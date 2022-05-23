Susan Vineyard/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) has posted a return of -3.7% over the past year, as of this writing. That return is underwhelming, given that nearby NYMEX crude oil futures prices are about 69% higher over the same period, though one cannot trade the nearby contract, since they must be sold and rolled into the next nearby prior to expiration.

Seeking Alpha

However, a long position in UGA, which can be traded, was up by almost 110% in the same comparison. I recently published my analysis of that ETF in an article on Seeking Alpha titled, UGA: Making The Long Case With Behavioral Finance.

Seeking Alpha

ProShares states its investment objective is that they seek "investment results, before fees and expenses, that track the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Balanced WTI Crude Oil Index℠." However, it also warns investors that "There is no guarantee any ProShares ETF will achieve its investment objective."

The devil is in the details. The Bloomberg Index is actually a fairly complex calculation involving three separate schedules of NYMEX crude oil futures contracts and is generally described below. A more detailed calculation of the Index Methodology is provided here.

ProShares

It is noteworthy that the Index was first published on June 23, 2020. That's because it was shortly after the unprecedented event when the nearby or prompt NYMEX crude futures price fell below zero on April 20, 2020, closing at -$37.63/bbl. That means sellers had to PAY buyers to take their oil.

NYMEX

That was due to an oil storage containment problem at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery location for the futures contract. As indicated above, the prices of the next three delivery months did not drop below $0/bbl.

Crude oil inventories or stocks in the Midwest, defined as PADD 2 by the Energy Information Administration, had reached storage capacity, and so buyers taking delivery of the oil had to have had storage available. That rules out typical speculators who do not take delivery but rather close contracts prior to expiration.

EIA

The storage build was due to the oil price war initiated between Saudi Arabia and Russia over production quotas, which drove oil prices into a collapse and created an incentive for buyers to store oil at cheap prices. Tanker rates also spiked higher as traders chartered "floating storage" options.

Bloomberg

OILK Correlations

In a recent article, it was stated that OILK is "fully capturing the upward trajectory of crude oil." Prior to April 2020, that used to be the case. However, since June 2020, when the Bloomberg Index Methodology was published, it is not.

I analyzed the correlation between OILK and NYMEX crude oil futures contracts since OILK's inception at the end of February 2016. The correlation is just 34% to 35% for the full period through April 2022 for the 4 nearby contracts.

Boslego Risk Services

But there is a clear break in the relationship starting around June 2020. When I correlated two time periods (March 2016 to May 2022 and June 2020 to April 2022), I found that each period had strong (95% to 97%) correlations to NYMEX contracts.

Such a result would imply that OILK was based on one index methodology in the early period and another in the latter period, though I could not immediately find any documentation online. A rationale for such a change was the drop in the nearby NYMEX contract to below $0/bbl in April 2020.

The Bloomberg Index is based on deferred futures contracts which would most likely avoid such an event in the future. However, Bloomberg covers its base with the following "Extraordinary" disclosure, should crude oil prices drop to or below $10/bbl.

ProShares

Regression Results

I performed linear regressions between OILK and the next nearby (second month) NYMEX Crude Oil Futures prices ("NYMEX") for the two periods defined above. The r-squared for the first period was 88%, meaning that was the percentage in which the dependent variable (OILK) could be explained by the independent variable (NYMEX).

The actual monthly average of OILK is plotted below v. the fitted value. The regression model enables the calculation of the fitted value.

Boslego Risk Services

During that period, the coefficient of NYMEX was 1.15. That is the multiplier of the NYMEX price that best fits the actual price.

The r-squared for the regression of OILK v. NYMEX for the latter period (June 2020 to April 2022) was 91 %. I plotted the actual v. fitted values below.

Boslego Risk Services

However, the coefficient of NYMEX in that regression was 0.546, less than half of the coefficient in the first regression. That implies that a much larger position (roughly double) would be needed to fully capture "the upward trajectory of crude oil."

Clearly, OILK's fund management must have changed to an index methodology that did not involve nearby NYMEX contracts due to the April 2020 fiasco because deferred futures contracts are not as volatile as the nearby contract. The most recently published holdings of OILK are listed below by ProShares.

ProShares

OILK Projections

I used my regression model from the second timeframe and NYMEX closing futures prices on May 20, 2022, to project future values of OILK through December 2022. Crude oil futures prices are in a backwardated market structure, meaning deferred contract prices are below the nearby contract prices. Therefore, the price projection is for lower OILK share prices based on that methodology.

Boslego Risk Services

However, that is not to say that oil futures prices will not rise as they become the prompt month. For the foreseeable future, a "war risk premium" is likely to continue, given Russia's "special military operation."

Low ETF Earnings

Finally, the Expense Ratio charged for OILK is 0.67%, and the Assets Under Management ("AUM") is about $64 million. That implies annual fees of about $425,000. The expenses involved in sponsoring an ETF may exceed that figure.

Seeking Alpha

By contrast, I estimated that the ETF AMLP generates about $50 million a year in fees. Furthermore, AMLP is a rather simple ETF consisting of about 15 stocks which are passively tracked.

Conclusion

Given the underwhelming performance of OILK during a major surge in oil prices, I conclude that there are much better options, such as UGA, for an oil price exposure. However, for anyone still considering OILK, a doubling of shares is currently needed to get the same exposure to NYMEX crude.