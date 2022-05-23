josefkubes/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

3M's (NYSE:MMM) stock has fallen almost by about 19% year-to-date, slightly more than the S&P500. After this price drop, the stock definitely became more attractive from a valuation point of view. However, in this article, we will not focus on valuation. We will take a look at several factor that we believe could make 3M's stock an unattractive holding for many investors.

Although 3M has a long history of share buybacks and dividend growth, making the stock an appealing choice for many investors, we believe that the increasing commodity prices and labour costs, the shrinking margins and the numerous court cases in the recent past may be concerning someone looking for safety.

First, let us take a look at the firm's first quarter financials to understand how different external factors are affecting 3M's business.

First Quarter Financials

In Q1 of 2022, 3M's sales were down by a minimal 0.3% year over year. Although operating cash flow, $1 billion, and adjusted free cash flow, $0.7 billion, remained strong, they both were down compared to the year-ago quarter by 40% and 50%, respectively. Further, adjusted earnings per share were down by 10% year over year. Here we need to mention that the unadjusted EPS was down by almost 20%. The drivers for the difference between adjusted and unadjusted earnings are the costs for significant litigations.

We believe that the litigation costs are a significant negative impact for 3M's business that cannot be ignored. According to Bloomberg, there are approximately 280,000 pending claims against 3M, which could total up to $33 billion. In our opinion, as long as such a high number of court cases and claims are casting a shadow over 3M, the stock should not be treated as a safe haven. In one of the latest pieces of news, it was announced that 3M is to pay more than $ 77 million to a veteran in the latest earplug trial.

In our opinion, these court cases and claims do not only have financial consequences, but they also significantly damage the reputation of the business, potentially resulting in lower demand and/or reduced pricing power.

Let us also have a brief overview of the segment results and understand the drivers for the changes.

Safety & Industrial

The organic growth of this segment was a mere 0.5%, mainly impacted by the declining disposable respirator sales. The adjusted operating margin has also declined by 3.5 ppts year over year. The drivers of the margin contraction were higher input costs and decreasing manufacturing productivity. The following chart shows how the nonfarm labour productivity has been a change in the last decade. Although productivity remains significantly higher compared to pre-pandemic levels, there has been a meaningful drop in the first quarter of this year.

Nonfarm labour productivity (Tradingeconomics.com)

Gasoline prices have significantly increased in February, and although we may have already seen a peak in March, the price in USD/Liter remains elevated. In our view, these elevated prices, although continuously declining, are likely to stay in the next quarter, resulting in further headwinds for 3M.

Gasoline prices (USD/Liter) (Tradingeconomics.com)

Last, but not least, the United States ISM Manufacturing New Orders have also seen a meaningful contraction in the first quarter.

United States ISM Manufacturing New Orders (Tradingeconomics.com)

Overall, we do not see a significant improvement of the segment in the near term, due to the macroeconomic headwinds. Further, this is the segment, which is responsible for personal safety products, therefore we believe this segment may be hit the hardest by the legal actions.

Transportation & Electronics

Both the organic growth and operating margin declined by 0.3% and 2.0 ppts, respectively, compared to the year-ago quarter. Once again, rising raw material prices and declining productivity had significant impacts. Further, chip shortages and supply chain issues in auto manufacturing have also weighed negatively on this segment.

Although car registrations have increased slightly in the last quarters, the level remains below the pre-pandemic levels.

Car registrations (Tradingeconomics.com)

Due to the declining consumer confidence in the recent quarter, we do not believe that a material improvement is likely in the near term. We also do not see an immediate improvement of the chip shortage, resulting in a continued negative impact on the segment.

Health Care

The health care segment has seen an improvement of 4.7% in terms of organic growth, however, there was also an operating margin contraction due to the rising raw material costs and manufacturing productivity headwinds.

The growth was driven by the emergence of the Omicron variant in January. However, this positive impact is likely to diminish, along with other Covid-19 related trends. The following chart shows the change in the number of Covid-19 cases in the last 12 months.

Covid-19 cases (WHO)

In our view, the decreasing number of cases, along with the high vaccination rate in the U.S. will likely result in a decline of organic growth in the following quarters. This decline may be partially offset by the U.S. healthcare elective procedure and oral care volumes, which are expected to reach 90-95% of pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter.

Consumer

Organic growth was 3.4% in the first quarter, while operating margins declined by 3.7 ppts, for the same reasons as in the other three segments.

In our view, the organic growth can be explained by the fact that consumer spending overall remained strong in 2022.

Consumer spending (Tradingeconomics.com)

On the other hand, consumer confidence has been continuously declining in the last couple of months. In our view, this trend in the consumer confidence is likely to lead to a drop in consumer spending as well eventually.

Consumer confidence (Tradingeconomics.com)

The consumer confidence has reached a 10-year low, approaching the lows seen in 2008. This is a significant concern from our point of view, and we believe that it can have material impacts on 3M's business segment in the near - and mid-term.

Additionally to the recent margin contraction in the last quarter, 3M's margins have gone through a consistent contraction in the last 5 years. Gross-, Operating- and net margins are all below where they were 5 years ago, with a clear downwards trend in gross- and operating margins.

Margins (Tradingview.com)

To sum up, we have a bearish outlook for 3M's business, due to the potentially significant costs associated with legal claims, the potential reputational damage, the contracting margins, the increasing input costs and the overall macroeconomic trends.

Many investors have been attracted to 3M's stock due to its dividend payments.

Dividends

3M has been consistently increasing its dividend payments not only in the last decade but in the last 63 years. In our opinion, companies that have managed to increase their payments on such a long time horizon, are not likely to stop this trend due to short-term headwinds. For example, during the pandemic, 3M has also kept paying dividends.

Dividend growth (Seekingalpha.com)

The current quarterly dividend of 3M is $1.49, which is approximately a 4.1% yield.

We also have to point out that history cannot be the only indicator of dividend safety and sustainability. The firm also needs to be able to generate sufficient cash flow that can be distributed to the shareholders. Although 3M has a strong cash flow for now, their dividend payout ratio is over 60%. This is about double the sector median but also slightly higher than the firm's 5-year average of 58%.

In our view, 3M's dividend payments are safe for now and the firm will be able to sustain its dividend payment in the near future. However, if you are only considering investing in 3M for the dividend, there are potentially better and safer alternatives on the market.

Our Takeaways

Declining manufacturing productivity and increasing costs are negatively impacting 3M's margins.

Potentially significant costs may be associated with the 280,000 pending legal claims, which could also lead to reputational damage.

Although consumer spending remains high, consumer confidence is at a 10-year low.

The dividend payout ratio of 3M is almost double that of the sector median, and also above its 5-year average. Although we believe it can be maintained in the near term, there may be better options for dividends in the market.