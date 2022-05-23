luza studios/E+ via Getty Images

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) (OTCPK:TKPHF) is Japan's 2nd largest pharmaceutical company in terms of market capitalization. Takeda has a strong portfolio of drugs in the areas of oncology, rare genetics, hematology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, plasma-derived therapies, and vaccines. Performance during the past couple of years have been somewhat lackluster, with several drug delays, but the most recent guidance shows a bright future for Takeda for the next couple of years. Moreover, Takeda has very aggressive growth plans through 2030, particularly in China and other emerging markets. Takeda is extremely undervalued now, especially with the selloff that occurred in markets in recent weeks.

Takeda is a solid option for investors who want to gain exposure to Japan and are limited to U.S. exchanges, as the OTC listings of other Japanese companies can sometimes be very illiquid.

Takeda's share price could easily double in the next five years if it recovers, and it currently pays a 5.5% dividend yield. Takeda is a very safe value investment/inflation hedge, yet it could still be a multi-bagger on a long enough time horizon.

Market Cap ( billion yen) Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:CHGCF) 6,365 Takeda Pharmaceutical 5,881 Daichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSNKY) 5,722 Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF) 3,596 Otsuka Holdings (OTCPK:OTSKF) 2,399

Source: FKNOL

Takeda's current market cap of $45 billion makes it the 2nd largest pharmaceutical company in Japan. Takeda is also much smaller than top global companies such as Pfizer (PFE) ($290 billion), Merck (MRK) ($235 billion) and AstraZeneca (AZN) (OTCPK:AZNCF) ($202 billion). Takeda is currently ranked 22nd globally, and may be able to climb the ranks slightly, although a market cap north of $200 billion is not likely anytime soon.

The company’s high level of innovation and strong management culture is one of the key benefits of this company and easily makes it a 10-year hold. The company has a solid presence in Japan, the EU, and the United States, and will also be able to experience rapid growth in other emerging markets during the next decade. Global expansion could be a key driver that helps the company increase its global ranking. This global expansion could also help its share price command a higher valuation.

The market has not been very impressed with Takeda’s stock, especially in recent months. Takeda has drastically underperformed Japanese equities during the past 5 years because of this. However, the company has a solid pipeline of 40 assets in clinical development and 10 programs in late stage. Takeda Pharmaceutical will deliver much more favorable results in 2022, and management is highly capable of finding new sources of growth through 2030. Short term fears over previous delays seem to outweigh optimism regarding the company's future growth potential, which has created an interesting buy opportunity.

US Portfolio: Positive Developments/Rapid Growth Through 2024

Notably, Takeda is among the top 14 largest pharmaceutical companies in the United States and has received FDA approval for a large number of products since the 1990s. Takeda invested around $5 billion in the United States during Fy2021.Takeda is very active in the United States and recently received approval from the FDA for two drugs, which should help drive financial growth:

Exkivity: Takeda received FDA approval for this drug, which is used for non-small cell lung cancer, in September 2021.

Livencity: The FDA approved this drug, which is taken for CMV infection/disease, in November 2021.

Takeda has a very strong pipeline in the United States and has 11 NMEs (New Mocular entities), which will result in around 15 total launches through FY2024. If all goes well, Takeda could easily outperform some of the growth experienced during 2021 in the United States market. Takeda is also cooperating with U.S. company Novavax (NVAX) to produce Covid-19 vaccines in Japan.

China will become its 2nd Largest Market

Takeda has been a leading pharmaceutical company in China for the past two years, based on its ability to receive approval for drugs in China. Management expects that it can double its revenue in China during the next three years, which will be a key driver of growth given that China is the world’s 2nd largest pharmaceutical market. China is currently on track to be Takeda’s 2nd largest market by 2031 potentially, and it will be a key driver of its emerging market growth strategy. Takeda plans to launch 15 new drugs in the market and to become a top 10 pharmaceutical company in China, ahead of its current ranking in the United States. It is very crucial to note that this is a very new strategy for Takeda and that it previously lagged behind other foreign pharmaceutical companies in the market. Takeda will release new drugs in the market, relying less on joint ventures as it did in the past.

Emerging Markets: BRICS and Beyond

Emerging markets will also be a key driver of growth for the company during the next decade. Takeda has a growth and emerging markets business unit present in 50 different countries and has ambitious plans to grow in various emerging markets this decade. Takeda is targeting double-digit revenue growth in emerging markets through 2030 and plans to have emerging markets contribute $9 billion in revenue by 2030. BRICS countries will certainly be a huge driver of growth moving forward as healthcare spending per capita rises in these countries during the next decade. However, Southeast Asia is another promising market, as healthcare spending per capita is poised to rise substantially this decade.

OECD

It will also be very easy for Takeda to compete with other pharmaceutical companies in various frontier and emerging markets, given that its products have already been accepted in developed countries for decades. Takeda can also easily acquire large stakes in regional competitors, as it has done in the past, and cooperate with healthcare companies in the region.

Takeda's success in China and emerging markets could be one of the key factors that allows it to outpace some of its global competitors and to potentially be ranked in the top 10 companies in its industry. Its initial progress in China is very encouraging, and there will be more clarity regarding its 2030 targets in the next 2-3 years.

Portfolio Updates

2021 was an acceptable year for the company, although the majority of the accomplishments during this year will likely not be fully reflected in its financials until 1-3 years. Revenue rose by 7.4%, while its operating cash flow rose by 11.1%. Takeda also received a record number of approvals, which included 4 NME approvals in Japan, three in China, two in the United States, and one in Europe. Its strongest performing countries were emerging markets (14.8%), Europe/Canada (12.5%) and Japan (8.1%).

Takeda experienced rapid growth in all segments, with the exception of its rare disease segment, which should bounce back next year due to new drug approvals.

Takeda

GI: The company’s gastroenterology segment grew by 7%, driven by strong sales of its anti-acid and gut selective drugs.

Rare Diseases: Revenue from this segment declined by 1% due to strong competition from other companies producing hematology drugs. Its post-transplant antiviral drug has been well received in the United States (December 2021) and will be a key driver of growth next year. Its market-leading HAE drug is also continuing to expand in Japan, after its March 2022 approval.

Plasma Derived Therapies: Rapid remand from China and the United States helped revenue from this segment increase by 14%.

Oncology: Emerging market growth, particularly in China, helped this segment grow by 8%. Its NSCLC drug also recently received approval in the United States and is pending approval in the United Kingdom.

Neuroscience: There was an increased demand for its ADHD/binge eating disorder drug following 2020, which allowed this segment to grow by 10%.

Solid Historical Performance

Takeda’s revenue increased by circa 85% between 2017 and 2021, while its net income more than tripled during the same time period. It’s also crucial to note that Takeda’s stock has traded at much higher valuation in the past, and that it would not be strange for Takeda’s stock to trade at 20-35x earnings, compared to its current P/E ratio of around 13. I think that the company's demonstrated success in expanding into international markets through 2025 could be a catalyst for higher valuation.

Takeda Annual Report

Takeda’s cash flow growth has also been very favorable, with its operating cash flow rising from 377.8 billion JPY in 2017 to 1,123 billion JPY in 2021. This has allowed Takeda to aggressively pursue a strong capital expenditure plan and continue expanding into global and emerging markets, while also lowering its debt.

Takeda

Takeda has also consequently been able to reduce its gearing substantially, with its debt to equity ratio most recently reaching 0.765. Notably, Takeda's weighted average interest rate for its debt is around 2% and 98% of this is at a fixed rate.

CEIC

I plan to slowly accumulate shares in Takeda during the next couple of years. While there will likely be many chances to buy at lower prices due to general market turmoil, I think the current share price is an acceptable starting point. It is hard to ignore how cheap Takeda is on a historical price/sales basis. A combination of multiple expansion and favorable growth (even 10% per annum) could do wonders.

However, the main appeal of this stock is the quality of management and long term growth prospects, rather than the current low valuation/high dividend yield. Takeda's management has a long term benchmark of success in international markets, and a clear vision through 2030 and beyond. Furthermore, I am not trading this based on positive/negative pipeline or patent news. Takeda will probably still be a part of my portfolio in the 2030s.