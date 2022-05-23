AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Senseonics Holdings (NYSE:SENS), a manufacturer and developer of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, is down 60% YTD despite recent FDA approval. Will the introduction of new products meet investors' expectations? We will look at recent developments, the business model and valuation, along with some other metrics to explain why Senseonics may be in for some more pain soon.

Price Action and Technicals

Several months ago, this stock represented the classic definition of buy the rumor, sell the news with its FDA approval. In early January, Senseonics announced that it would receive an update on the FDA approval of its product in the coming weeks.

The stock dropped to about $2.10 after the rumor, before rebounding to $3.89 just before news of the approval was announced. But once the news was announced, the stock fell very sharply to a low of $1.40 in the following weeks. Currently, Senseonics is trading at $1.10, a low that the company has not reached since January 2021.

One important thing to also note about the stock is its short volume and the total volume on which it trades short. Currently, about 16.7% of all outstanding shares are short. At first glance, this may not seem like a big deal. However, because the stock is short relatively low volume, it will take the short sellers 18 trading days to cover with the current volume, which may make it feasible for activist investors or Reddit crowds to initiate a small short squeeze on the stock.

Products and Recent Developments

In the Q4 earnings call, Senseonics management was already setting the tone for the rest of the year. They anticipated the launch of their E3 systems in Q2, while completely shifting their product line and focus to the systems, hence the drop in Q1 sales.

The E3 system allows diabetic users to use the device for up to 180 days without change, compared to the previous model, which was 90 days. The monitoring system is also quite accurate, with only 8.5% MARD (mean absolute relative difference) in its results.

It is expected that most of the earnings will come in during the later stages of the year, with the main focus being in the second half of the year. They confirmed this outlook in the first quarter earnings call, and still expect revenues for the full year 2022 to be between US$14M and US$18M. So the stock could rise a bit when the results come out by the end of this year.

In terms of operating expenses, the cash burn is expected to be between USD 65 and 70 million, which is quite a lot, considering the expected revenues of only USD 14 to 18 million. However, most of this capital will go towards R&D expansion, product development, clinical trials, etc. Another good catalyst and upcoming event is Senseonics' presentation at the ADA annual meeting in June, also known as the largest diabetes conference this year.

More importantly, the company is awaiting CE certification for Europe, and has plans to launch their E3 system for the European market sometime in the third quarter of this year. Europe is currently a pretty important market for Senseonics, as $1.7 million of the $2.5 million in revenue in the first quarter came from Europe.

The main problem currently visible to us is the lack of confidence in management and directors, given the amount of insider sales that have taken place over the past 2 years. For example, the CEO has sold 16% of his stake since last year and other directors, such as Roeder Douglas A, have sold over $23 million worth of shares since last year, almost his entire stake.

Valuation and Macroeconomics

One of the key benefits and tailwinds that Senseonics is benefiting from is the growing market for Diabetes Continuous Glucose Monitoring systems worldwide. This market has been growing at an estimated 37% CAGR and is expected to generate US$8.2B in revenue by 2022 alone. The total market opportunity in the US alone is US$14BN.

One of the biggest problems I have with Senseonics is its high cash burn, relative to the revenue they bring in, versus a still low gross margin. Despite the fact that they are advancing technologically, spending tons of money on R&D to improve the devices, and also a lot of marketing expenditures that only brought in relatively modest revenues.

The other problem, in terms of valuation, is also the fact that the stock is trading at a very high P/S ratio that currently stands at a forward-looking P/S ratio of 25.5. This is very high compared to the industry average of 6.67 for other healthcare product manufacturers in the sector.

Normally this high P/S ratio is justified if the company is experiencing strong growth, or drastic improvements in margins, etc., but in the case of Senseonics, this remains to be seen.

Returning to the cash burn, although it is high compared to the revenue generated, they still have quite a bit of cash left over to continue their operations. Their free cash flow is usually about -US$15M per quarter compared to the US$141.8M in cash and cash equivalents. This gives them roughly 2 years of cash burn before they have to raise money again, or dilute current shareholders.

As for dilution, the last 2 years have seen a lot of it for shareholders. Since the beginning of 2020, the number of shares outstanding has more than doubled, diluting current shareholders by more than 50%. If the company fails to bring its latest product to market, grow revenues and increase margins to get positive free cash flow, even more dilution will be lurking around the corner.

Combined with a Federal Reserve that is raising interest rates, an inversion of the yield curve, rampant inflation and multiple compression that is well underway, Senseonics may be in for more pain in the near future.

The Bottom Line

While Senseonics has some positive catalysts in store, such as the launch of its E3 system in the US and the expected launch of its systems for the European market in the third quarter, the stock still remains a speculative play. Combined with the macroeconomic headwinds driving lower multiples, the company could be in for a lot more agony.

At the moment, it still seems that Senseonics needs to show positive revenue prospects first, and confirmation that the product is catching on in the markets, or show significant growth in terms of profitability, before it becomes a buy at 25x expected revenues.