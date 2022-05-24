Win McNamee/Getty Images News

What Happened?

The focus of this article will be to impart two of the major lessons I’ve learned from my 30 years in the market. I will use my buys and sells of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to illustrate the following two lessons learned:

#1 – There is more than one way to create income for retirement

#2 – There is a time to make profits and a time to take profits.

In the following sections I will detail my buys and sells of Exxon. Furthermore, I will explain why and how the above lessons learned apply. Let’s get started.

The Beginning

In January of 2020, I was named the “Blogger of the Decade” by TipRanks for being the No. 1 ranked financial blogger for a majority the 10 years leading up to 2020. TipRanks contacted me and asked if I would be interested in contributing to a piece recognizing me as the top blogger for Yahoo Finance and give some of my picks for the next decade. I told them at the time I was weary of a market crash due to my view a pandemic would soon be upon us. I agreed to make some suggestions as long as I was able to provide a caveat to the selections. Here's a short excerpt from the article regarding my position at the time.

“Highlighting the current geopolitical and macro-economic landscape, Clark advises against making any big bets until the Chinese Coronavirus outbreak is contained. Clark states, “Often these types of viral outbreaks effects on the markets are only temporary. Yet, I advise against attempting to catch a falling knife. Wait for the markets to turn prior to starting any new positions. You may miss out on a small amount of the upside, nonetheless, you will have greatly reduced the risk to your hard-earned nest egg.” Furthermore, "with the economic expansion entering its 11th year, the odds of a pullback in the near-term are relatively high especially if the coronavirus worsens and caused economic activity to dampen just as the markets are reaching all-time highs."

What I ended up doing was selling out of all my positions, including Exxon at $70.

Exxon Mobil Buys/Sells (Finviz)

Time To Plant And Time To Harvest

Over the years I’ve come to look at investing a lot like farming. I come from a family of farmers from North Carolina. One of the similarities I see has to do with the axiom “its time in the market, not timing the market that creates true wealth,” which I 100% agree with. It’s the same for farming. You plant a small seed and watch it grow into a large plant bearing fruits. Yet, at some point you must harvest those fruits or they will die on the vine worthless.

The same goes for a position in a stock. If you see storm clouds on the horizon (the pandemic) and you have crops in the field ready to harvest (profits on positions), you don’t sit back and hope the storm doesn’t damage the crop too badly. You hustle out there and harvest the fruits prior to the storm arriving. It's common sense. That's why I took profits in January 2020. My intuition coupled with my due diligence led me to believe the pandemic would soon be upon us, and cause the stock market to crash, as it did. Now let's move to the second lesson learned. There's more than one way to create income.

There's More Than One Way To Skin A Cat

For the most part, when referencing retirement income, people are referring to dividends or distributions from stocks or other instruments that return capital to shareholders. Well, that's true, but another way to obtain income for retirement is by cashing on a hefty capital gain on a position in a tax advantaged account. What I'm saying is there are several ways to create income for retirement from stocks. One is to receive a return of capital from dividends and distributions due to owning a company’s stock or equivalent. The other is by taking profits thereby receiving the capital gains on the position, like I did with Exxon.

I have owned Exxon on and off for many years, and still do today. What’s more, by making the prescient buys and sells as of late, I have a zero-cost basis in the stock I own now that's producing a 9.5% yield. At the time I bought back in Exxon was trading for $34, oil was enormously out of favor. The ESG green power crowd was bashing the heck out of oil. Moreover, no one was driving or flying so there was a glut of supply. Oil prices actually went negative at the time.

Oil Goes Negative (FT)

There was no more room available to store incoming barrels so they had to essentially give it away. Being a Texas oilman, I knew in my bones this was the time to buy. You see, the seeds of the coming boom are inevitably sewn during the current bust. Here's why.

Oil's Cyclical Nature

In the midst of the bust phase, excess oil supply and waning demand results in lower oil prices. What's more, with oil trading at depressed levels, under-investment occurs due to capital expenditure cuts. The oil industry is a highly capital-intense business with multi-year lag times regarding project execution. Over time lower oil prices stimulate demand while under-investment decreases supply. These dynamics form the impetus for the next boom cycle. Now let's discuss the reasons I sold. The reason behind my sale of half the position today was three-fold. The following are the three primary reasons in order of importance.

Reasons I Sold Half My Exxon Position

We Are Very Late In The Business Cycle

Like it or not, business is cyclical. The Federal Reserve, politicians, and business executives do all the they can to smooth out the boom-and-bust highs and lows, yet inevitably they occur. I surmise we're extremely late in the cycle as this particular cycle is extremely long in the tooth.

Business Cycle (Study lecture notes)

Over time, economic activity tends to fluctuate between periods of increasing economic activity, known as economic expansions, and periods of decreasing economic activity, known as recessions. We have been in the longest economic expansion in history with the exception of the short recessive anomaly that occurred at the outset of the pandemic when business was forcibly subdued.

Oil Price / Recessions (fred.stlouisfed.org)

Oil Prices Have Spiked Late In Cycle As In 2009

As you can see by the above graphic, the economy jumped right back on the horse in short order once the lockdowns were lifted. This caused a huge supply/demand imbalance in oil and subsequently caused Exxon Mobil’s stock to rally nearly 200% from the pandemic lows to today's price of $94. This has occurred in correlation with a cycle downturn. I surmise the Fed is raising rates to crush demand, potentially throwing the economy into recession. The third reason has to do with position management.

Position/Portfolio Management

By selling half my position at 100% gain, I have in essence received 10 years’ worth of dividend payments in one fell swoop, as Shakespeare would say. Hence, the lesson learned - there's more than one way to create income from investing in stocks. On top of this, the greatest potential income is provided by capital gains as there's no limitation like with defined dividend payouts. Now let’s tie a bow on this and wrap it up.

The Wrap Up

There are several ways to generate income from owning and investing in stocks. One is from receiving dividends or distributions, the other is from taking profits on capitals gains in the stock. What’s more, capital gains are the most likely way to create true wealth.

Now, let me say that if you have already paid your dues and created a substantial nest egg that throws off enough income in the form of dividend payouts, I agree, sit back, relax and live off the income. The one caveat I would provide is hopefully you didn’t have to go too far out on the risk spectrum to achieve an adequate level of income.

If you must invest your entire nest egg in extremely high-yield securities of 10% or greater to produce an adequate level of income, you're asking for trouble. Don’t be fooled, high yield equates to high risk. This is not up for debate. My analogy for when a stock becomes a high yielder is like when your car's check engine light comes on. It’s a red flag that something is not right and needs to be fixed. Now, sometimes, it’s a small issue or the market got it wrong. Nonetheless, these are the exceptions to the rules. Even so, high risk also brings high reward, so I allocate a portion of my portfolio to high yield when I believe it's a legitimate buying opportunity, yet no more than 20% of my holding.

Final Note

There's a fine art to investing during highly volatile markets such as these. It entails layering into new positions over time to reduce risk. You will want to have plenty of dry powder if the stock you’re interested in continues lower. As a Veteran Winter Warrior of the US Army's 10th Mountain Division, the attributes of patience and perseverance were instilled in me, hence my investing motto "patience equals profits." Here's a picture of me performing the Australian repel during mountain warfare training school at Ft. Ethan Allen, Vermont.

Mountain Warfare School Ft. Ethan Allen, Vermont (Personal)

Take your time and build new positions slowly, dollar cost averaging in. Moreover, use articles such as these as a starting point for your own due diligence before putting your hard-earned money at risk. Those are my thoughts on the matter, I look forward to reading yours.

Your Input Is Required!

The true value of my articles is provided by the prescient remarks from Seeking Alpha members in the comments section below. Do you think Exxon Mobil is a buy or sell? Why or why not? Thank you in advance for your participation.