the fiscal year 2022. In Q1 2022, the company opened two new terminals: one in LaSalle, Illinois, which will serve the Chicago and Northern Illinois freight market, and the other in Parkersburg, West Virginia, which will be the company's first terminal in the Mountain state. Later this quarter, the company plans to supplement the Chicago terminal with a new location in Rockford, Illinois, and later this year, it plans to add another Chicago area terminal. The company plans to open two new facilities in June to expand its service area in the southern Georgia region. With the addition of new terminals, the company is increasing its market share among existing customers while also adding new customers.

SAIA's Number of Terminals (Company Data, GS Analytics) SAIA's Total Debt (Company's Investor Presentation)

The company has significantly reduced its debt level over the last few quarters, providing additional liquidity to help it reach its 10-to-15 terminal goal. Because of the lower leverage, the company can take advantage of the potential deals during the downturn (for example, from competitors who might be struggling to run its business or acquiring real estate from a landlord who may be struggling). This was previously difficult due to the higher leverage.

The addition of new facilities should allow the company to expand its total addressable market while also improving customer service. In Q4 2021, the company opened its second terminal in Atlanta, which quickly became profitable due to its market positioning. The company was able to utilize its assets to better serve its customers with the addition of this terminal and appointed separate drivers to efficiently service customers in the South and Northwest Atlanta areas. Previously with only one terminal, traveling from the northwest to the south was difficult for drivers, and frequent travel ended up taking a lot of time, which was inefficient for the company. These new terminals offer the company an opportunity to improve operating efficiency which should help improve its profitability.

Increased Pricing to Help Margins

The LTL Yield increased by 15.6% without the fuel surcharge and 21.4% with the surcharge in Q1 2022, driving revenue and operating profit. The company was able to offset inflationary cost pressures and improve profits by raising tariffs in January. Despite the price increase, contract renewal during the quarter was 10.2%, which was nearly identical to the 10.4% contract renewal in Q4 2021. While the company does not anticipate significant tonnage increases, it is looking forward to further pricing opportunities.

Despite the economic downturn, the company's strategy revolves around prioritizing the needs of its customers, and as a result, the company may raise prices if it is exceeding or meeting those needs. Due to the company's improved service, management believes that despite the slowing economy, the price cost per shipment could remain positive. This should improve the operating ratio through the cycle.

Total operating expenses increased by 28.1% year over year in Q1 2022, but revenue increased as well, improving the operating ratio by 550 basis points to 84.4%. As a result of the company's increased revenue over the period, the operating ratio has decreased from 91.3% in Q1 2020 to 84.4% in Q1 2022. The company aims to bring the OR level sub 80 in the near term, while in the longer term, it expects it to get deep into the 70s.

SAIA's Revenue & Operating Ratio (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Valuation & Conclusion

The stock is currently trading at 14.47x FY22 consensus EPS estimate and 13.62x FY23 consensus EPS estimate which is much lower than its five-year average adjusted FWD P/E of 24.02x. While I understand investors' concern around the cyclical slowdown, SAIA also offers good secular growth potential as it continues to gain market share and improve its operating efficiency. Hence longer-term investors may consider buying the stock at an attractive valuation, despite the near-term concerns about interest rate hikes and cyclical slowdown.