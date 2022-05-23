Oselote/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis: Global industrial demand for silver is set to surge this decade. The latest policy decision which is set to improve silver's industrial demand prospects is the EU's 300 billion euro plan to invest in renewable energy and other initiatives, as a way to lessen its economic reliance on Russian energy. One of the key details that are bullish for the silver market is the mandate to have solar panels installed on every new residential or commercial building. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) is very well positioned to take advantage of the resulting higher silver prices that I anticipate seeing as a result of growing industrial demand. If the plan will be implemented investment demand will also surge this decade, given that we are faced with a prolonged stagflationary crisis. Wheaton is sitting on ample contractual reserves of silver as well as gold. Its streaming business model provides for some of the same advantages offered by mining companies, except that its streaming contracts provide for a more predictable and stable cost structure.

Wheaton's business model and financial results

Wheaton does not actually mine its silver, gold, or other precious metals. It reserves production and reserves from certain projects, often where the metals are produced as a byproduct. At the same time, the metals it gains possession of, which it then sells, are counted within its business model in a similar manner as it would with any metals miner.

As we can see, its Q1 production and sales data are not exactly stellar, but we should not read a lot into it, because there is some volatility built into its business model in this regard.

As far as reserves go, its proven & probable gold reserves amount to 5.4 million ounces. Its silver reserves add up to 768 million ounces. It also has 1.5 million ounces of cobalt, as well as some less significant palladium and platinum resources. At current market prices, its gold reserves are worth about $9.8 billion. Its silver resources are worth $16.1 billion. Its current market cap is $18.9 billion. In this respect, it is a somewhat expensive stock, if one chooses to view it as a mining company, but it is not a mining company, which provides some advantages in terms of profitability prospects. At this point, there seems to be some degree of improvement in the value of its reserves baked into the stock price. I don't believe that odds are very high for disappointment in this regard. I think silver and gold prices are headed much higher than current levels.

Adjusted net earnings came in at $158 million for the first quarter of this year, on revenues of $324 million. The profit margins are a reflection of the fact that there is a relatively wide gap between current silver & gold prices and the price that Wheaton pays for produced resources.

The silver market is looking increasingly bullish, with demand set to increase dramatically

The EU plan to reduce its reliance on Russian energy imports in particular and fossil fuels, in general, is shaping up to be a potential silver market catalyst that has the potential to push its price much higher. Based on EU residential construction data, about 1.5 million new dwellings are built in the EU every year. I have not seen average solar power needs for an average EU household, but we do know that average EU energy consumption per capita is about half of that in the US. It takes about 30 solar panels to meet the needs of an average US household, therefore 15 panels being installed for every new home in the EU can be assumed. Each panel takes about 2/3 of an ounce of silver to manufacture, therefore the residential sector alone could take up an extra 15 million ounces of silver per year. There is also the commercial buildings sector, and there are the commercial solar power production facilities, which will also see a further boost under the EU plan. The real increase in demand could amount to about 30 million ounces per year, just from this initiative.

Industrial demand growth for silver should see robust growth all over the world. There is the electronics manufacturing industry that is still expanding, as information technology adoption continues to spread through the developing world. Solar power demand is set to increase as well. There are planned projects of significance throughout the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and elsewhere. Forecasts for US renewable energy growth for this year and next were already bullish for solar before higher energy prices were factored in.

As we can see, next year's renewable power generation increase was already forecast to mostly come from solar power in the United States. With natural gas, coal, and other sources of energy trending up in terms of price, I think interest in solar power in the residential sector could potentially grow significantly more than is currently being forecast. It could easily surpass current expectations.

Bullishness can beget bullishness: Investment demand for physical silver is likely to surge on the momentum created by growth in industrial demand

As is most often the case, investment money tends to pursue the best-perceived risk/reward options available, based on investor preferences, when it comes to how much risk is tolerated given perceived reward potentials. For this reason, I expect that a surge in industrial demand for silver will lead to a surge in investor demand for physical silver, as well as for funds that hold physical silver. It is the reverse of what we saw in past decades, when a hit to industrial demand for silver from the end of traditional photography, the massive gains we saw in efficiency levels, in regards to silver use in solar panels, led to investment demand also souring, which in turn put even further pressure on silver prices.

As we can see, demand per solar panel has been declining, but the efficiency gains are leveling off. Efficiency gains helped to keep silver demand from the solar industry from rising, even as solar panel installation rates increased. In 2020, 101 million ounces of silver were used in the solar industry. The proposed surge in EU solar installation alone would lead to a roughly 30% increase in global silver demand in the solar industry. That would only amount to a 3% increase in total global silver market demand, but it might be enough to create investor demand momentum when coupled with expected gains in industrial silver demand outside of the EU.

Now that prospects for industrial silver demand have potentially improved, we can expect to see rising investor interest, perhaps once the EU finalizes and approves its ambitious plan. It should be noted that there is no guarantee that the EU will in the end adopt the plan. It needs to be approved by all 27 member states and there could be some holdouts, for various reasons. It does not mean that just because it stops being an EU initiative, it will die as an initiative within the EU. Individual member states can still implement it, especially countries in the more developed North-Western part of the EU, which have the financial resources to implement it on their own.

Investment implications

It is increasingly clear that we are looking at a surge in global solar power demand going forward. At the same time, the efficiency gains in terms of silver use in solar panels are starting to stall. Any gains going forward will be on average minimal, with perhaps an occasional leap followed by years of stagnation. This should translate into higher silver demand, therefore higher prices, which could potentially trigger a bull market in silver. It should be noted that all the years of improved efficiency use of silver in the solar panel industry should insulate silver from suffering demand destruction due to higher prices. There are therefore fewer upside limits to silver price gains, while the current price level of about $21/ounce is barely high enough for most miners to make it worthwhile to keep producing certain projects. Project expansions or new project initiatives will probably need higher prices going forward.

Wheaton is well-positioned to take advantage of a potential impending silver price bull run. It does not have production cost overrun issues that most miners have, yet it trades in many ways as a mining company, with production revenue, reserves, and so on, due to its contracts. Wheaton already enjoys healthy profit margins. Those margins can greatly improve as silver prices have far more upside potential at this point than downside. The recent silver price selloff which also led to Wheaton's stock price declining provided a decent entry point in the past few weeks, so I decided to add some of its stock to my portfolio. If there will be another leg down, I will probably add more, because I believe that any further silver price declines from current levels will be very temporary.