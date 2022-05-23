Avid Photographer. Travel the world to capture moments and beautiful photos. Sony Alpha User/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is the global leader in the music streaming sector with a market share of 31%. However, this market share is lower than the 34% in 2019, and the entry of new competitors such as Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOGL), and Apple (AAPL) could bring huge problems to the company. Its profitability has never been high due to rising operating expenses and currently the company seems overvalued despite the recent 70% drop. Spotify's calculated fair value is $70.56, so the bottom may not have been reached yet.

Business model and strategy

Spotify Technology provides audio streaming services worldwide and to date is the leader in its industry with an impressive 422 million MAUs. Spotify's entire business model is based on a dual service: one where the company earns money through advertising and another where steady income can be earned through subscriptions. Currently, according to the latest quarterly report, although paying users (182 million) are less than non-paying users (252 million) the total revenue is 89.4% derived from subscriptions: of the two earning methods, advertising is the least profitable. Subscription-based businesses manage to make companies' revenues quite solid and predictable, thus avoiding too volatile revenues. However, for a subscription-based business to be solid two main characteristics are needed: geographic diversification and growing revenues.

Geographic diversification of subscribers

Premium subscribers by region (Spotify Q1 2022)

As we can see from this chart, subscriptions to Spotify's premium service are well diversified in each area of the world. In the event that one of these areas suffers an economic slowdown, it is not certain that the others will suffer as well. Diversifying revenues reduces the risk of depending too much on a single country's economy.

Growing subscription revenues

Revenues from subscriptions (TIKR Terminal)

Revenues from subscriptions grew at a CAGR of 26.14% from 2015 to 2021, an excellent result that meets the second criterion. This result was possible because of the increasing number of users that Spotify is able to gain quarter after quarter. The growth has been quite steady and resulted in about 354 million more MAUs over the past 7 years.

MAUs from 2015 to 2022 (Statista)

When this growth will stop cannot be predicted with certainty, but the company in its latest quarterly report gave its forecast for Q2 2022:

Total MAUs of 428 million, 6 million more than the current figure. This figure, however, takes into account a loss of about 8 million users due to the closure of operations in Russia, otherwise the growth would have been 14 million users.

Total premium subscribers of 187 million, 5 million more than today. Again, estimates were seen downward due to the closure of about 700,000 accounts from Russia.

Competition and cracked accounts

The fact that Spotify is the undisputed leader in its industry is beyond doubt, but there are many competitors. Music streaming services are increasing all the time, and as of today Spotify must compete with Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Joox, and Pandora. Competing with companies such as Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet that produce annual free cash flow higher than Spotify's market capitalization is certainly something to consider. Such companies have the ability to invest much more capital than Spotify in this area; therefore, it could lead to reduced growth in MAUs in the future. Then again, the first signs of weakness have already begun in 2019 as Spotify had a market share of 34 % versus the current 31%. Moreover, among Spotify's competitors we also have radio and all music providers that offer their service offline. Another element of risk that is plaguing this company is the installation of Spotify's cracked app that allows users to take advantage of premium services without paying. This malpractice is especially common on cell phones that feature an Android operating system, and despite the closure of some of these accounts many people continue to enjoy premium services without paying. If Spotify could solve this problem, it is likely that there would be more paying users.

Business profitability

In the previous paragraphs we have seen how Spotify earns money and the importance of subscriptions, but how profitable is this business? The answer may surprise you.

Income statement from 2015 to date (TIKR Terminal)

From 2015 to 2021 Spotify's revenues grew at a CAGR of 26.64% while gross profit at a CAGR of 42.60%. What has not improved, however, is the company's profitability: even though Spotify is a world leader in its industry the company is still not profitable. Operating costs are growing in proportion to revenues, so profit margins remain consistently low. Growth in subscriptions is not that relevant if they eventually lead to proportionately higher operating costs.

Operating Expenses (TIKR Terminal)

Operating costs grew by 28.13% CAGR from 2015 to 2021, on par with revenues then. Personally, although I consider Spotify to be a growth company that has not fulfilled its full potential, I would have expected better profitability from the leader of such a significant industry. The company is also struggling to generate positive operating income, and this is a sign of weakness.

Analyzing the cash income and a cash outflow, the situation does not improve that much. From 2018 to 2021 the cash from operations is almost the same while the free cash flow has been driven upward as a result of the last two years of low Capex. Personally, from an interesting growth company I expect growing and steady profitability, which has not been the case in recent years. Despite the entire business is primarily based on subscriptions, Spotify's profitability remains too discontinuous.

Free cash flow (TIKR Terminal)

How much is Spotify worth?

Being able to figure out how much Spotify might be worth is quite complex since its future cash flows are very difficult to predict. In this case, I think it is useful to consider three different scenarios: a normal one, a negative one, and a positive one. These three scenarios will be analyzed through three different discounted cash flows composed of fixed elements and variable elements. The fixed elements that are the same for all three models will be as follows:

WACC calculated with a financial structure composed of 90% equity and 10% debt.

Shares outstanding and net debt.

Country market risk premium equal to 4.2% to calculate the cost of equity

Perpetual growth rate equal to 2.5%

After-tax cost of debt at the full WACC will be 4.92%. This figure was calculated considering a selected long-term debt of 6% and a tax rate of 18%.

The growth rate will be applied from the free cash flow of the year 2021 onward.

The variable elements, on the other hand, will be two:

The free cash flow growth over the next 10 years.

The cost of equity considered in the WACC calculation.

For each scenario discussed there will be an explanation regarding the variable elements included.

Normal case scenario

This is the scenario that I consider the most likely. The free cash flow growth rate was chosen considering two main factors: the historical growth achieved by Spotify from 2016 to the present and the prospects of the music streaming market. Free cash flow from 2016 to date has grown at a CAGR of 26.12%. Personally, I believe that this growth rate may reduce in the future considering that Spotify has already slowed its growth in recent years; therefore, I consider 15% a more reasonable growth rate. Furthermore, the music streaming market is expected to grow at 14.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2030, which is the second reason why I believe 15% is the appropriate growth rate for Spotify. As for the cost of equity, the following assumptions will be assumed:

Beta equal to 1.60. Spotify is a very volatile stock, and this increases the risk of the investment.

Risk-free rate equal to 3.5%. With recent inflationary pressures, the treasury bond interest rate could easily reach this figure.

Additional risk adjustments equal 0.25%.

Given these assumptions, the cost of equity is 10.50%, with a WACC equal to 9.75%.

Discounted cash flow (Sources already cited)

The fair value calculated in the most likely scenario is $67.63 per share. Spotify is currently trading above $100, so the company is overvalued. Wanting to apply a 30% margin of safety practically we would have to wait for a 50% collapse before buying this company.

Worst-case scenario

In the worst-case scenario we will consider a situation in which Apple, Google and Amazon got the better of Spotify, which will then grow at a growth rate below the industry CAGR. The growth rate will be 10% and the cost of equity will be higher as the risks increase.

The beta is 1.8, 0.2 higher than the normal scenario

The risk-free rate is 4.5%. Inflation is expected to continue to rise and drive-up interest rates

Additional risk adjustments are 0.75%, 0.50% more than the normal scenario.

As a result of these adjustments, the cost of equity is 13% and the WACC is 11.75%.

Discounted cash flow (Sources already cited)

In this scenario Spotify's fair value is only $40 per share, so the bottom is still far away.

Best-case scenario

In this scenario, let's assume that Spotify is still the market leader by 2031 and has outperformed its competitors. In this case, the growth rate I will use will be 20% per year: higher than the expected growth of the entire industry and more in line with the historical growth rate. On the other hand, the cost of equity will see the following positive changes:

Beta of 1.4, 0.2 less than the normal scenario

The risk-free rate is 3%. In this scenario, it is assumed that the peak of inflation has been reached and the treasury bond remains stable at 3%.

Additional risk adjustments are 0.10%, 0.15% less than the normal scenario.

As a result of these adjustments, the cost of equity is 9%, and the WACC is 8.5%.

Discounted cash flow (Sources already cited)

In the best-case scenario Spotify is undervalued since it has a fair value of $115.36. However, if we wanted to consider a 30% margin of safety it would still not be a buy.

To conclude this analysis, I would like to make one final point. I believe that all three models calculated are reasonable; however, they show a very different fair value between them. Such a marked difference is due to the uncertainty of Spotify's future, and to remedy this problem I think the solution is to make a weighted average of the calculated fair values. Since I consider the normal scenario to be more likely, it will have a weight of 50%, while the other two 25%. By making this calculation the fair value of Spotify is $70.56. We can therefore infer from this analysis that although Spotify has lost more than 70% of its value in recent months its price is still not reasonable.