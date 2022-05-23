Becton, Dickinson: Strong Defensive Name In Today's Volatile Market

luchschen/iStock via Getty Images

Over the last twelve months, medical device company Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) has outperformed both its peer group and the broader S&P 500. While the S&P 500 saw 5% of its value erased during this time period, Baxter (BAX) and Medtronic (MDT) fared worse, delivering a return of -11% and -18%, respectively - surprising for defensive healthcare stocks. BDX, however, actually returned 5% to shareholders, but, at 21x forward earnings, investors are rightfully asking whether a reversion to the mean is overdue. For comparison, Medtronic and Baxter trade at only 18x and 15x, respectively, and offer slightly higher dividend yields of around ~2%. With that said, all these stocks are generally agnostic to a pullback and the economy and, with betas of around ~0.6, have limited volatility to boot.

Seeking Alpha analysts are raving about the stock. The last five articles have been 2 "strong buys" and 3 "buys". However, on Wall Street, the sentiment is notably more reserved. 9 of 17 analysts, according to Seeking Alpha data, rate the stock a "hold", and only a little over a quarter put it in the "strong buy" territory. This sentiment has generally become more reserved over time; back in April 2021, nearly 75% of analysts had this stock at a "buy" or "strong buy". Growing skepticism in BDX's hospital consumables business, as well as the Alaris recall, have been two of the larger headwinds. A pullback in surgery and vascular cases, plus choppy performance, haven't exactly helped the upside story either. In my view, however, this picture misses the strong long-term fundamentals of BDX, as well as the company's numerous actionable growth opportunities.

DCF Analysis Indicates Fair Valuation

To get a sense of the company's intrinsic value, I ran a DCF analysis. No DCF analysis can provide a perfect picture of future returns for shareholders; however, they can provide an illustrative "story" of the likelihood of different scenarios. I forecast revenue growing at a 5% clip into 2026. I assumed EBIT margins holding flat at around 15%. Capex, increase in net working capital, depreciation, and taxes were flat-lined for simplicity. By 2026, I have EBITDA at nearly $6.8 billion.

Assuming a terminal EBITDA multiple of 16x and a discount rate of 7%, the stock has a 7% upside. Historically, over the last decades, BDX has traded in more of the 17-20x region, so I find my assumptions, if anything, fairly conservative. I mean, Baxter currently trades at 20.5x and has generally been in the 17-20x region as well. With a 0.6 beta, the stock is materially less reactive, so investors have time to get their footing if the execution goes awry.

Looking at the sensitivity analysis, the company has more room for upside than downside. Even if the multiple were to contract to 14x and growth just approaches less than nominal GDP levels at 2%, there's "only" 20% downside here, which is more than offset by the 7% annual returns implicit in the discount rate and the dividend yield. On the flip side, should the company's multiple expand to 18x, a fairly conservative growth rate would yield a 20% upside at a time when the broader market seems likely to contract from an economic pullback. Importantly, my model suggests that the stock's returns are not that sensitive to margins; a 1% change in margin, yields only a 5% change in the estimated return.

Upside Catalysts

There are several reasons why I am optimistic about BDX's long-term potential. While the March 2020 FDA Class 1 recall of Alaris products was disappointing, it's still a fundamentally solid product that should ramp nicely in the years ahead. Beyond Alaris, the company has a robust pipeline of north of 100 product launches through 2025, including BD Evolve, which is a fill-at-time-of-use delayed drug delivery system with clinical trials conducted in January 2022. At the same time, the company continues to make competitive gains in catheters, especially PIVC and PIICS, and generally improve its margin profile through mix optimization and operational simplification. Further, I am encouraged by the company's progress in building healthcare products that tap into smart connected care & new care settings, as well as its investments in higher growth spaces in automated laboratory workflows within life sciences. With investments in R&D up 21% in 2021, this is not exactly a company that rests on its laurels. BDX is focusing on higher-tech categories that will help expand margins, in addition to pursuing a record pace of tuck-in acquisitions (7 in 2021) to diversify the product mix. Simply put, while BDX is generally a defensive stock, it also has numerous growth catalysts ahead that could cause continued outperformance.

I would also be remiss if I didn't point out that BDX is a category leader in peripheral artery disease devices and enjoys numerous opportunities for further product expansion. At the same time, BD Max's success in penetrating the market reflects the underlying promise within new product arenas. Finally, the fruits of the Bard acquisition have yet to be fully showcased; if BDX can properly use the expanded pipeline to generate operating leverage and enhanced cross-selling opportunities, it will go a long way in making investors more optimistic about the string of acquisitions more recently pursued. The company has ~$2 billion of capital to deploy per year, after acquiring 17 transactions since 2020 (80% of which was directed towards transformative solutions).

Downside Factors

While BDX may be a nice defensive play with growth opportunities, there are still downside factors. I am particularly concerned with the China story given the likelihood of increased regulatory burden. The Chinese government's issuance of Document 551 in August 2021 to require Chinese companies to procure China-made products saliently highlighted this risk. In addition, while BDX is aggressive in the R&D and acquisition arena, it faces significant competition across all its product lines from financially well-equipped players.

Conclusion

BDX is a solid company that brings both the right mix of defensiveness against an economic pullback, a fair valuation, and promising growth opportunities. This company wins in the categories it plays in, with market leadership across a variety of fields. With the stock market facing a lot of volatility in recent weeks and showing signs of a bear market, BDX is the place to be. The company faces significant integration risk at Bard, but if it can pull through this trial, margins will only further expand coming off recent guidance increases. BDX is making the right transition to higher returning product lines that should help catalyze investor enthusiasm. BDX currently has very tight operating margins of 12.2% versus 17.9% for Medtronic, so the upside potential is significant at this point. In light of this backdrop, I strongly recommend investing in this growth-positioned defensive play.