Learning From The Past To Predict This Market's Future

Introduction

We are going down, fast and negativity rules in this market. I expect it to stay that way for several more months at least. But at the same time, nobody knows what the market will do over the short term and that includes me, of course. It's just an opinion, nothing more, nothing less. In this article, I want to look at several factors that can give us an idea about where we stand right now. Let's dive in.

Down 8 weeks in a row

The S&P 500 (SPY) held up quite long compared to the Nasdaq (QQQ), but it now chalked its seventh consecutive week of being in the red too. For the Dow Jones (DIA), that's even the eighth week in a row and just to show you how bad this is, this has not happened since 1932, in the dark time of the Great Depression. Picture that: we survived a World War, terrorist attacks and a pandemic crisis but never was the Dow Jones down for eight weeks in a row.

The Dow Jones also had its worst week since March 2020, when the world economy came to a screeching halt. I think that the market has gone over the top of letting out the air now and it's overcorrecting. But, of course, it always does, both up and down.

If you look at what investors do, it's pretty predictable: they draw out their money, sell their individual stocks and invest a part of their money in indexes and ETFs.

Cash is now at the highest level since 9/11, more than 20 years ago.

I think it will pay over time to do exactly the opposite here and that's why I will add my DCA on steroids again in the upcoming week.

I also want to remind you of this forecast of a while ago:

The numbers after the comma were not entirely accurate for April but the peak was indeed in March so far. If indeed inflation would go down fast, combined with the Fed hikes, that would be good for the economy.

Learning from the past

Will there be a recession? It seems the general consensus now, but my answer is that I don't know. Could there be a recession? Of course. That's definitely possible. But this excellent piece by Ben Carlson shows what might happen. He says that the period we live in now resembles the post-war era more than the dot-com bubble: a big international crisis followed by supply chain problems and sudden high inflation with high government debts on top of that.

This was the result on a chart:

Very rapid high inflation (almost 20%) followed by a drop in the next years, a recession and deflation. Then the same pattern repeated in the next two decades, each time less vigorous but each time with a recession. So, what would the stock market return have been, do you think? Awful, right? Well, no. Over that period, the stock market was up 900% or more than 16% CAGR. It was one of the best periods to invest in.

During that period, though, there were also quite a few periods in which the S&P 500 was down considerably:

Is this a prediction that things will be the same and we will see a 900%-gain bull market between now and 2045? Of course not, but it's showing you that all the doom-and-gloom narratives you hear now doesn't mean that things can't go well. In other words, it's showing you that it's possible that we have a 900% run over the next two decades.

Another parallel with now is that unemployment was very low back then. In 1953, it was the lowest still on record.

I will leave the conclusion to Ben Carlson himself:

The point here is recessions don’t always have to mean the world is coming to an end. Sometimes the U.S. economy just needs a pit stop. Every time inflation spikes it doesn’t mean it has to be a repeat of the 1970s or the onset of hyperinflation. Sometimes all it takes is a minor recession to reset prices. And every time the Fed tightens monetary policy it doesn’t mean the economy is going to collapse. Sometimes interest rates need to rise from emergency levels to normalize the economy.

My prediction

My prediction here is that if we see a recession (that's an if but one that is not unlikely to happen) it will be short-lived. This is because both individuals and companies have record levels of cash. Just look at the deposits for consumers and companies, for example.

Cash consumers

As you see, the pandemic pushed up the levels of deposits and cash. There's a slight drop now for companies, but it's still at a much higher level than before the pandemic.

The pessimism about the economy is now more outspoken than at the bottom of the March 2020 Covid crash.

As you see, this level of pessimism is only comparable to the Great Financial Crisis (when the whole money system was collapsing) and the dotcom crash. All the red circles on the graph have one thing in common: they were great buying opportunities!

Learning from Buffett and Lynch about macro

People now acting as if macro is the alpha and omega of investing are not really focused on the long term. While it's definitely a factor over the short term, it's completely unpredictable over the long run. This is what Warren Buffett had to say about the Fed when Allen Greenspan was its Chairman:

If Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan were to whisper to me what his monetary policy was going to be over the next two years, I wouldn't change a thing.

Peter Lynch has a few applicable quotes too for this market:

You can lose money very fast, in two months, but you very rarely make money very fast in the stock market. When I look back, my great stocks took a long time to work out.

Of course, this suddenly changed from March 2020, but I think we are almost back to normal after a period that has not been normal for years now.

And there are more appropriate ones from Lynch. This one, for example:

It’s lovely to know when there’s a recession. I don’t remember anybody predicting 1982 we’re going to have 14 percent inflation, 12 percent unemployment, a 20 percent prime rate, you know, the worst recession since the Depression. I don’t remember any of that being predicted. It just happened. It was there. It was ugly. And I don’t remember anybody telling me about it. So I don’t worry about any of that stuff. I’ve always said if you spend 13 minutes a year on economics, you’ve wasted 10 minutes.

And another Lynch quote:

Alan Greenspan is an honest guy. He would tell you he can’t predict interest rates. He can tell you what short rates will do in the next six months. Try and stick him on what the long-term rate will be three years from now. He’ll say, “I don’t have any idea.” So how are you, the investor, supposed to predict interest rates if the head of the Federal Reserve can’t do it?

When investors see themselves as long-term focused, they always think that they will be the ones holding on to their shares, but most can't. The reason is that they underestimate what a painful thing it is to see so much red in your portfolio while you also hear from everyone and his aunt that you have been stupid and you will never recover. This is totally normal and it takes a special kind of investor to ignore that kind of pessimism.

Of course, there will be awful losers that never go back to their all-time high. But you have that with any investing style. Losers are just a part of the story for investing, no matter how some pretend that they are immune. Show me someone without losers and I'll show you a liar.

Before I started my series Potential Multibaggers, way back in April of 2017, I wrote an article about how they would work. You can read it here. It's about how you can have the seven worst stocks out of 10 and still beat the market convincingly over an 8-year period. I still think it's relevant today and going forward. Peter Lynch has a great quote for that too:

If you're lucky enough to have one golden egg in your portfolio, it may not matter if you have a couple of rotten ones in there with it.

And the last Lynch quote in this article is also very appropriate for where we are now, I think:

People tell you about it after fact that they predicted it, but they predicted it 53 times. And so you can take advantage of the volatility of the market if you understand what you own. So I think that’s the key element.

Conclusion

Don't get carried away by pessimism. This too shall pass and this too will look like a great buying opportunity. The markets have always recovered and the best companies will thrive. It's at the moment when most people are most negative about a certain type of stocks that you can make the biggest gains.

In the meantime, keep growing!