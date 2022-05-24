Defining Risk: Tips To Weather And Profit From The Coming Storm

oversnap/E+ via Getty Images

As broader indexes show increasing signs of weakness, investor conviction in individual holdings is being tested. When prices fall, the optimist in many people gives way to the pessimist, who begins to focus on the potential risks of individual stocks - but what exactly is risk?

In this article, I will discuss how I view risk, with its many facets and implications, and how I manage risk in my portfolio. I also will discuss how risk, especially by its academic definition, can represent a significant opportunity typically available to retail investors who do not have to comply with regulatory requirements.

Volatility - The Academic Definition Of Risk

According to Modern Portfolio Theory (MPT), risk is defined as the volatility, or the standard deviation, of an asset. MPT was introduced by the economist Harry Markowitz in 1952 and is now widely accepted and taught. The theory assumes that investors are in principle risk averse and therefore seeking to maximize volatility-adjusted returns. It's generally accepted that lower volatility assets are superior to higher volatility assets for the same return, in part because investors in more volatile assets have a higher chance of selling at a lower price. The emotions of these investors are disproportionately strained in a stock market crash, and there's an increased risk that they will have to sell at an unfavorable price, for example in retirement or when another need for cash arises.

However, one might rightly ask whether, for example, a dividend stock with above-average volatility but also a high yield-on-cost should still be classified as an inferior investment. Take a look at Figure 1, which compares the annualized total return of several dividend-paying stocks with their average annualized volatility. Assets with a high volatility-adjusted return are located in the upper left area of the chart and are the best performing assets according to MPT. Consequently, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has been a horrible investment due to its relatively low volatility-adjusted return. It may be true that other stocks like Altria (MO), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) or Procter & Gamble (PG), but also index funds like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) delivered better risk-adjusted returns. However, put yourself in the shoes of an investor who bought JPM in 2002 for $30 and held on to his shares through the Great Recession - after all, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is probably the best and most well-run bank in the United States. You would still be looking at a yield on cost of over 13%, assuming you did not even reinvest your dividends. That’s hardly a bad investment and the position would probably throw off enough cash to save you from having to sell the principal. When you factor in reinvested dividends and opportunistic purchases during market downturns (see below), the return is even better. The power of compounding, especially during prolonged bear markets, is particularly well illustrated in Prof. Jeremy Siegel's book, The Future for Investors.

Figure 1: Historical total returns of several stocks over the past 20 years according to FAST Graphs, compared to each stock’s average annualized volatility, computed on the basis of daily-adjusted closing share prices (own work)

Volatilities of individual stocks or stock market indices only take into account data from the past and are extremely sensitive to the chosen time horizon. In contrast, the volatility index VIX is a measure of how much the market expects the S&P 500 (SPX) to fluctuate in the 30 days from the time of each tick. The indicator is computed on the basis of real-time bid and ask quotes of SPX options contracts. It has become a widely used measure of market "risk" and was first introduced by the Chicago Board Options Exchange, now known as Cboe Global Markets (CBOE), in 1993.

Theoretically, it seems logical to reduce exposure to equities when the VIX spikes, because a high VIX indicates high implied volatility. In line with this logic, many institutional investors, pension funds, but also commercial banks with their own investment portfolios, typically employ risk management models based on the Value-at-Risk (VaR), which takes into account volatility measures, to "quantify" risk. The shortcomings of such methods are well known, but nevertheless many portfolios continue to be managed using VaR, in part because such methods are mandated by financial market regulators for certain institutions (e.g., article 365 of the capital requirements regulation – CRR). As a result, large institutions may be forced to sell during periods of heightened volatility, such as in October 2008, August 2011, December 2018, and March 2020. However, common sense tells us that it would clearly have been a bad idea to sell the portfolio when the VIX reached a critical level (usually around 40) and buy it back when the situation calmed down (Figure 2).

Figure 2: The Cboe Global Markets Volatility Index compared to the performance of the S&P 500 index (own work, based on the daily closing price of the VIX and the adjusted daily closing price of the SPY ETF)

As a private investors, we're not bound by regulatory requirements such as the CRR. Even though it can be emotionally extremely difficult to invest when most investors are running for the hills, it's exactly this situation that turns out to be the ultimate foundation for a low-risk and high-return portfolio.

Taken together, the best insurance against what's commonly termed "risk" is a good stomach - one that can turn this form of risk into a great opportunity. MPT teaches us that risk is best managed by diversifying one’s holdings. In this context, the classical 60-40 stock-bond portfolio comes to mind, which certainly reduces volatility but can still produce miserable returns. Imagine how investors with 60-40 portfolios are feeling today as both portions of the portfolio decline in value - the bond portion due to rising interest rates and the stock portion due to fears of a recession. Also according to MPT, risk can be reduced by adjusting exposure to different asset classes according to their historical correlations. However, it's easy to show that in times of crisis the correlations of most, if not all, asset classes increase significantly, so that the diversification effect is lost exactly when it is needed most.

Diversification, though not in the sense of trying to minimize volatility, has its merits, as will be explained later.

Much more important than trying to minimize volatility is that the investor takes care not to become a forced seller, as such situations typically occur during periods of increased volatility. For example, a highly-leveraged individual with an adjustable-rate mortgage could quickly face unsustainable repayment terms as interest rates rise and be forced to sell his or her stock portfolio at a miserable price. Even worse, investors with lombarded portfolios may face an unexpected margin call - most likely just before the market bottoms out. In this context, the importance of diversifying one's income streams and maintaining a liquidity buffer to weather a layoff, unforeseen healthcare expenses, higher interest expenses, or other imponderables cannot be overstated.

The Risk of Default – The One And Only True Form Of Risk

Common sense tells us that risk should not be understood as volatility, but with the probability of a company's bankruptcy, for the simple reason that a bankruptcy filing usually means the guaranteed loss of hard-earned capital. Suppliers, followed by bondholders, have a superior claim on the company's assets, with the result that ordinary shareholders are often completely wiped out.

The single most important measure for reducing bankruptcy risk in a portfolio is diversification. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track a major index such as the S&P 500 or MSCI World inherently take this risk into account, as companies with weaker prospects and increased bankruptcy risk are typically weighted lower and lower as the stock price of those companies declines over time. However, investors should not assume that investing in, for example, the iShares MSCI All Countries World Index ETF (ACWI) is a "risk-free" path to wealth. The index is currently over-weight U.S.-based technology companies and still contains 4.4% of Apple (AAPL), 3.5% of Microsoft (MSFT) and 1.9% of Amazon (AMZN). It's questionable whether the current weighting of these - certainly outstanding - companies correctly reflects their share in the global economy.

Therefore, it makes sense for ETF investors to instead own region-specific ETFs that allow for customization to the investor's needs. It's also a good idea to diversify one’s ETF holdings among multiple asset managers, such as BlackRock, Vanguard, DWS, State Street Global Advisors or Amundi and focus on – sometimes a bit more expensive – physically replicating ETFs. Finally, the size of an ETF should also be considered, as smaller funds typically exhibit a higher risk of liquidation during difficult times.

From the perspective of an investor who invests in individual stocks, the issue of diversification cannot be overstated. For example, an investor who owns - evenly distributed - shares in 10 companies would lose 10% of his capital if a single company were to go under. A portfolio of 50 individual companies is more laborious to manage, but can significantly reduce the risk of a permanent loss.

As a dividend stock investor, I have come to appreciate a diversification strategy that takes portfolio yield into account. I do not want the potential bankruptcy of one of my highest conviction positions to cost me more than two years of portfolio cash flow, whereas I would limit the size of smaller companies, operating in cyclical industries and on the basis of a higher-leveraged balance sheet, to 25% to 50% of my annual portfolio cash flow. Taking into account the after-tax dividend yield of each position also helps with risk management, as riskier companies tend to have higher dividend yields and should therefore be weighted lower.

By following the recommendations below, investors in individual companies can regularly examine the financial health of their investments with minimal time investment:

Try to get an unbiased view of the company's actual earnings potential. Calculate a company’s true free cash flow by deducting capital expenditures from operating cash flows and accounting for working capital movements and recurring "one-offs" or non-cash charges such as impairment charges and stock-based compensation expenses. Analyze whether the resulting "normalized" free cash flow is consistently generated and growing at a healthy rate. Relate it to the company's debt load or annual interest expense to get a sense of the company's debt servicing ability. Cyclical companies in particular should carry a sufficient liquidity buffer on their balance sheet to survive an economic downturn, as free cash flow is likely to dry up in such times.

by deducting capital expenditures from operating and accounting for working capital movements and recurring "one-offs" or non-cash charges such as impairment charges and stock-based compensation expenses. Analyze whether the resulting "normalized" free cash flow is consistently generated and growing at a healthy rate. Relate it to the company's debt load or annual interest expense to get a sense of the company's debt servicing ability. Cyclical companies in particular should carry a sufficient liquidity buffer on their balance sheet to survive an economic downturn, as free is likely to dry up in such times. Depending on the company's jurisdiction and accounting standards, companies are often also required to disclose upcoming interest payments for the next five years and beyond - analyze these as well to get an even better sense of the company's debt servicing ability.

If you rely on dividend income, make sure the company is able to pay its shareholders from sustainable cash flows , preferably with a large buffer.

, preferably with a large buffer. Map out the upcoming maturities of the company's debt. Review the company's ability to refinance in the context of the current interest rate environment, the company's credit rating, and most importantly, the reliability of the cash flows .

. Ensure that the company does not have significant debt-like liabilities on its balance sheet, such as pension-related obligations or operating leases. If such liabilities are material, ensure that the company is able to service them. Note that some companies, such as retailers, typically carry a large amount of lease liabilities on their balance sheets. Even though IFRS 16 requires operating lease liabilities to be recognized on the balance sheet since 2019, it's always a good idea to look for other off-balance sheet items.

Common ratios such as debt-to-equity should not be overstated, as many companies have financed extensive share buyback programs with "cheap" debt. Also, spun-off companies are typically low on equity. Certainly, equity-strong companies with low debt levels are preferable, but I would advocate not ruling out a potential investment based on a low debt-to-equity ratio alone. In this context, companies like McDonald’s (MCD), Starbucks (SBUX), The Home Depot (HD), AbbVie (ABBV) and Philip Morris (PM) come to mind.

Times of increased bankruptcy risk, such as a recession, usually offer excellent opportunities. When volatility increases and the overall risk of default rises, it pays to be choosy. Those who are able to separate the wheat from the chaff can make great investments during these times, but should still be very careful not to fall for a value trap. In this context, I have found that it pays to watch indicators of overall insolvency risk.

To gauge a market-wide increase in default risk, I like to monitor the performance of high-yield bond ETFs, such as the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK). When the risk of default increases - and it increases faster for companies with lower credit ratings (i.e., below investment grade, BBB, commonly referred to as junk ratings) - these ETFs decline in value. Notice how JNK has performed during the Great Recession, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how it has been trending down since the beginning of 2022:

Figure 3: Chart of the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (own work, based on the daily closing price of the JNK ETF)

Such ETFs also are available for currency-specific debt instruments, allowing for a market-specific view of the situation. For example, the iShares High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF exists for EUR-denominated (ticker IHYG, ISIN IE00B66F4759) and USD-denominated bonds (ticker SHYU, ISIN IE00B4PY7Y77).

However, the performance of high-yield bond ETFs also is partly related to the current interest rate environment. Although interest rates are naturally correlated with the probability of corporate defaults, it's impossible to estimate the magnitude of each component from charts such as the one in Figure 3. For comparison, the historical U.S. short-term interest rate over the same period is shown in Figure 4.

Figure 4: U.S. short-term interest rates, based on three-month money market rates (own work)

Short-duration high-yield corporate bond ETFs, such as the iShares $ Short Duration High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF (ticker SDHY, ISIN IE00BCRY6003, Figure 5) also are affected by interest rates, but are a more direct measure of short-term corporate default risk than the JNK ETF, as the companies included in SDHY are much closer to refinancing, with a current effective duration of the fund's bond portfolio of 2.33 years. Data for SDHY do not go back to the Great Recession, but show the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rapid recovery due to stimulus, credit moratoriums, and government guaranteed loans. Since early 2022, the risk of corporate defaults has been rising again, which is not surprising as the Fed faces the dilemma of having to fight inflation while avoiding a severe recession and being careful not to make the U.S. dollar too strong as this would put emerging markets with significant USD-denominated debt at risk.

Figure 5: Chart of the iShares $ Short Duration High Yield Corp Bond UCITS ETF (own work, based on the daily closing price of the SDHY ETF)

In addition to short-duration high-yield bond ETFs, tracking credit default swaps (CDS) can provide a very detailed picture of implied default risk, as such products are available for debt instruments of sovereigns as well as a large number of corporations around the world. A CDS is best described as an insurance contract, in which the seller will compensate the buyer in the event of the debtor’s default. In short, the higher the CDS premium (measured in basis points), the higher the risk is assessed that the debtor will default on its debt. Naturally, the risk management of banks goes far beyond VaR approaches and typically also involves CDS spreads. For retail investors, CDS spreads, especially at the corporate level, are difficult to access. For government bonds, however, this website offers five-year CDS free of charge.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Ukraine, it does not come as a surprise that besides the CDS for Ukraine, those for Austria and Germany trade at increased premiums due to the dependence of both countries on Russian energy. Five-year CDS for Russia have become extremely expensive: While they were trading at a premium of around 270 basis points in March 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have risen to over 13,300 basis points as a result of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The development of CDS premiums for selected non-investment grade and investment grade companies is summarized in Table 1 and Table 2, respectively, along with the long-term credit rating of each company by Standard & Poor's. The strong price of oil and other commodities in contrast to the lockdown-induced deflationary trend in early 2020 is clearly reflected in the movement of CDS premiums for Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), and Chevron (CVX). Some other companies' premiums have risen substantially since their lows in 2021, and therefore also indicate an increased risk of recession and associated defaults. However, most CDS premiums are still significantly lower than in March 2020. As an interesting side note for those following overseas companies, the CDS of BASF SE (OTCQX:BASFY, OTCQX:BFFAF) – the German materials company which is highly dependent on Russian energy – has recently reached a premium last seen in March 2020. Note, however, that BASF’s current five-year CDS premium is still only around 50% of the level it reached at the height of the eurozone crisis in 2011.

Table 1: Relative five-year CDS deviations and credit ratings for selected non-investment grade companies (own work)

Table 2: Relative five-year CDS deviations and credit ratings for selected investment grade companies (own work)

Key Takeaways

Risk, as taught in academia, should not be overemphasized, as long as investors do not find themselves in the position of a forced seller. Quite the contrary, periods of heightened volatility are usually excellent buying opportunities for long-term investors with strong nerves. Unlike certain pension funds and credit institutions, retail investors do not have to comply with regulatory requirements and can therefore benefit greatly from sell-offs, which are typically amplified by VaR-controlled portfolios.

The most important form of risk is the actual risk of a company defaulting on its debt, most likely resulting in a loss of principal for equity owners. Index-tracking exchange-traded funds manage this risk by typically buying the largest companies by market capitalization in an automated fashion. Companies that are increasingly likely to go bankrupt are weighted lower and lower until they are finally removed from the index. This "cleansing" effect works as long as not everyone invests passively.

Investors in individual companies can implement a quick health check routine that does not require much time, even for larger portfolios of 50 companies or more. The actual earnings potential of a company can be seen from the cash flow statement, and the results should be related to debt and interest obligations. Income-oriented investors should pay particular attention to the quality and recurring nature of the company's free cash flow. If CDS at the corporate level are available to the investor, they also can be helpful.

In addition to volatility-driven buying opportunities, periods of rising default risk - as measured by the performance of short-term junk bond ETFs or CDS premiums - also can prove to be excellent entry points for long-term investors. In such situations, when panic dominates the capital markets, participants increasingly fail to separate the wheat from the chaff. In such times, a well-maintained watch list of high-quality companies with a low probability of default proves extremely valuable.

Thank you very much for taking the time to read my article. In case of any questions or comments, I'm very happy to read from you in the comments section below.