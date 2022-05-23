kynny/iStock via Getty Images

Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) seems to have solved some of its problems. Sales, for instance, are going up after taking a dip a couple of quarters ago. However, other problems continue to be a sticking point. Earnings, for instance, could use some improvement. Growth continues to be held back by several factors. Furthermore, the charts suggest the stock is most likely heading lower, all of which may be enough to sway potential longs into keeping their distance. Why will be covered next.

The top and the bottom line diverge

ICHR missed estimates for the top and the bottom line in Q1 FY2022. Sales increased by 10.8% YoY to $293.1M. Still, guidance had called for Q1 revenue of $280-320M, which means ICHR fell short by about $7M at the midpoint. Note that the $293M includes $19M in contributions from the IMG acquisition, which means organic growth was more like 3-4% YoY.

On the other hand, margins came under pressure. Non-GAAP gross margin was 16%, a decline of 110 basis points QoQ. The decline was primarily driven by the cost of goods going up, partly due to the need for more labor, but also because of increased freight and logistics costs, higher indirect factory costs and changes to product mix.

Operating margins shrank even more due to higher operating expenses, especially in terms of GAAP. GAAP operating expenses totaled $33.47M in Q1, or 57.4% more than the $21.26M in the prior year. As a result, GAAP EPS declined by 45.1% YoY to $0.28 and non-GAAP EPS declined by 7.9% YoY to $0.70. The table below shows the numbers for Q1 FY2022.

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP is mainly due to the latter’s exclusion of share-based compensation of $2.9M, amortization of intangible assets worth $5.35M and fair value adjustments to inventory of $2.49M. ICHR also suffered a one-time loss of $3.1M in Q1, which it incurred as a result of a probable settlement in a legal matter. This lowered GAAP earnings, but it is not included in the non-GAAP number.

Net cash from operating activities was negative $36.28M and $3.42M was spent on capex, which resulted in free cash flow of negative $39.7M in Q1. Cash and equivalent declined from $75.5M at the start of Q1 to $34.5M at the end of Q1. In comparison, ICHR had about $243M in cash a year ago, but remember that ICHR paid $270M to acquire IMG in late 2021 and $140M of that was in cash.

(GAAP) Q1 FY2022 Q4 FY2021 Q1 FY2021 QoQ YoY Net sales $293.146M $287.188M $264.566M 2.07% 10.80% Gross margin 15.0% 16.4% 14.9% (140bps) 10bps Operating margin 3.6% 5.7% 6.9% (210bps) (330bps) Operating income $10.465M $16.345M $18.257M (35.97%) (42.68%) Net income $8.039M $14.859M $14.638M (45.90%) (45.08%) EPS $0.28 $0.51 $0.51 (45.10%) (45.10%) (Non-GAAP) Net sales $293.146M $287.188M $264.566M 2.07% 10.80% Gross margin 16.0% 17.1% 16.1% (110bps) (10bps) Operating margin 8.4% 10.7% 10.2% (230bps) (180bps) Operating income $24.578M $30.602M $27.062M (19.68%) (9.18%) Net income $20.178M $26.245M $21.725M (23.12%) (7.12%) EPS $0.70 $0.90 $0.76 (22.23%) (7.89%)

Source: ICHR

ICHR misses expectations, in part due to supply chain disruptions, which once again contributed to the shortfall. In fact, the Q1 earnings report had the following to say about the supply chain:

“Over the last several quarters, we along with the rest of the industry have been expecting supply chain conditions to improve, yet in 2022 to date, availability of components and materials has become even more challenged. In order to better address the continued very strong levels of customer demand, in the first quarter we increased both our hiring activity for direct labor and our overall manufacturing capacity, which while presenting a near-term headwind to gross margin, are critical investments that will enable us to achieve significant increases in revenue output in the coming quarters and years. We are taking a more cautious view of any supply chain improvements through at least mid-year, but still expect to achieve sequential revenue increases as we progress through 2022.”

ICHR was forced to take a range of countermeasures. This required increased spending, which affected the bottom line. ICHR is less optimistic than before that conditions will improve in the supply chain. Nevertheless, ICHR expects quarterly revenue to keep increasing on a QoQ basis in FY2022.

Guidance calls for Q2 FY2022 revenue of $290-330M, an increase of 5.8% QoQ and 9.4% YoY at the midpoint. The forecast sees GAAP EPS of $0.45-0.73, a decline of 12.7% YoY at the midpoint, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.68-0.94, a decline of 10% YoY at the midpoint. Sequentially, GAAP EPS is expected to improve by $0.41 and non-GAAP EPS by $0.11, both at the midpoint. On the other hand, the wide range in guidance suggest the numbers could fall way short or spring a surprise. There is a lot of uncertainty out there.

(GAAP) Q2 FY2022 (guidance) Q2 FY2021 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $290-330M $283.3M 9.42% EPS $0.45-0.73 $0.79 (12.66%) (Non-GAAP) Revenue $290-330M $283.3M 9.42% EPS $0.68-0.94 $0.90 (10.00%)

ICHR is hedging its bets

ICHR believes Q1 will be the low point with the numbers expected to improve in the coming quarters. Sales, gross margins and EPS are all expected to improve. However, ICHR leaves open the possibility of further setbacks that may alter the forecast. From the Q1 earnings call:

“At the time of our last call, we have also had expected that the availability of some key components would improve by mid quarter and these did not materialize. Additionally, we had to manage through some key shortages that emerged in our machining business. While we now have these shortages largely behind us, this had an impact on our machining, revenue mix in Q1. Both factors are indicative of the continued volatile dynamics in our industry supply chain, where we, like many others in the industry continue to forecast for improvement in support of the unabated customer demand. Yet new issues have arisen each quarter that cannot be predicted, including the recent example of the closures of all shipping ports in and out of Shanghai that affected many of us since late March, freight, logistics, factory shutdowns and the costs as well as the availability of labor, I will continue to be a headwind to outputs and costs.”

A transcript of the Q1 FY2022 earnings call can be found here.

The market seems to be skeptical

ICHR is cautiously optimistic in today’s environment, but the market seems to be skeptical nonetheless. The stock was on the decline before the Q1 report and it has continued to so do after its release. In fact, the stock dropped 14% the day after the report, suggesting the market paid more attention to what was bad than what was good.

The stock managed to reclaim most of the post-earnings losses, only to reverse course when it bumped up against $30. This is interesting because it is not the first time the stock has changed course around this price level. The region around $30 used to provide support in the past, but recent failed attempts to break through suggest it is now resistance. The stock has lost 40% YTD.

Source: finviz.com

The chart above shows how the stock remains in what looks like a descending channel. Both the lows and the highs are trending lower. The recent price action did not breach the upper or lower trendline, despite the magnitude of the moves, an indication the channel is very much intact. The stock could be heading lower, possibly in search of support. This may be in the region around $20, a previous support level. If this fails, then the next support level could be around $15, which would also mark a 100% retracement of the move upwards, starting from the low in March 2020.

ICHR has its qualities

If people had to tell what they like most about ICHR, then decent valuations would probably come up most often. For instance, ICHR trades at 12 times forward earnings and the stock is valued at 1.55 times book value. On the other hand, ICHR has its flaws. For instance, EBITDA margin is only in the lower teens, which might be too low for some. Enterprise value of $1.1B is higher than market cap of $818M due to ICHR having much more debt than cash.

ICHR Market cap $817.69M Enterprise value $1.11B Revenue ("ttm") $1,125.5M EBITDA 114.7M Trailing P/E 12.45 Forward P/E 11.78 PEG ratio 0.52 P/S 0.70 P/B 1.55 EV/sales 0.98 Trailing EV/EBITDA 9.67 Forward EV/EBITDA 8.21

Source: SeekingAlpha

Investor takeaways

There were some good and some bad things in the Q1 report. For instance, demand appears to remain solid. Sales are going up, even in the face of supply constraints. Sales are expected to keep growing on a sequential basis all the way into next year. Earnings dipped in Q1, but it is expected to be the low point. The forecast sees margins and earnings improving.

Unfortunately for ICHR, the positives were outweighed by the negatives. ICHR is facing numerous headwinds out there, which ICHR itself does not believe are likely to go away anytime soon. Supply chain problems continue to give the company all it can handle. Everything seems to be getting more expensive, forcing ICHR to spend more than it would prefer to. ICHR admits that it could fall short in terms of sales and profits due to the possibility of unforeseen events like the COVID-19 lockdown in China. The forecast is for the numbers to get better, but they could very well go in the other direction. The risk is there.

I have in the past argued for long ICHR, but I would be wary of holding the stock under current conditions as mentioned in a previous article. ICHR continues to have good prospects in the long run. This being the case and with multiples where they are, ICHR may be worth buying if one can stomach setbacks in the short term and are able and willing to hold on to the stock for the long term.

On the other hand, there is a relatively high risk of the stock incurring further losses in the near term. ICHR looks vulnerable to falling short of expectations, just as it did in Q1. Charts are not infallible, but they’re suggesting that the stock is not done falling. The trend all year has been for the stock to go lower and that is likely to continue with headwinds set to stick around. Longs may be rewarded in the long run, but the bears appear to have the upper hand in the short term, judging by the price action all year. Things may change at some point, but the risks outweigh the rewards at this point.