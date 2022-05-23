JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Loews (NYSE:L) is a conglomerate active in various businesses. I've been asked to take a look at the business from the perspective of a dividend investor. I'm happy to do so, though this company is quite tricky to estimate, forecast, and get a grip of.

So, let's get going and see what this company can offer your portfolio.

Loews Corporation - A mixed business

The company is a conglomerate with a variety of mixed businesses. These businesses work in a variety of segments which usually aren't considered logically complementary to one another, such as packaging, pipelines and insurance.

Loews Corporation Presentation (Loews IR)

The company is an A-rated, time-tested business with a very interesting origin story. Two brothers convince their parents to buy a resort and reinvest the profits into expanding burgeoning hotel business, later into the movie theater business, tobacco, financial, mechanical watches, and other businesses, all brought together by the common aim to make them even more profitable. The company then sold many of these subsidiaries, including the theater business, broadcasting business (at one point, in owned part of CBS), and others. The mechanical watches, Bulova, were sold to Citizen Watch in 2007, and tobacco was sold back then as well.

Loews diversified into energy in 1989, with the purchase of Diamond M drilling, various gas transmission and pipeline businesses, and resource businesses.

In short, this company has its arms in a little bit of everything. The yield is an absolute no-go, at less than 0.8% with very little growth over the past years since 2007. But Loews is A-rated, and there are some solid defensive fundamentals to be had here.

The corporate structure of Loews is an interesting one.

Loews Corporate Structure (Loews IR)

You can't invest in most of the company's portfolio without going via Loews. It's also fair to say that most of the company's current market cap is P&C insurance, at just below $13B in market capitalization.

One of the primary arguments for investing in Loews, and it has been for some time, is that the share price represents a lower valuation than the NAV/SOTP of the company, as well as peer multiple discounts mostly across the board. The company also has over $1.5B of net cash available, and its private subsidiaries, while small, are highly qualitative.

Fundamentally speaking, what debt the company has is extremely well-structured.

Loews Debt (Loews IR)

The company has a relatively unique strategy, which is clear once you look at the very flat yield and dividend for Loews. The strategy consists of repurchases, first of all, before investing in the existing subsidiaries using the profits, and third, acquiring new subsidiaries for the business that delivers more growth, allowing more share buybacks, and so forth.

This has resulted in Loews retiring nearly 38% of their common shares in less than 9 years. the company also maintains a cash/investment position that's higher than the company's total debt, resulting in a consistently positive net cash position.

The company's subsidiaries are relatively self-sufficient and independent. Loews, as the owner, only really steps in and decides/exerts influence in three major areas or decisions:

Major capital allocations

Strategic planning for the mid/long-term

The hiring of senior management

Beyond that, most of these businesses function on their own, with day-to-day operations outside of Loews' interest (for the most part).

CNA Financial (CNA) being the largest holding is also the most important of the subsidiaries here. The company is publicly listed and is one of the largest commercial P&C insurers in all of the US. Its product portfolio includes Specialty, commercial, and international insurance lines, and a very small position in discontinued/Life insurance operations. This is a superbly-rated subsidiary at A+ stable S&P Credit rating, with 2021 revenues of just south of $12B.

Combined ratios are higher than for most European peers, but nonetheless are seeing improvements from early 2021 levels. I'm not personally massively excited about CNA, because the fact is that there are several better, larger, more-yielding, insurance businesses with better books, combined ratios, and underwriting profitability. CNA isn't bad, but it certainly isn't a market leader. Still, it pays a well-covered dividend, and on the basis of a slight discount, you could argue there being an upside in investment in CNA.

The company's investments in pipeline and natural gas are found in Boardwalk today.

Boardwalk Pipelines (Loews IR)

The company connects 13,600 miles of natural gas pipelines, serving diversified customers with NG, ethylene, ethane, propane, and propylene. It's also a brine supplier to the petrochemical industry and owns a slew of natural gas and liquids storage in Louisiana and 3 other states.

This company has a substantial backlog, and more than 70% of contracted revenues are from IG-grade customers. Boardwalk, on its own, has a BBB-credit with $1B in a revolver available (undrawn to date), and the next maturity is not until 2023. The company is growing its infrastructures, and its mix has diversified massively in less than 12 years.

Loews Presentation (Loews IR)

We then have the company's hotels. The company owns 1,130 rooms, over 50% of them resort rooms, and the rest city center hotels. The business was EBITDA-profitable even in 2021. Total number of hotels is 26, with another 2 under development. This is part of where the company's long-term expertise lies.

While COVID-19 was brutal for the resort-heavy Loews hotels and turned EBITDA negative in triple digits, the recovery has been significant, and we now expect the full-year EBITDA to revert to post-pandemic levels.

The company's strategy is combining immersive destinations with core hotels and barring pandemics, this is expected to be positive.

Lastly, we have Altium - the packaging business. It has 66 facilities across NA, with customers across the consumer market, and is the second-largest PE recycler in all of NA. The company has excellent, through-cycle cash flows and enjoys lasting consumer relationships in a wide variety of end markets.

Loews packaging presentation (Loews IR)

This business is essentially a packaging platform for Loews, that the company uses to grow inorganically, with 7 alone in the last 2 years. The company characterizes the industry as fragmented, with plenty of more inorganic growth opportunities. Altium, through strong management and expertise, is able to self-fund smaller M&As as it has over the past few years.

It would be accurate to characterize this business as "complex". The arguments for the company are accurate - or at the very least, they were.

They are no longer as accurate as they were 5 months back.

Loews valuation

Here's the thing. Unlike the rest of the market, Loews went up, not down since FY21.

It's remarkably close to something like my PIGS investments, such as Leonardo (OTCPK:FINMY) since December. Loews is up almost 51% since early 2021. Loews is very tricky to value. On a P/E-basis, due to (among other things) its buybacks, the P/E and valuation have a trend like this.

Loews Valuation (F.A.S.T Graphs)

The company's investment argument is a severe discount to the company's book value or asset values. Usually, and when the company goes as low as 0.5X or 0.6X, this is a pretty good argument. But this is not the case at this time. Book value multiples are up to close to 1X, making the discount somewhat obscure here, especially when you look at the 10-year trends. Tangibles are almost at exactly the same trend, close to 1X.

Loews Book Value Valuations (TIKR)

This company is extremely underfollowed. No S&P Global analysts exist that currently follow Loews. FactSet has 1 analyst following the company, currently calling for a restoration of the company EPS to 2019 levels. This would call for a higher valuation, but not for a higher one than we're currently seeing.

In the end, it's all about what we'd pay for a company's cash flow, and their ability to deliver on profit and alpha. Historically speaking, Loews has been a simple play. Buy below 0.6X book value - sell above 0.9X. If you bought the company at a 30-40% NAV discount or higher, the company would have delivered alpha for you. However, you can also see from the charts, that that process is far from stable.

It's a volatile up-and-down sort of process.

Let me run this down for you.

All of the subsidiaries are well-managed and have good prospects. These are the positives, and they're significant. I see significant upsides for the companies, provided we can get them cheap enough.

The problem is, at the current valuation for the business, things are far too expensive. In a normal market environment, the combined overall upsides of these businesses are excellent. We haven't been in a normal market environment for 2 years, but we're getting there.

Therefore, buying the company at above 15X pre-pandemic EPS or even forecast is a problem for me. This calls for a PT of $55/share - not a cent above it - and that's well above the 15X P/E for 2019, which would come to around $49/share.

The conclusion here is obvious. Loews, a quality, A-graded company, is overvalued here. That overvaluation isn't small here.

So, I'm a "HOLD" here.

Thesis

Loews is a great company. Here is my thesis:

Loews is a quality business with expertly-managed subsidiaries with through-cyclic earnings stability. The fundamentals here are excellent, and therefore, at the right price, it's a "BUY" even without a solid yield, which this company does not have.

However, at the moment, this company is as overvalued as it has been for years. At any time, when you bought the company at 17-19X P/E, the company has delivered substandard, or below-market returns.

Therefore, my stance is "HOLD" - I'll wait until we're back below $55/share.

Thank you for reading.