The Modern Day Washington Post

Over the last four months or so, we've been likening Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to the "Washington Post of 1975". We did so in this note, which we highly encourage you to read if you're interested in owning Meta/Facebook. In likening Facebook of 2022 to the Washington Post of ~1975, we specifically meant to illustrate three striking similarities:

Social Media is the most dominant form of news and media today, just as newspapers were one of the most dominant forms of news in the 1970s. In short, Facebook and WaPo are both media companies. The Washington Post, in the early 1970s, fell cataclysmically due to inflation and broad stock market declines (precipitated by higher interest rates meant to address inflation), just as Meta has fallen fairly cataclysmically as of late. The Washington Post was also, quite notably, being targeted by the Nixon administration at the time due to the Washington Post publishing damaging documents regarding the Nixon administration. It's easy to see the parallel here: Facebook is not just targeted by U.S. political factions. Every political faction and government on earth is constantly investigating how Facebook influences their politics, just as WaPo was targeted by the Nixon administration.

In short, we've seen this play out before, and the animosity governments around the world show Meta is nothing new for media companies broadly. Indeed, the saber rattling from governments towards these media companies will always be a hallmark of these organizations.

Investment Thesis For Meta

As of today, I could not be happier to own Meta and to be accumulating more of the company at these levels. With the resumption in the growth of Monthly Active Users and Daily Active Users well underway (illustrated in just a moment), we believe Meta has never been a better, more robust asset/platform than it is today. Simultaneously, it's never been less expensive/more of a great value than it is today.

To remind us as to why we own the stock in the first place, we will now review "what we're getting" in owning Meta. We wrote in our last note on the company:

Turning this discussion now to Facebook, we should ask ourselves what we're getting for ~12x p/fcf (ex the metaverse spend). In my estimation (and others will certainly disagree), we're getting: ~3B users globally

~$120B in TTM revenue that's still growing at ~7% annualized. 80% gross/40% free cash flow margins. Basically, a giant bond that produces massive free cash flow. This ~8% growth will occur despite Facebook lapping very tough comps related to the change in iOS policy. Our bet here is in Facebook's ability to leverage AI & ML to create a better user tracking product whereby it can serve the advertisers on its platform better. This is no different than the work The Trade Desk has done in this realm, nor is it different from the work Snap or Amazon are doing. The industry is adapting to this new data tracking normal (where data is not as readily available), and Facebook will adapt as well.

~$70B share repurchase program; $35B+ in net cash (cash & equivalents - long term debt) on the balance sheet

Massive optionality with its huge free cash flow and ~3B user base.

$63B+ worth of infrastructure that could serve as a future "AWS-like" asset, akin to Amazon (AMZN) building out infrastructure for its own use, then selling access to that infrastructure over time.

Meta today is not what Meta will be in 3, 5, and 10 yrs in the same way that Apple evolved from an iPhone producer to a software provider. We must look into the future to determine what Facebook will become.

Powerful brand and network effects moat. Christiano Ronaldo will continue to use Instagram because he has ~435M followers on Instagram. That's a huge business! And because he will continue to use it, his 435M followers will continue to use it. And because his 435M followers will continue to use it, other celebrities and brands will continue to use it. And because other celebrities and brands will continue to use it, the 435M followers will continue to use it. And because the 435M followers will continue to use it... well, you get the point.

And because all of these users will continue to use it, Meta will continue to be used by advertisers both big and small.

Now, some may say, "But Facebook and Instagram are dying brands. WhatsApp and Messenger have competitors." To that, I would say, "Let's turn to the numbers!"

And as the CFO said on Meta's Q1 2022 conference call,

"If you look back, engagement for both Facebook and Instagram, remain above the levels they were at pre-pandemic and that's true both globally and in the U.S."

We're also getting a growing user base:

And two of the top five most visited websites in the world...

And with every passing day that Facebook is the most dominant social media platform that goes by, it becomes more likely that Facebook will continue to be the most dominant social media platform.

What Is $63B Worth Of Infrastructure Spend Worth?

By the end of 2022, Meta will have spent ~$63B in infrastructure spend over the last five years or so.

Without getting too academic here, this means that Facebook has spent $63B on physical infrastructure in the form of "capital expenditures".

"Capital expenditures", or capex for short, differ from expenses like R&D or investment in headcount (# of employees) because capex can be "capitalized" on the balance sheet. This means that, for example, Meta can spend $10B on data centers, and, in accordance with GAAP, this $10B is now an asset that should produce cash flows. Meta takes that $10B and logs it as an "asset" on the balance sheet, and "depreciates" it over time. Depreciation ultimately shows up as an expense on the income statement.

So Meta is spending tons of capex on, theoretically, "cash flow producing assets" that will be depreciated over time.

But, presently, Meta is still simply growing by way of its core Facebook and Instagram platforms. While some of the capex is likely devoted to new Meta campuses globally or data center maintenance that Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram use, we contend that these giant capital expenditures are investments in cash flow producing assets that are yet to produce cash flows, but likely will in the latter half of the 2020s and into the 2030s.

And this is exciting to us, as Meta's investments in AI and data centers could one day bear fruit akin to Amazon's AWS investments in the early 2000s.

Speaking Of Growing

Meta just grew at ~7% and will likely grow at ~0% in Q2 of 2022.

That said, considering the headwinds the company presently faces, we think this is actually good growth, and we believe Meta will resume mid high single digit to mid teens growth in the second half of 2022 and into 2023.

The headwinds Meta presently faces are as follows:

Shuttering of its Russian business completely Apple, as a euphemism, messing with it, by way of its iOS changes Rampant inflation and a negative GDP growth print in Q1 2022

A commenter on Twitter said it well:

With Meta's investments in data centers and AI compute, whereby it can better serve advertisers without the data from which it has been separated due to Apple's privacy changes, we believe we will see Meta return to 5-15% annualized growth in the second half of 2022 and into 2023.

At ~15x p/e (or !12x p/fcf ex metaverse spend), considering Meta's global monopoly, we believe this is exceedingly attractive, and over time, we will see the $63B of infrastructure spend (and the $10s of billions that is to come) over the last five years begin bearing fruit for the company, creating even further high margin revenue growth.

Concluding Thoughts

On the subject of Meta being a monopoly, one of our central theses in owning Meta is that Apple has actually, ironically, solidified its monopoly via its iOS changes and "messing" with Meta.

As of today, I do not believe there are any entrepreneurs out there that genuinely want to build the next Facebook. Perhaps there are in the web3 scene, but most entrepreneurs understand what building the next Facebook would mean:

Routine lawsuits and investigations from countless governments around the world An almost impossibly difficult business model to execute. How does one monetize the platform with allegedly so little access to data?

While it may seem like Washington DC and Apple are harming Meta's business, in our eyes, they are only serving to ensure there will never be another Meta.

What they believe is doing good for consumers, and in the process, knocking Meta down a peg, is actually doing quite the opposite: Meta's moats have truly never been wider and taller than they are today. These moats consist of:

Significant network effects Significant brand moats (Facebook has been a bit tarnished due to the psyops run by competing political factions and a young Zuck's transgressions, but the brand is nevertheless 1 to 1 with social networking, as Kleenex is to tissues). Significant scale moats (it's extremely costly to host the world's social media platforms, hence the giant capex spend that is, at least in part, devoted to maintenance capex related to server upkeep) Now, thanks to Apple (AAPL) and the government, significant government/regulatory moats And a decent embedding moat where 3B+ people have built their personalities on Facebook

Additionally, with Zuckerberg at just ~38 years old, we believe his visionary commitment to the company will propel the company forward for decades to come.

In the same way that Buffett has owned AmEx (post Salad Oil Scandal) and the WaPo (post Pentagon papers) since the '60s and '70s, we plan to own Affirm (AFRM) and Meta (FB) long into the coming decades, and we could not be happier to be accumulating these companies at today's prices.

