Thesis

In early April, Allkem Limited (OTCPK:OROCF) reported strong quarterly results as both of its active mines posted record revenues, but that's not the whole story. Much of the company's value is linked to a project pipeline that'll allow the company to ramp lithium production to multiple times current levels over the next decade. Such an aggressive pace of growth should allow it to consistently feed more and more lithium to an insatiable global demand. It will also make Allkem a go-to name for any investor looking to add lithium exposure to their portfolio. In this article, I'll go over the company's recent results and review its project pipeline.

Current Operations

The Australia-based Allkem is the product of a merger between Orocobre and Galaxy Resources that was carried out last year. The miner currently has two sites in operation, its 100%-owned Mt Cattlin property in Southwestern Australia and its 66.5%-owned Olaroz facility in Argentina. During Q3 (the company uses a July-June fiscal year), Mt Cattlin produced over 48k dry metric tonnes ("dmt") of spodumene concentrate and shipped 66k tonnes; allowing the site to generate a record revenue of US$143.8 million. Meanwhile, Olaroz produced just under 3kt of lithium carbonate and had sales of about 3.2k tonnes. This allowed it to also generate a record revenue of US$86 million.

On a consolidated basis, revenue for the quarter was US$235 million with a gross operating cash margin of US$189 million. However, those numbers will probably be higher next quarter given that contracts negotiated at 2021 prices came to an end during Q3. Third quarter average realized prices for spodumene concentrate were US$2,178/dmt while those for carbonate were US$27,236/t. In an April presentation, the company said it expected Q4 concentrate prices to be in the US$5k/dmt range and carbonate prices to approximate US$35k/t. So, even if market prices flatline throughout the current quarter, Allkem may post record Q4 and full-year results come July.

Future Projects

But as was mentioned in the introduction, the real long-term value for this company lies in its aggressive production growth targets. Management has set the goal of maintaining a 10% share of the global lithium market over the next decade and they plan to do so by tripling Allkem's lithium production by 2026. And unlike many companies that set lofty goals without a clear plan on how they intend to go about achieving them, Allkem's ambitious growth strategy seems realistic and attainable given its rather reasonable plans.

In addition to Mt Cattlin and Olaroz, the company is currently working on 8 other projects at 6 locations. These are at various stages of development and are spread over 4 continents, giving the company a large geographical footprint.

Investor Presentation Investor Presentation

Olaroz/Cauchari/Naraha

Nearest to completion is the expansion of the company's brine extraction facility at Olaroz, a joint venture with the Toyota Tsusho Corporation ("TTC") from Japan and Jujuy Energia y Mineria Sociedad del Estado, an Argentinian company owned by the government. The expansion will raise Olaroz's total capacity to 42.5ktpa from the current 17.5tpa. First production is due to take place in the second half of this year and the ramp to full production will take 12-18 months.

Eventually, 10ktpa of Oloroz's technical grade lithium carbonate will be shipped to Naraha, Japan for conversion into battery-grade hydroxide. This will be done at a facility 75%-owned by Allkem but that will be managed by TTC, the company's JV partner. Here too, work is well advanced with construction having been completed and pre-commissioning work currently being carried out. Production is expected to begin in Q3 of this year.

The company's Olaroz and Cauchari claims have a total combined resource size of 22.5 Mt LCE (M&I&I) and Cauchari's share of that is 6 Mt LCE. The company has a longer-term plan to eventually develop the 100%-owned Cauchari stake. So far, Allkem has completed a pre-feasibility study for 25ktpa and is currently modeling the drilling plan and reviewing options for sourcing brine on the property.

Investor Presentation

Sal de Vida

The company plans to use the same multi-stage approach when developing its 100%-owned Sal de Vida brine project in Argentina. The two-stage development will eventually produce 45ktpa and have a 40-year project life. Construction on stage 1 is well underway and the Feasibility Study is complete. First production is expected in the second half of 2023 and once the project ramps up it will have an output of 15ktpa of mainly battery-grade carbonate.

Stage 2, for which the Pre-Feasibility Study is complete, will eventually add 30ktpa to the site and bring Sal de Vida's total nameplate capacity to 45ktpa. While it may be some time before more meaningful progress is made on Stage 2, investors should regularly be hearing of milestone completions for Stage 1 throughout the next year.

Investor Presentation

James Bay

Allkem's North American project is a hard rock lithium operation with a Mineral Resource Estimate of 40.3Mt at 1.4% Li 2 O and an Ore Reserve of 37.2MT at 1.3% Li 2 O. The 100%-owned mine, which is located in Northern Canada, will have a capacity of 321ktpa that will be bound for the North American EV market and have a 19-year life. Although there is a good chance of future resource size upgrades.

Basic engineering is currently being carried out as well as the procurement of key equipment. The company intends to begin construction in the back-half of this year and anticipates commissioning to be done in the first half of 2024.

Below is a Allkem's project delivery schedule.

Investor Presentation

Conclusion

Allkem is a major name in the Lithium sector and management looks intent on keeping it that way. Its ambitious project pipeline will see it incrementally grow supply in concordance with global lithium demand growth. This will allow investors to continue benefiting from the industry's rapid development.

Risks

The main threats to this thesis come from execution risk and the macro environment. The company has set out an ambitious buildout schedule for all of these projects which brings with it the possibility of a lot going wrong. As with all large industrial projects, a certain amount of construction delays and missed deadlines are likely, but a lot depends on how serious those will be. Also, although the NPVs of all these projects are positive, large swings in inflation, interest rates, and the price of lithium can have a strong negative impact on the future potential profitability of the company's plans.