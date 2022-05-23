Midstream Weekly Recap: Bucking The Wider Market Turmoil

aapsky/iStock via Getty Images

Midstream Sector Performance

Energy investors shook off the growing concerns about a slowing economy and sent midstream equities higher. The Alerian MLP Index was up 1.0% despite the turmoil in the market that sent the S&P 500 down 3.1%.

HFI Research

On Friday, the S&P 500 briefly dipped 20% from its record high into the bear market territory before bouncing back toward the end of the week. Meanwhile, the energy sector put more distance between itself and the S&P 500, increasing its year-to-date outperformance to a historic 64.6%.

Barchart.com

Midstream's best performer during the week was Kinetik (KNTK), which has become the largest gathering & processing holding in our portfolio. When we acquired KNTK shares, we believed the market would gain a better appreciation for the company's value and prospects as management presented its story. Sure enough, this week's price gain came after CEO Jamie Welch presented at the Energy Infrastructure Council's 2022 Investor Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida.

HFI Research

Other strong performers during the week included companies with refiner sponsors, such as PBF Logistics (PBFX), Delek Logistics (DKL), and Holly Energy Partners (HEP). While these companies had no news, their outperformance was likely attributable to the refinery sector's strong outlook due to historically high margins. However, high refiner margins are likely to have only a marginal benefit for their midstream operators, as most were already operating at high throughput levels before refinery margins exploded.

Tellurian (TELL) shares were also among the week's biggest gainers after the company announced it hired former McDermott executive Samik Mukherjee as COO. Mukherjee has extensive experience in developing LNG projects, and his hiring may be a signal that the company is progressing toward an FID on its Driftwood project. TELL's management had originally guided for an April FID but has yet to execute.

As for this week's MLP conference, attendance was weak and there was no big news announced. Management presentations were bullish, with the continued theme being the return of capital to equity investors. Most companies appeared to favor distribution hikes over repurchases, which we believe is a better option as equity prices rise.

Weekly HFI Research MLPs Portfolio Recap

Our portfolio was up 0.2% this week, underperforming its benchmark, the Alerian MLP Index, by 0.8%.

HFI Research

With first-quarter earnings reports now in the rearview mirror, this week saw little company-specific news. Our portfolio benefitted from KNTK's 10.6% runup but was hurt by the weakness in Targa Resources (TRGP), Cheniere (LNG), and EnLink Midstream (ENLC).

TRGP recently reported strong first-quarter results and we believe its stock remains cheap, but the market may have been spooked by large insider sales. The selling is certainly noteworthy but doesn't change our fundamental appraisal. As for the other big decliners, Cheniere had no news, whereas ENLC announced an FID on the Matterhorn Express, its new Permian natural gas pipeline. We don't think the weakness in ENLC stock was related to the announcement.

On Friday, we allocated the second batch of our quarterly distributions into USD Partners LP (USDP) units. We believe the company will realize its growth opportunities over the coming quarters and years and that distribution increases will follow. In the meantime, we like the company's safe distribution and 8.1% yield.

News of the Week

May 16. Diamondback Energy (FANG) agreed to acquire all Rattler Midstream (RTLR) common units that it does not already own. The agreement is an all-stock transaction where each Rattler shareholder will receive 0.113 shares of FANG common stock in exchange for their Rattler shares. The offer implied a 17.3% premium based on the closing price of Rattler units. Diamondback took Rattler public in 2019. The acquisition announced this week is a part of Diamondback's efforts to simplify its capital structure, enhance its attractiveness to investors, and shrink the discount between Diamondback's stock and its peers. We view the acquisition as a good one for Rattler shareholders, as the company was trading in our range of fair value before the acquisition was announced.

May 16. Kinder Morgan (KMI) announced an open season for its Gulf Coast Express Pipeline to solicit commitments for the pipeline's expansion by 579 MMcf/d. KMI joins several other midstream operators in increasing natural gas takeaway capacity from the Permian before production reaches maximum takeaway capacity.

May 19. EnLink Midstream (ENLC), together with WhiteWater Midstream, Devon Energy (DVN), and MPLX (MPLX) announced that they have reached a final investment decision to construct the new Matterhorn Express Pipeline after having secured sufficient firm transportation agreements with customers. The pipeline will bring 2.5 Bcf/d of natural gas from Waha to Kayt, Texas and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2024. We estimate the pipeline's total cost to be upwards of $2.5 billion. The announcement brings the planned incremental Permian takeaway capacity to more than 4.0 Bcf/d. Our estimate includes the 2.5 Bcf/d Matterhorn Express Pipeline, the 0.5 Bcf/d Whistler expansion, the 0.5 Bcf/d Permian Highway expansion, the 0.5 Bcf/d Gulf Coast Express expansion. It does not include Energy Transfer's (ET) new pipeline, which has yet to be officially sanctioned. We estimate that the 4.0 Bcf/d is enough capacity to transport the natural gas associated with slightly more than 2 million barrels per day of additional Permian crude oil production through the end of 2024. The pipelines should keep the Permian from hitting takeaway capacity over that timeframe and beyond.

Capital Markets Activity

May 19. Enbridge (ENB) announced that 1,188,789 of its 1,730,188 Series C preferred shares were tendered for conversion into Series B shares. Since there will be less than 1 million Series C shares outstanding after the conversion, all remaining Series C preferreds will be converted into Series B shares on a one-for-one basis.